How Will Mayors Arrest Influence Erdogan And His Party?

  Wednesday 20 May 2020

Why Doesn't Saudi-Emirati Bloc Act To End Southern Yemen Conflict?

Why Doesn't Saudi-Emirati Bloc Act To End Southern Yemen Conflict? The UAE already implemented divide and rule policy in Yemen. Saudis appear to be learning from the Emiratis after disappointment with Hadi reinstallation.

US's Victory Day Tweet Angers Russia, Reveals Trumpism The White House tweet excluded Russia when honoring the WWII winners, sparking controversy.

Syrian Kurdish Alliance: Grounds, Obstacles While the Kurds are seeking to unite their ranks, they are hit by internal difference and also the agenda of foreign powers.

Germany's Hezbollah Blacklisting Propagandistic, Linked To Lebanese Developments: Expert Germany's blacklisting of Hezbollah is mainly a fruit of the US and Israeli pressures and aims to influence the damage its image inside Lebanon.

Why Does Baghdad Want To Cut Kurdish Budget? The two sides are at loggerheads over the Kurdish oil sales from its own regions. Besides, Baghdad is using Budget to pressures Erbil for its policies.

Hezbollah Perfectly Ready for Any Confrontation with Israeli Regime: Official

Hezbollah Perfectly Ready for Any Confrontation with Israeli Regime: Official

Liberation of al-Quds (Jerusalem) from Israeli occupation tops the agenda of the regional resistance front, a senior Hezbollah official said, reiterating that the Lebanese resistance movement is fully prepared for any type of confrontation with the regime in Tel Aviv in line with that objective.

British Rolls-Royce to Cut 9,000 Jobs amid Coronavirus Outbreak Britain’s aerospace giant Rolls-Royce announced on Wednesday it would cut at least 9,000 jobs from its global staff of 52,000 and could shut factories to adapt to the much smaller aviation market that will emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

UAE’s Etihad Airways Makes First Known Flight to Israeli Regime Etihad Airways of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has made a first known flight to the Israeli regime under the guise of delivering aid to Palestinians as Arab regimes and Tel Aviv intensify their attempts to normalize relations.

Palestinian Authority Ends Agreements with Israeli Regime, US over Annexation: Abbas Mahmoud Abbas, President of Palestinian authority, has declared an end to all agreements with Israeli regime and the US in response to an Te Aviv’s plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

Israeli Regime Behind Cyberattack on Iranian Port: Media Israeli regime reportedly carried out a cyber attack that caused disruption at an Iranian port this month.

EU Won’t Recognize Israeli Regime’s Annexation of Occupied Palestinian Land: Borrell The European Union (EU)’s foreign policy chief said the bloc will not recognize unilateral” decision to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territory, warning the occupying regime against such changes to the 1967 borders

Unauthorized Foreign Presence in Syria Amounts to Occupation: Damascus Any presence of foreign forces on Syrian soil without authorization from the government amounts to “aggression and occupation,” Syria’s UN envoy said emphasizing the Arab nation’s right to defend its sovereignty and resources.

Taliban Bomb Attack Kills at Least 7 Afghan Intelligence Officials A Taliban bomb attack has left at least seven seven intelligence personnel in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, just hours after the government took a step towards national reconciliation with President Ashraf Ghani entering a power-sharing agreement with his long-time rival Abdullah Abdullah.

US Supports Terrorists, Will be Expelled from Syria, Iraq: Iran Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the US is hated in most parts of the world due to its support for terrorists and will be soon expelled from Syria and Iraq, where it is illegally present in the two Arab countries.

Coronavirus May Burn out Naturally before Any Vaccine Developed: Former WHO Chief The new coronavirus could be “petering out by itself” before the world comes up with any vaccine, former World Health Organization’s (WHO) top oncologist has said.

Libya’s Government Forces Destroy Haftar’s Air Defense System, Drone Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) forces reportedly have shut down another air defense system and shot down a drone belonging rebels loyal to renegade General Khalifa Haftar southwest of capital Tripoli.

Almost 2 out of 3 UK Workers Three Months Away from Rent or Mortgage Default: Study As many as 6 million people in Britain fear losing their job within six months as the coronavirus outbreak causes the biggest economic shock in living memory, a study has warned.

New Israeli Cabinet Union between War Criminals, Zionist Right: Hamas Spokesman Hamas rebuked as “war criminals and Israel’s far right” the members of new Israeli cabinet, calling for Palestinian unity to counter it.

Iraq Launches Operation against ISIS near Syria Border Iraqi Forces have launched on Sunday a massive operation, dubbed Operation Al Jazeera Lions, against ISIS terrorists covering the provinces of Anbar, Nineveh and Salahuddin to the Syrian border.

UAE, Saudi Mercenaries Clash in south Yemen, 14 Killed At least 14 Yemeni militants were killed after clashes erupted between UAE-backed southern separatists and Saudi-led mercenaries in the southern Yemeni province of Abyan.

China Envoy to Israeli Regime Found Dead in Tel Aviv Home China’s envoy to Israeli regime was found dead in his home in a Tel Aviv suburb on Sunday.

Iraqi Premier Wears Popular Forces’ Uniform in Significant visit to Their Command Center Iraq’s newly-elected Premier visited the command center of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Baghdad, calling the counter-terrorism forces a source of honor for the Iraqi nation.

US Warns ICC of ’Consequences’ If It Investigate Israeli Regime’s War Crimes The US threatened the International Criminal Court (ICC) with "consequences" if the body moves ahead with a potential war crimes investigation into Israeli regime.

Saudi Arabia Expelling Puppet Yemeni Regime’s Officials Saudi Arabia has pressed the refugee members of former Yemeni regime to leave the kingdom’s capital, and suspended the financial support provided to them as slumping oil prices and the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have saddled Riyadh with its worst financial crisis in decades.

Desperate French Hospital Staff Roast Macron Staff of a hospital in Pars hammered visiting French President with grievances about low pay and faulty gear, Making Emmanuel Macron acknowledge in reforming the national hospital system.

British Rolls-Royce to Cut 9,000 Jobs amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Palestinian Authority Ends Agreements with Israeli Regime, US over Annexation: Abbas

Afghan Power-Sharing Deal And Peace Talks Outlook

How Will Mayors Arrest Influence Erdogan And His Party?

Hezbollah Perfectly Ready for Any Confrontation with Israeli Regime: Official

UAE’s Etihad Airways Makes First Known Flight to Israeli Regime

Covid-19 Massacring US Elderly in Nursing Homes, Neglected for Years by Power-Hungry Industry

Oil Back at Early April Highs as Demand Shows Signs of Picking up

Libya’s Government Forces Destroy Haftar’s Air Defense System, Drone

Almost 2 out of 3 UK Workers Three Months Away from Rent or Mortgage Default: Study

Iran Calls for Action against Israeli Occupation of Palestine

US Adds New Sanction on Chinese Tech Giant Huawei, Escalating Tensions with Beijing

Why Doesn’t Saudi-Emirati Bloc Act To End Southern Yemen Conflict?

China Envoy to Israeli Regime Found Dead in Tel Aviv Home

Desperate French Hospital Staff Roast Macron

Taliban Bomb Attack Kills at Least 7 Afghan Intelligence Officials

Iraq Launches Operation against ISIS near Syria Border

Over 36m Americans Filed for Unemployment Claims since Coronavirus Outbreak

Iraqi Premier Wears Popular Forces’ Uniform in Significant visit to Their Command Center

EU Won’t Recognize Israeli Regime’s Annexation of Occupied Palestinian Land: Borrell

UAE, Saudi Mercenaries Clash in south Yemen, 14 Killed

Man Who Filmed Police Murder of Eric Garner Says Prison Guards Threatened to Give Him COVID-19

Iran Shoots First Military Satellite into Orbit

Iraq Won’t be Used as Launching Ground against Others: New PM

Egyptian TV Series Predicting Israel’s Near Destruction Angers Tel Aviv

Yemen’s health system has been wrecked by war, but Britain is still helping the Saudis bomb it – even during the Covid-19 pandemic

Libya Caught Between Proxy War And International Differences

US Pouring Weapons All over World: Iran FM

Ansarullah Liberates Several Areas in Northern Yemen

Prominent Saudi Rights Activist Dies in Prison: Report

Turkish Army, Allied Terrorists Cut Water Supply to Northeastern Syria

WHO Slams Herd Immunity Idea amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Paradox Of Saudi King’s Law-Less Decrees

Leader of Group Peddling Bleach as Coronavirus ’Cure’ Wrote to Trump This week

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad?

US Government Fears China will Give Away COVID-19 Vaccine for Free

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Analysis

How Will Mayors Arrest Influence Erdogan And His Party?

Wednesday 20 May 2020
 
 
 
 
 
How Will Mayors Arrest Influence Erdogan And His Party?

Alwaght- For decades, Turkey has been grappling with a challenge dubbed the “Kurdish cause.” When in 1983 the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) was founded, it started an armed conflict with the central Turkish government. The decades-long conflict claimed lives of thousands of the PKK militants and the Turkish forces. 

The Justice and Development Party (AKP) that has been ruling the country since 2002 decided to uproot the PKK’s branches in the Turkish cities. As part of the policy, Turkey’s government jailed tens of mayors and provincial officials in the Kurdish-majority cities affiliated with the Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP). 

Most important arrests were made in October 2016. On October 25 of that year, the co-mayors of Diyarbakir Gultan Kisanak and Firat Anli, as well as the co-leaders of the HDP Selahattin Demirtas and Figen Yuksekdag along with 9 other lawmakers, were arrested and jailed under charges of colluding with the PKK against the Turkish government. 

The wave of arrests continued beyond 2016, though less intensive, until recently that the government once again stepped up the crackdown. Turkish authorities, supervised by the interior ministry Friday detained four more pro-Kurdish mayors in southeastern and eastern regions of the country, local media reported.

 The mayors from the People's Democratic Party (HDP), which the government accuses of links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), were detained at their homes. They were removed from office and replaced with government appointees. 

The four mayors – Yaşar Akkuş of Idgir, Berivan Helen Işık of Siirt, Ramazan Sarsılmaz of Baykan and Bara Akgül of Kurtalan – won their respective local elections held in March 2019. 

The interior ministry said that it appointed provincial council officials as acting mayors. 

The arrests promote some questions: What influences do the arrests leave on the future of the Turkey's developments and the political position of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan?

Erdogan and the mystery of winning the nationalists’ support 

Erdogan’s goal is now facing defections inside the AKP. The president on the one hand lost the support of his old friends along with whom he founded the party and pushed it towards progression. On the other hand, Ahmet Davutoglu, the former PM and Erdogan’s strategy czar between 2004 and 2016, has unveiled Future Party and Erdogan’s former aide and chief economist Ali Babacan took the same step in March. Erdogan knows very well that the defectors in the next election will take from the ruling party considerable votes and this will strip the AKP of the majority it held for nearly two decades. 

To reverse this damage, the Turkish leader now seeks to take to his side the nationalists. To this end, he has so far conducted three military operations in northern Syria against the Kurds there. Now he is again accusing the Kurdish parties of developing split plans all to provoke support from the nationalist Turks. 

The arrest of the Kurdish mayors under the excuse of collusion with the PKK against the state is a strategy in the past proved fruitful to the president. But now the conditions seem to be different than then. As much as the arrest of the Kurdish mayors can draw popularity for the AKP from the Turkish nationalists, it will destroy the Kurdish public trust and vote for the AKP. So, it is predicted that Erdogan’s program will not work as perfectly as in the past. Odds are the AKP will see unprecedented slump of support in the predominantly-Kurdish regions of Turkey. 

Opposition unite ranks against Erdogan 

Yet another impact of the recent arrests in Turkey is the unification of the ranks of the opposition forces. The Republican People’s Party (CHP) and the HDP showed in the past year’s election that with unity they can take from the ruling party Istanbul as Turkey’s biggest city. Erdogan’s policy towards monopolization of the power in his hands more than any other time motivate the opposition groups to seek comprehensive unity against him. 

Now the CHP, HDP, iYi Party, and the Peace and Democracy Party more than any other time have united their ranks against the AKP. Babacan, the head of the DEVA, in a Twitter message said: “As we emphasized before and even pointed to it in our party plans, without a definite judicial warrant and just with a personal decision arresting and firing officials who are elected by the direct people’s vote is the hijacking of the people’s will. This will undermine the belief in the election that is the basis of the democracies.” 

Pervin Buldan, the co-leader of the HDP in comments on the recent arrests said: “If we stay silent to the appointments of acting mayors, the turn of Istanbul and Ankara will come.” This indicates that the Turkish opposition parties have serious ground to unite against the ruling AKP despite their diversity of views. 

The AKP may lose votes in the next election 

Undermined vote ground of the AKP can be another certain influence of the recent arrest and dismissal of the Kurdish mayors by the government which says they are holding links with the PKK to help split the Kurdish minority from the country. Turkey’s movement to further political closure discourages not only the parties but also the public from giving their votes in the next election to Erdogan and his party. A large number of pro-democracy citizens now figure out that the government’s repressive approach is not just targeting the Kurds. Rather, it poses a new threat to all of Turkey’s citizens because the AKP can authorize itself to make arrests whenever it wants under security excuses. It seems that in the next parliamentary election, scheduled for 2023, for the first time since 2002 the ruling party will fail to win an outright majority to independently form a new government.

