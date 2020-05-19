Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 19 May 2020

Editor's Choice

Why Doesn’t Saudi-Emirati Bloc Act To End Southern Yemen Conflict?

Why Doesn’t Saudi-Emirati Bloc Act To End Southern Yemen Conflict? The UAE already implemented divide and rule policy in Yemen. Saudis appear to be learning from the Emiratis after disappointment with Hadi reinstallation.

US’s Victory Day Tweet Angers Russia, Reveals Trumpism The White House tweet excluded Russia when honoring the WWII winners, sparking controversy.

Syrian Kurdish Alliance: Grounds, Obstacles While the Kurds are seeking to unite their ranks, they are hit by internal difference and also the agenda of foreign powers.

Germany’s Hezbollah Blacklisting Propagandistic, Linked To Lebanese Developments: Expert Germany’s blacklisting of Hezbollah is mainly a fruit of the US and Israeli pressures and aims to influence the damage its image inside Lebanon.

Why Does Baghdad Want To Cut Kurdish Budget? The two sides are at loggerheads over the Kurdish oil sales from its own regions. Besides, Baghdad is using Budget to pressures Erbil for its policies.

News

Israeli Regime Behind Cyberattack on Iranian Port: Media

Israeli Regime Behind Cyberattack on Iranian Port: Media

Israeli regime reportedly carried out a cyber attack that caused disruption at an Iranian port this month.

EU Won’t Recognize Israeli Regime’s Annexation of Occupied Palestinian Land: Borrell The European Union (EU)’s foreign policy chief said the bloc will not recognize unilateral” decision to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territory, warning the occupying regime against such changes to the 1967 borders

Unauthorized Foreign Presence in Syria Amounts to Occupation: Damascus Any presence of foreign forces on Syrian soil without authorization from the government amounts to “aggression and occupation,” Syria’s UN envoy said emphasizing the Arab nation’s right to defend its sovereignty and resources.

Taliban Bomb Attack Kills at Least 7 Afghan Intelligence Officials A Taliban bomb attack has left at least seven seven intelligence personnel in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, just hours after the government took a step towards national reconciliation with President Ashraf Ghani entering a power-sharing agreement with his long-time rival Abdullah Abdullah.

US Supports Terrorists, Will be Expelled from Syria, Iraq: Iran Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the US is hated in most parts of the world due to its support for terrorists and will be soon expelled from Syria and Iraq, where it is illegally present in the two Arab countries.

Coronavirus May Burn out Naturally before Any Vaccine Developed: Former WHO Chief The new coronavirus could be “petering out by itself” before the world comes up with any vaccine, former World Health Organization’s (WHO) top oncologist has said.

Libya’s Government Forces Destroy Haftar’s Air Defense System, Drone Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) forces reportedly have shut down another air defense system and shot down a drone belonging rebels loyal to renegade General Khalifa Haftar southwest of capital Tripoli.

Almost 2 out of 3 UK Workers Three Months Away from Rent or Mortgage Default: Study As many as 6 million people in Britain fear losing their job within six months as the coronavirus outbreak causes the biggest economic shock in living memory, a study has warned.

New Israeli Cabinet Union between War Criminals, Zionist Right: Hamas Spokesman Hamas rebuked as “war criminals and Israel’s far right” the members of new Israeli cabinet, calling for Palestinian unity to counter it.

Iraq Launches Operation against ISIS near Syria Border Iraqi Forces have launched on Sunday a massive operation, dubbed Operation Al Jazeera Lions, against ISIS terrorists covering the provinces of Anbar, Nineveh and Salahuddin to the Syrian border.

UAE, Saudi Mercenaries Clash in south Yemen, 14 Killed At least 14 Yemeni militants were killed after clashes erupted between UAE-backed southern separatists and Saudi-led mercenaries in the southern Yemeni province of Abyan.

China Envoy to Israeli Regime Found Dead in Tel Aviv Home China’s envoy to Israeli regime was found dead in his home in a Tel Aviv suburb on Sunday.

Iraqi Premier Wears Popular Forces’ Uniform in Significant visit to Their Command Center Iraq’s newly-elected Premier visited the command center of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Baghdad, calling the counter-terrorism forces a source of honor for the Iraqi nation.

US Warns ICC of ’Consequences’ If It Investigate Israeli Regime’s War Crimes The US threatened the International Criminal Court (ICC) with "consequences" if the body moves ahead with a potential war crimes investigation into Israeli regime.

Saudi Arabia Expelling Puppet Yemeni Regime’s Officials Saudi Arabia has pressed the refugee members of former Yemeni regime to leave the kingdom’s capital, and suspended the financial support provided to them as slumping oil prices and the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have saddled Riyadh with its worst financial crisis in decades.

Desperate French Hospital Staff Roast Macron Staff of a hospital in Pars hammered visiting French President with grievances about low pay and faulty gear, Making Emmanuel Macron acknowledge in reforming the national hospital system.

US Adds New Sanction on Chinese Tech Giant Huawei, Escalating Tensions with Beijing The US government imposed new restrictions on Chinese tech giant Huawei on Friday, severely limiting its ability to use American technology to design and manufacture semiconductors produced for it abroad.

Oil Back at Early April Highs as Demand Shows Signs of Picking up Oil prices touched a one and a half month high on Friday amid signs demand for crude was picking up, with China reporting increased refinery runs and rounding out a week of bullish news on the supply front.

China, Russia Reject US Plan to Extend Arms Embargo on Iran China and Russia criticized the US for its efforts to extend arms embargo on Iran along with a probable push to trigger a return of all sanctions on the Islamic Republic at the UN Security Council.

Turkish-Backed Militants Clashed over Looted Objects in Northern Syria Two Turkish-backed militants in Syria’s northeastern Hasakah province reportedly clashed following dispute over distribution of stolen objects

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

EU Won’t Recognize Israeli Regime’s Annexation of Occupied Palestinian Land: Borrell

Unauthorized Foreign Presence in Syria Amounts to Occupation: Damascus

Israeli Regime Behind Cyberattack on Iranian Port: Media

Covid-19 Massacring US Elderly in Nursing Homes, Neglected for Years by Power-Hungry Industry

Over 36m Americans Filed for Unemployment Claims since Coronavirus Outbreak

UK GDP Shrinks by Record 5.8% in March, Harder COVID Hit Ahead

Turkish-Backed Militants Clashed over Looted Objects in Northern Syria

Israeli Regime Shoot Dead Palestinian Teen in Occupied West Bank

US Patriot Missile Relocation To Iraq From Saudi Arabia: Grounds, Obstacles

Afghan President Orders Military to Switch to Offensive Mode

Oil Back at Early April Highs as Demand Shows Signs of Picking up

72 Years After Nakba, Palestine Liberation Has Never Been Closer

Iran Calls for Action against Israeli Occupation of Palestine

Libya’s Government Forces Destroy Haftar’s Air Defense System, Drone

Is Riyadh Serious In Its Show Of Will To De-escalate Tensions With Tehran?

Saudi Arabia Expelling Puppet Yemeni Regime’s Officials

US Warns ICC of ’Consequences’ If It Investigate Israeli Regime’s War Crimes

Iraqi Premier Wears Popular Forces’ Uniform in Significant visit to Their Command Center

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad?

Leader of Group Peddling Bleach as Coronavirus ’Cure’ Wrote to Trump This week

Syrian Kurdish Alliance: Grounds, Obstacles

Germany’s Hezbollah Blacklisting Propagandistic, Linked To Lebanese Developments: Expert

As COVID-19 Grips Yemen, Saudi Warplanes Target Trucks Laden with Medical Supplies

IRGC’s Noor-1 Satellite: A new Chapter in Iran’s Defense Power

China’s March Crude Imports from Saudi Slip, Russia up 31%: Customs

German Scientists Find Antibodies that Prevents Coronavirus from Spreading Further

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers

Egyptian TV Series Predicting Israel’s Near Destruction Angers Tel Aviv

What’s Driving Greece Resuming Relations With Syria?

Paradox Of Saudi King’s Law-Less Decrees

Is Bin Zayed Selling Bin Salman For Yemen’s Socotra?

Why Has Sudan’s Govt. Failed to Control Crises?

Yemen’s health system has been wrecked by war, but Britain is still helping the Saudis bomb it – even during the Covid-19 pandemic

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

EU Won’t Recognize Israeli Regime’s Annexation of Occupied Palestinian Land: Borrell

Tuesday 19 May 2020
 
 
 
 
 
EU Won’t Recognize Israeli Regime’s Annexation of Occupied Palestinian Land: Borrell
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The European Union (EU)’s foreign policy chief said the bloc will not recognize unilateral” decision to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territory, warning the occupying regime against such changes to the 1967 borders

In a statement released on Monday, Josep Borrell said the EU viewed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s push for annexation with “grave concern.”

“International law is a fundamental pillar of the international rules-based order. In this respect, the EU and its member states recall that they will not recognize any changes to the 1967 borders unless agreed by Israelis and Palestinians,” he said.

“We strongly urge Israel to refrain from any unilateral decision that would lead to the annexation of any occupied Palestinian territory and would be, as such, contrary to international law,” the top EU diplomat added.

A key campaign promise of Netanyahu and his right-wing Likud party in recent Israeli elections was imposing Tel Aviv’s “sovereignty” over Israeli settlements and the strategic Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank.

A coalition deal that Netanyahu recently signed with his chief rival, Benny Gantz, allows the cabinet to begin moving ahead with the annexation bid on July 1.

Presenting his new cabinet on Sunday, Netanyahu said Israel’s law should be extended over the West Bank areas.

“The truth is, and everyone knows it, that the hundreds of thousands of settlers in Judea and Samaria will always stay put in any future deal,” he said, referring to the occupied West Bank by its biblical name.

Elsewhere in his statement, Borrell expressed the EU’s willingness to help restart Israeli-Palestinian talks, adding that “the two-state solution, with Jerusalem [al-Quds] as the future capital for both states, is the only way to ensure sustainable peace and stability in the region.”

Borrell had said Friday that the European nations “must work to discourage any possible initiative towards annexation” and such a strategy will require that states reach out to Israel, the US, the Palestinians and Arab partners “using all channels that the EU and the member states have.”

The resolution of the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict “remains a priority and it is one of the strategic interests of the European Union,” he told a press conference in Brussels after a virtual meeting with EU foreign ministers on the matter.

Netanyahu’s US-backed plan to consolidate Israel’s occupation of Palestine has been met with harsh criticism from almost the entire international community, including its close allies.

Several member states of the EU — Tel Aviv’s largest trading partner — have raised the possibility of taking punitive measures in a bid to deter Israel from its new land grab bid.

World must slap Israel with sanctions: Palestine PM

Addressing a virtual meeting of the UN committee that deals with Palestinian rights on Monday, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said it is time for the world community to stand by the Palestinian nation in the face of Tel Aviv’s annexation scheme.

“Now that the Israeli government has loud and clear and explicitly stated that they are going to annex certain parts of Palestine, no country has an excuse not to stand [against] this injustice,” he said.

Shtayyeh also urged the international community to recognize Palestine as a sovereign state and impose sanctions on Israel if the regime goes ahead with the annexation plan.

“That should be the most serious reply to what Israel is intending to do,” he said, noting that the Palestinian leadership will meet Tuesday night to discuss its next steps.

Shtayyeh further criticized the administration of US President Donald Trump for giving Israel the “green light” for annexation in the so-called “deal of the century,” which was unveiled in January.

The US has held an unsuccessful “monopoly” over the so-called peace process, but the Palestinians want a multilateral approach starting with an international conference under UN auspices, he said.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

EU Israel Annexation Borrell

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Anti-Lockdown Protests Around The World
Second Fire at Rohingya Refugee Camp within Days
Iranian Volunteers Cook, Deliver Food to Poor Families in Holy Month of Ramadan
UKs COVID-19 Fatalities Tops 40,000, Worst in Europe
Anti-Lockdown Protests Around The World

Anti-Lockdown Protests Around The World

Spain Anti-Govt. Protesters Flood Madrid Demanding PM Sanchezs Resignation
Medics turn Backs on Belgiums Premier to Protest Govt Response to Coronavirus
Brazilian Nurses Mourn Colleagues Killed on COVID-19 Frontline
Yemeni Army, Ansarullah Resistance Forces Retake Strategic Positions from Pro-Hadi Militiamen