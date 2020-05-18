Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 19 May 2020

Editor's Choice

Why Doesn’t Saudi-Emirati Bloc Act To End Southern Yemen Conflict?

Why Doesn’t Saudi-Emirati Bloc Act To End Southern Yemen Conflict? The UAE already implemented divide and rule policy in Yemen. Saudis appear to be learning from the Emiratis after disappointment with Hadi reinstallation.

US’s Victory Day Tweet Angers Russia, Reveals Trumpism The White House tweet excluded Russia when honoring the WWII winners, sparking controversy.

Syrian Kurdish Alliance: Grounds, Obstacles While the Kurds are seeking to unite their ranks, they are hit by internal difference and also the agenda of foreign powers.

Germany’s Hezbollah Blacklisting Propagandistic, Linked To Lebanese Developments: Expert Germany’s blacklisting of Hezbollah is mainly a fruit of the US and Israeli pressures and aims to influence the damage its image inside Lebanon.

Why Does Baghdad Want To Cut Kurdish Budget? The two sides are at loggerheads over the Kurdish oil sales from its own regions. Besides, Baghdad is using Budget to pressures Erbil for its policies.

News

Taliban Bomb Attack Kills at Least 7 Afghan Intelligence Officials

Taliban Bomb Attack Kills at Least 7 Afghan Intelligence Officials

A Taliban bomb attack has left at least seven seven intelligence personnel in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, just hours after the government took a step towards national reconciliation with President Ashraf Ghani entering a power-sharing agreement with his long-time rival Abdullah Abdullah.

US Supports Terrorists, Will be Expelled from Syria, Iraq: Iran Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the US is hated in most parts of the world due to its support for terrorists and will be soon expelled from Syria and Iraq, where it is illegally present in the two Arab countries.

Coronavirus May Burn out Naturally before Any Vaccine Developed: Former WHO Chief The new coronavirus could be “petering out by itself” before the world comes up with any vaccine, former World Health Organization’s (WHO) top oncologist has said.

Libya’s Government Forces Destroy Haftar’s Air Defense System, Drone Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) forces reportedly have shut down another air defense system and shot down a drone belonging rebels loyal to renegade General Khalifa Haftar southwest of capital Tripoli.

Almost 2 out of 3 UK Workers Three Months Away from Rent or Mortgage Default: Study As many as 6 million people in Britain fear losing their job within six months as the coronavirus outbreak causes the biggest economic shock in living memory, a study has warned.

New Israeli Cabinet Union between War Criminals, Zionist Right: Hamas Spokesman Hamas rebuked as “war criminals and Israel’s far right” the members of new Israeli cabinet, calling for Palestinian unity to counter it.

Iraq Launches Operation against ISIS near Syria Border Iraqi Forces have launched on Sunday a massive operation, dubbed Operation Al Jazeera Lions, against ISIS terrorists covering the provinces of Anbar, Nineveh and Salahuddin to the Syrian border.

UAE, Saudi Mercenaries Clash in south Yemen, 14 Killed At least 14 Yemeni militants were killed after clashes erupted between UAE-backed southern separatists and Saudi-led mercenaries in the southern Yemeni province of Abyan.

China Envoy to Israeli Regime Found Dead in Tel Aviv Home China’s envoy to Israeli regime was found dead in his home in a Tel Aviv suburb on Sunday.

Iraqi Premier Wears Popular Forces’ Uniform in Significant visit to Their Command Center Iraq’s newly-elected Premier visited the command center of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Baghdad, calling the counter-terrorism forces a source of honor for the Iraqi nation.

US Warns ICC of ’Consequences’ If It Investigate Israeli Regime’s War Crimes The US threatened the International Criminal Court (ICC) with "consequences" if the body moves ahead with a potential war crimes investigation into Israeli regime.

Saudi Arabia Expelling Puppet Yemeni Regime’s Officials Saudi Arabia has pressed the refugee members of former Yemeni regime to leave the kingdom’s capital, and suspended the financial support provided to them as slumping oil prices and the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have saddled Riyadh with its worst financial crisis in decades.

Desperate French Hospital Staff Roast Macron Staff of a hospital in Pars hammered visiting French President with grievances about low pay and faulty gear, Making Emmanuel Macron acknowledge in reforming the national hospital system.

US Adds New Sanction on Chinese Tech Giant Huawei, Escalating Tensions with Beijing The US government imposed new restrictions on Chinese tech giant Huawei on Friday, severely limiting its ability to use American technology to design and manufacture semiconductors produced for it abroad.

Oil Back at Early April Highs as Demand Shows Signs of Picking up Oil prices touched a one and a half month high on Friday amid signs demand for crude was picking up, with China reporting increased refinery runs and rounding out a week of bullish news on the supply front.

China, Russia Reject US Plan to Extend Arms Embargo on Iran China and Russia criticized the US for its efforts to extend arms embargo on Iran along with a probable push to trigger a return of all sanctions on the Islamic Republic at the UN Security Council.

Turkish-Backed Militants Clashed over Looted Objects in Northern Syria Two Turkish-backed militants in Syria’s northeastern Hasakah province reportedly clashed following dispute over distribution of stolen objects

Israeli Regime Considers Syria as Existential Threat: Sayyed Nasrallah The Secretary General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement said Israeli leaders believe there is an existential threat to the regime from Syria

Over 36m Americans Filed for Unemployment Claims since Coronavirus Outbreak More than 36 million Americans have filed unemployment benefits since mid-March following the covid-19 pandemic in US

Iran Calls for Action against Israeli Occupation of Palestine Iran called on Muslim nations and international community to take immediate and practical steps to put an end to decades of Israeli regime’s occupation

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Why Doesn’t Saudi-Emirati Bloc Act To End Southern Yemen Conflict?

Almost 2 out of 3 UK Workers Three Months Away from Rent or Mortgage Default: Study

Libya’s Government Forces Destroy Haftar’s Air Defense System, Drone

US Supports Terrorists, Will be Expelled from Syria, Iraq: Iran Leader

Taliban Bomb Attack Kills at Least 7 Afghan Intelligence Officials

Coronavirus May Burn out Naturally before Any Vaccine Developed: Former WHO Chief

New Israeli Cabinet Union between War Criminals, Zionist Right: Hamas Spokesman

Russia Becomes Second Hardest-Hit Country by Covid-19 Pandemic

WHO Slams Herd Immunity Idea amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Ghani-Abdullah Deal Constructive, Accelerates Peace Process: Expert

Turkish-Backed Militants Clashed over Looted Objects in Northern Syria

China, Russia Reject US Plan to Extend Arms Embargo on Iran

Saudi-Led War Thrust Back Yemen Development 21 years: UN

Is Riyadh Serious In Its Show Of Will To De-escalate Tensions With Tehran?

Libya’s Government Forces Destroy Haftar’s Air Defense System, Drone

Israeli Regime Shoot Dead Palestinian Teen in Occupied West Bank

US’s Victory Day Tweet Angers Russia, Reveals Trumpism

Covid-19 Massacring US Elderly in Nursing Homes, Neglected for Years by Power-Hungry Industry

Oil Back at Early April Highs as Demand Shows Signs of Picking up

US Patriot Missile Relocation To Iraq From Saudi Arabia: Grounds, Obstacles

Iraqi Premier Wears Popular Forces’ Uniform in Significant visit to Their Command Center

US Adds New Sanction on Chinese Tech Giant Huawei, Escalating Tensions with Beijing

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

US Supports Terrorists, Will be Expelled from Syria, Iraq: Iran Leader

Monday 18 May 2020
 
 
 
 
 
US Supports Terrorists, Will be Expelled from Syria, Iraq: Iran Leader
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Iran's Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the US is hated in most parts of the world due to its support for terrorists and will be soon expelled from Syria and Iraq, where it is illegally present in the two Arab countries.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks while speaking in an annual Ramadan meeting with Iranian university students on Sunday, which was carried out through videoconferencing in the light of this year’s coronavirus pandemic and in compliance with health officials’ recommendations, Press TV reported.

“The long-term performance of the United States, including warmongering, helping notorious regimes, harboring terrorist, [and] sparing no effort in supporting oppression, has caused this government to be hated in an important part of the world,” the Leader said.

Ayatollah Khamenei added, “Today, the American society and political system are not attractive, but are a subject of hatred in an important part of the world too.”

The Leader noted that part of the existing hatred for the United States emanates from the behavior of its current officials, including its president and its “talkative, illogical, and nonsensical” secretary of state.

Ayatollah Khamenei highlighted US warmongering in other countries, including in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria as another reason why the US regime is hated so much.

“Americans explicitly say ‘we have sent military forces to Syria, because there is oil [in that country]’. Of course, they will not remain long neither in Iraq, nor in Syria and must certainly leave them and will undoubtedly be expelled [from those countries].”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader touched on the country's current situation from three different viewpoints, saying, "The Islamic Republic is currently engaged in a major struggle against the oppression and arrogance front."

"The country enjoys a very high potential for confrontation [with the oppression and arrogance front] and past experience with different issues shows this to us," Ayatollah Khamenei explained.

The Leader emphasized that the victory of the Islamic Revolution has “institutionalized a sense of power and dignity in our country and people.”

“Of course, the enemy is looking for an opportunity to strip us or our sense of national self-confidence,” Ayatollah Khamenei warned.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran Leader Ayatollah Khamenei US Terrorists

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Second Fire at Rohingya Refugee Camp within Days
Iranian Volunteers Cook, Deliver Food to Poor Families in Holy Month of Ramadan
UKs COVID-19 Fatalities Tops 40,000, Worst in Europe
Twenty-Two Injured in Indonesian Oil Tanker Fire
Second Fire at Rohingya Refugee Camp within Days

Second Fire at Rohingya Refugee Camp within Days

Medics turn Backs on Belgiums Premier to Protest Govt Response to Coronavirus
Brazilian Nurses Mourn Colleagues Killed on COVID-19 Frontline
Yemeni Army, Ansarullah Resistance Forces Retake Strategic Positions from Pro-Hadi Militiamen
Hospital Attacks in Afghanistan Kill, Wound Dozens, Including Two Newborns