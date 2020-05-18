Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 19 May 2020

Why Doesn’t Saudi-Emirati Bloc Act To End Southern Yemen Conflict?

Why Doesn't Saudi-Emirati Bloc Act To End Southern Yemen Conflict?

US’s Victory Day Tweet Angers Russia, Reveals Trumpism The White House tweet excluded Russia when honoring the WWII winners, sparking controversy.

Syrian Kurdish Alliance: Grounds, Obstacles While the Kurds are seeking to unite their ranks, they are hit by internal difference and also the agenda of foreign powers.

Germany’s Hezbollah Blacklisting Propagandistic, Linked To Lebanese Developments: Expert Germany’s blacklisting of Hezbollah is mainly a fruit of the US and Israeli pressures and aims to influence the damage its image inside Lebanon.

Why Does Baghdad Want To Cut Kurdish Budget? The two sides are at loggerheads over the Kurdish oil sales from its own regions. Besides, Baghdad is using Budget to pressures Erbil for its policies.

Taliban Bomb Attack Kills at Least 7 Afghan Intelligence Officials

A Taliban bomb attack has left at least seven seven intelligence personnel in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, just hours after the government took a step towards national reconciliation with President Ashraf Ghani entering a power-sharing agreement with his long-time rival Abdullah Abdullah.

US Supports Terrorists, Will be Expelled from Syria, Iraq: Iran Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the US is hated in most parts of the world due to its support for terrorists and will be soon expelled from Syria and Iraq, where it is illegally present in the two Arab countries.

Coronavirus May Burn out Naturally before Any Vaccine Developed: Former WHO Chief The new coronavirus could be “petering out by itself” before the world comes up with any vaccine, former World Health Organization’s (WHO) top oncologist has said.

Libya’s Government Forces Destroy Haftar’s Air Defense System, Drone Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) forces reportedly have shut down another air defense system and shot down a drone belonging rebels loyal to renegade General Khalifa Haftar southwest of capital Tripoli.

Almost 2 out of 3 UK Workers Three Months Away from Rent or Mortgage Default: Study As many as 6 million people in Britain fear losing their job within six months as the coronavirus outbreak causes the biggest economic shock in living memory, a study has warned.

New Israeli Cabinet Union between War Criminals, Zionist Right: Hamas Spokesman Hamas rebuked as “war criminals and Israel’s far right” the members of new Israeli cabinet, calling for Palestinian unity to counter it.

Iraq Launches Operation against ISIS near Syria Border Iraqi Forces have launched on Sunday a massive operation, dubbed Operation Al Jazeera Lions, against ISIS terrorists covering the provinces of Anbar, Nineveh and Salahuddin to the Syrian border.

UAE, Saudi Mercenaries Clash in south Yemen, 14 Killed At least 14 Yemeni militants were killed after clashes erupted between UAE-backed southern separatists and Saudi-led mercenaries in the southern Yemeni province of Abyan.

China Envoy to Israeli Regime Found Dead in Tel Aviv Home China’s envoy to Israeli regime was found dead in his home in a Tel Aviv suburb on Sunday.

Iraqi Premier Wears Popular Forces’ Uniform in Significant visit to Their Command Center Iraq’s newly-elected Premier visited the command center of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Baghdad, calling the counter-terrorism forces a source of honor for the Iraqi nation.

US Warns ICC of ’Consequences’ If It Investigate Israeli Regime’s War Crimes The US threatened the International Criminal Court (ICC) with "consequences" if the body moves ahead with a potential war crimes investigation into Israeli regime.

Saudi Arabia Expelling Puppet Yemeni Regime’s Officials Saudi Arabia has pressed the refugee members of former Yemeni regime to leave the kingdom’s capital, and suspended the financial support provided to them as slumping oil prices and the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have saddled Riyadh with its worst financial crisis in decades.

Desperate French Hospital Staff Roast Macron Staff of a hospital in Pars hammered visiting French President with grievances about low pay and faulty gear, Making Emmanuel Macron acknowledge in reforming the national hospital system.

US Adds New Sanction on Chinese Tech Giant Huawei, Escalating Tensions with Beijing The US government imposed new restrictions on Chinese tech giant Huawei on Friday, severely limiting its ability to use American technology to design and manufacture semiconductors produced for it abroad.

Oil Back at Early April Highs as Demand Shows Signs of Picking up Oil prices touched a one and a half month high on Friday amid signs demand for crude was picking up, with China reporting increased refinery runs and rounding out a week of bullish news on the supply front.

China, Russia Reject US Plan to Extend Arms Embargo on Iran China and Russia criticized the US for its efforts to extend arms embargo on Iran along with a probable push to trigger a return of all sanctions on the Islamic Republic at the UN Security Council.

Turkish-Backed Militants Clashed over Looted Objects in Northern Syria Two Turkish-backed militants in Syria’s northeastern Hasakah province reportedly clashed following dispute over distribution of stolen objects

Israeli Regime Considers Syria as Existential Threat: Sayyed Nasrallah The Secretary General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement said Israeli leaders believe there is an existential threat to the regime from Syria

Over 36m Americans Filed for Unemployment Claims since Coronavirus Outbreak More than 36 million Americans have filed unemployment benefits since mid-March following the covid-19 pandemic in US

Iran Calls for Action against Israeli Occupation of Palestine Iran called on Muslim nations and international community to take immediate and practical steps to put an end to decades of Israeli regime’s occupation

Monday 18 May 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Why Doesn’t Saudi-Emirati Bloc Act To End Southern Yemen Conflict?

Alwaght- Since the UAE-aligned Southern Transitional Council announced autonomy in the south of the country in late April following accusations against the resigned President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi of violating the agreements in Aden and other southern provinces, this part of the country witnessed severe clashes between the two sides. 

A peace agreement followed negotiations between the STC and the resigned government in November 2019 in the Saudi capital Riyadh, with the support of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Despite the fact that the two Arab countries acted as guarantors of the peace deal, when the southern separatists violated it, Saudi Arabia stopped short of just asking the STC to return to the accord. In fact, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, both waged the Yemen war with a promise to restore Hadi to the power, did not make any efforts to end the clashes in southern Yemen. 

Now the question is that why do Riyadh and Abu Dhabi make no attempts to end the war between the STC and the Hadi government? Are there any bonds between Saudi and Emirati interests in the continuation of the clashes in the south? 

The UAE strategy in Yemen war 

After joining the Saudi-led Arab coalition against Yemen, the UAE acted in the Arab country with a set of specific strategies: 

1. Seeking to dominate southern parts of Yemen, particularly Socotra island. These part of Yemen are of strategic position as they overlook the Gulf of Oman and the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait as the two sensitive and key spots in the regional geopolitics. 

2. Recruiting forces from the south and making alliances with the tribes to legitimize its military presence there. The next move was to train and arm them to serve its agendas in southern Yemen. 

3. Planning for a short-term stay in Yemen. Abu Dhabi trained and armed the recruited militias and then used them as proxies to pursue its goals in the country. This strategy in addition to cutting costs opened UAE's hand to take measures and decisions outside the framework of the Saudi-headed coalition. 

4. Trying to prevent attacks on its soil by the Yemeni Ansarullah Movement, a revolutionary force in control of the capital Sana’a and other northern provinces. The Emirati leaders’ main goals were to push the movement to focus just on Saudi Arabia as a target of its strikes. Having in mind that the UAE is substantially vulnerable to any massive attack by the powerful Ansarullah, Abu Dhabi tried to, mainly using the diplomatic channels with Tehran, dissuade Ansarullah from launching strikes on the Emirati soil. 

By pursuing these agendas within its major war strategy, the UAE sought maximized benefits and minimized costs. The split of the south and seizure of Socotra were the top goals and gaining sway over the separatist groups in the south and mainly Socotra were the least goals in the defined UAE strategy. This strategy also sought to cut the costs and damages through trying to minimize the direct military presence time and using the political channels to prevent Ansarullah attacks on its soil. 

As it is understood, since the beginning of the crisis in Yemen, Abu Dhabi looked forward to dominating the southern regions. Apparently, its goal is realizable through the split of the south from the north. Thus, a lack of serious attempt by the UAE to end the clashes between Hadi and STC forces is aimed to deepen the crisis and thus materialize the Emirati goals in this sensitive part of Yemen. 

Riyadh’s erratic objectives in Yemen war 

Just unlike the UAE which since the beginning predicted that the war will be lengthy or at least concluded so after it observed the course of the war developments, Saudi Arabia thought that the war will be won in a short period. As its officials after the start of the war said, the Arab kingdom planned to destroy the opposite side and win the war within less than a month. 

Saudi Arabia, which upon the start of the war saw the arrival of new rulers, set a couple of goals to achieve from the anti-Yemeni campaign: 

1. Flexing its muscles for its regional rivals especially Iran and seeking to bring about a new regional order by quelling the regional groups affiliated with the Iran-led Axis of Resistance. 

2. Fast restoration to power of the ousted President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi. 

3. Repressing Ansarullah as a key player in Yemen and saving the Yemeni union with the old political structure. 

But the Saudis apparently miscalculated, hence not only failing to realize any of their preliminary goals but also not moving close to them. So, the supposition that Saudi Arabia has reviewed its initial goals is never unlikely. 

In the present circumstances, the collapse of Riyadh agreement, the increased clashes between the southern forces and Hadi loyalists, and also the reports that Saudi Arabia has asked Hadi and his government to leave Riyadh or pay for the hotels they have been residing in since 2015 by end of May give several possibilities about why the Saudis do not make serious efforts to settle the disputes between Hadi and the STC. 

1. Saudi Arabia has been frustrated to see the restoration of power by Hadi especially since last year when the STC gained an upper hand over the Hadi forces and Ansarullah strengthened itself in missile power and also on the battlegrounds. Developing the notion that a unified Yemen in which Ansarullah exists as a deep-rooted and powerful actor in the political structure will never be in the best interests of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh leaders in association with their Emirati allies focused on the partition of Yemen. Saudi Arabia concentrates on taking control of Al-Mahra, a coastal province in eastern Yemen that in a partitioned Yemen can serve as a gate to transfer the Saudi oil to the Arabia Sea and reduce the reliance on oil transfer via the Strait of Hormuz. 

2. Five years after the start of the war and the Saudi failure to achieve its announced goals, Riyadh now views Hadi as a burnt piece lacking legitimacy in the south and the north and an obstacle ahead of the negotiations with Sana’a. But Yemeni parties close to Saudi Arabia like Al-Islah, late President Ali Abdullah Saleh loyalists like General Ali Mohsen al-Ahmar, and many tribes are opposed to the split of the country. At the same time, Riyadh is worried about the rise of a new Yemen with Axis of Resistance mindset near its borders. So, it can be said that possibly Riyadh will ignore the capability of the southern forces to defeat the Hadi government in Aden and seize the whole south. It may choose to deal blows to the UAE-backed forces as the conflict unfolds. 

Conclusion 

What looks clear is that after spending a long time and huge money on its campaign and gaining nothing in return, Saudi Arabia may have decided to recalculate its strategy in Yemen. Whatever the calculation is, it will include driving out of the game the fugitive Hadi. Although Saudi Arabia suffers from economic pressures amid extremely low oil prices, the main reason it told Hadi to pay for his government hotel stay is not the money itself. Rather, it wants to press him to step down from the political scene. 

Disappointment with the return of the Hadi government to Sana’a encourages Riyadh to show no sensitivity to bringing the STC and Hadi to a ceasefire. Perhaps the clashes with the southerners serve as a pressure tool in the hands of the Saudis to remove Hadi from the game. This defines why the Saudis are siding with the UAE in a show of no interest to end the conflict between the resigned government and the secessionists in the south. But whether or not Saudi Arabia seeks to split Yemen or keep it united is a question the future happenings will answer.

Yemen South STC Saudis UAE War

