Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 19 May 2020

Editor's Choice

Why Doesn’t Saudi-Emirati Bloc Act To End Southern Yemen Conflict?

Why Doesn’t Saudi-Emirati Bloc Act To End Southern Yemen Conflict? The UAE already implemented divide and rule policy in Yemen. Saudis appear to be learning from the Emiratis after disappointment with Hadi reinstallation.

US’s Victory Day Tweet Angers Russia, Reveals Trumpism The White House tweet excluded Russia when honoring the WWII winners, sparking controversy.

Syrian Kurdish Alliance: Grounds, Obstacles While the Kurds are seeking to unite their ranks, they are hit by internal difference and also the agenda of foreign powers.

Germany’s Hezbollah Blacklisting Propagandistic, Linked To Lebanese Developments: Expert Germany’s blacklisting of Hezbollah is mainly a fruit of the US and Israeli pressures and aims to influence the damage its image inside Lebanon.

Why Does Baghdad Want To Cut Kurdish Budget? The two sides are at loggerheads over the Kurdish oil sales from its own regions. Besides, Baghdad is using Budget to pressures Erbil for its policies.

News

Taliban Bomb Attack Kills at Least 7 Afghan Intelligence Officials

Taliban Bomb Attack Kills at Least 7 Afghan Intelligence Officials

A Taliban bomb attack has left at least seven seven intelligence personnel in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, just hours after the government took a step towards national reconciliation with President Ashraf Ghani entering a power-sharing agreement with his long-time rival Abdullah Abdullah.

US Supports Terrorists, Will be Expelled from Syria, Iraq: Iran Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the US is hated in most parts of the world due to its support for terrorists and will be soon expelled from Syria and Iraq, where it is illegally present in the two Arab countries.

Coronavirus May Burn out Naturally before Any Vaccine Developed: Former WHO Chief The new coronavirus could be “petering out by itself” before the world comes up with any vaccine, former World Health Organization’s (WHO) top oncologist has said.

Libya’s Government Forces Destroy Haftar’s Air Defense System, Drone Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) forces reportedly have shut down another air defense system and shot down a drone belonging rebels loyal to renegade General Khalifa Haftar southwest of capital Tripoli.

Almost 2 out of 3 UK Workers Three Months Away from Rent or Mortgage Default: Study As many as 6 million people in Britain fear losing their job within six months as the coronavirus outbreak causes the biggest economic shock in living memory, a study has warned.

New Israeli Cabinet Union between War Criminals, Zionist Right: Hamas Spokesman Hamas rebuked as “war criminals and Israel’s far right” the members of new Israeli cabinet, calling for Palestinian unity to counter it.

Iraq Launches Operation against ISIS near Syria Border Iraqi Forces have launched on Sunday a massive operation, dubbed Operation Al Jazeera Lions, against ISIS terrorists covering the provinces of Anbar, Nineveh and Salahuddin to the Syrian border.

UAE, Saudi Mercenaries Clash in south Yemen, 14 Killed At least 14 Yemeni militants were killed after clashes erupted between UAE-backed southern separatists and Saudi-led mercenaries in the southern Yemeni province of Abyan.

China Envoy to Israeli Regime Found Dead in Tel Aviv Home China’s envoy to Israeli regime was found dead in his home in a Tel Aviv suburb on Sunday.

Iraqi Premier Wears Popular Forces’ Uniform in Significant visit to Their Command Center Iraq’s newly-elected Premier visited the command center of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Baghdad, calling the counter-terrorism forces a source of honor for the Iraqi nation.

US Warns ICC of ’Consequences’ If It Investigate Israeli Regime’s War Crimes The US threatened the International Criminal Court (ICC) with "consequences" if the body moves ahead with a potential war crimes investigation into Israeli regime.

Saudi Arabia Expelling Puppet Yemeni Regime’s Officials Saudi Arabia has pressed the refugee members of former Yemeni regime to leave the kingdom’s capital, and suspended the financial support provided to them as slumping oil prices and the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have saddled Riyadh with its worst financial crisis in decades.

Desperate French Hospital Staff Roast Macron Staff of a hospital in Pars hammered visiting French President with grievances about low pay and faulty gear, Making Emmanuel Macron acknowledge in reforming the national hospital system.

US Adds New Sanction on Chinese Tech Giant Huawei, Escalating Tensions with Beijing The US government imposed new restrictions on Chinese tech giant Huawei on Friday, severely limiting its ability to use American technology to design and manufacture semiconductors produced for it abroad.

Oil Back at Early April Highs as Demand Shows Signs of Picking up Oil prices touched a one and a half month high on Friday amid signs demand for crude was picking up, with China reporting increased refinery runs and rounding out a week of bullish news on the supply front.

China, Russia Reject US Plan to Extend Arms Embargo on Iran China and Russia criticized the US for its efforts to extend arms embargo on Iran along with a probable push to trigger a return of all sanctions on the Islamic Republic at the UN Security Council.

Turkish-Backed Militants Clashed over Looted Objects in Northern Syria Two Turkish-backed militants in Syria’s northeastern Hasakah province reportedly clashed following dispute over distribution of stolen objects

Israeli Regime Considers Syria as Existential Threat: Sayyed Nasrallah The Secretary General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement said Israeli leaders believe there is an existential threat to the regime from Syria

Over 36m Americans Filed for Unemployment Claims since Coronavirus Outbreak More than 36 million Americans have filed unemployment benefits since mid-March following the covid-19 pandemic in US

Iran Calls for Action against Israeli Occupation of Palestine Iran called on Muslim nations and international community to take immediate and practical steps to put an end to decades of Israeli regime’s occupation

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

New Israeli Cabinet Union between War Criminals, Zionist Right: Hamas Spokesman

Almost 2 out of 3 UK Workers Three Months Away from Rent or Mortgage Default: Study

Taliban Bomb Attack Kills at Least 7 Afghan Intelligence Officials

Libya’s Government Forces Destroy Haftar’s Air Defense System, Drone

Coronavirus May Burn out Naturally before Any Vaccine Developed: Former WHO Chief

Why Doesn’t Saudi-Emirati Bloc Act To End Southern Yemen Conflict?

US Supports Terrorists, Will be Expelled from Syria, Iraq: Iran Leader

WHO Slams Herd Immunity Idea amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Israeli Regime Shoot Dead Palestinian Teen in Occupied West Bank

US’s Victory Day Tweet Angers Russia, Reveals Trumpism

Turkish-Backed Militants Clashed over Looted Objects in Northern Syria

Israeli Soldier Killed by Stone Thrown during West Bank Raid

Saudi-Led War Thrust Back Yemen Development 21 years: UN

Trump Unveils Plan That Would See Big Pharma Reap Massive Profits from COVID-19 Vaccine

Trump Storms out of Coronavirus Press Conference after Clash with Reporters

Pompeo Arrives in Israel to Discuss Regime’s Annexation Plot

Iraqi Premier Wears Popular Forces’ Uniform in Significant visit to Their Command Center

Over 36m Americans Filed for Unemployment Claims since Coronavirus Outbreak

Israeli Regime Considers Syria as Existential Threat: Sayyed Nasrallah

China Reimposes Lockdown on Two City as Coronavirus Cases Reimerge

Coronavirus May Burn out Naturally before Any Vaccine Developed: Former WHO Chief

China Envoy to Israeli Regime Found Dead in Tel Aviv Home

If New Data Suggesting Covid-19 No More Lethal Than FLU Is Correct, Should The World Reverse Its Lockdown Strategy?

Paradox Of Saudi King’s Law-Less Decrees

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers

Saudi Arabia And Big Lie of Ceasefire In Yemen

Iran Shoots First Military Satellite into Orbit

American Clinics Report up to 400% Rise in Abortion Requests amid Coronavirus Epidemic

What’s Behind Trump Threat To Attack Iranian Naval Boats?

Iraq Won’t be Used as Launching Ground against Others: New PM

From Private Testing for Rich to Unrest in Banlieues, Coronavirus Is Highlighting France’s Stark Divide

Syrian Kurdish Alliance: Grounds, Obstacles

ISIS Used Gorge in Syria to Dump Corpses: Report

Coronavirus Shows West’s Failure, Immorality: Syrian President

Yemen Declares Aden an ’Infested’ City amid Coronavirus Pandemic

China Reimposes Lockdown on Two City as Coronavirus Cases Reimerge

Leader of Group Peddling Bleach as Coronavirus ’Cure’ Wrote to Trump This week

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Coronavirus May Burn out Naturally before Any Vaccine Developed: Former WHO Chief

Monday 18 May 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Coronavirus May Burn out Naturally before Any Vaccine Developed: Former WHO Chief
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The new coronavirus could be “petering out by itself” before the world comes up with any vaccine, former World Health Organization’s (WHO) top oncologist has said.

"There’s a real chance that the virus will burn out naturally before any vaccine is developed,” Karol Sikora, the dean of the University of Buckingham’s medical school, wrote on Twitter.

"We’re seeing a roughly similar pattern everywhere – I suspect we have more immunity than estimated. We need to keep slowing the virus, but it could be petering out by itself."

The statement triggered quite a response, making Sikora later clarify that it was his personal opinion and he was positing a “feasible scenario” that might be possible in the current “unknown situation.” The scientist went on to say that no one knows “what will happen for sure” and urged the public to stick to social distancing rules.

Countries and companies across the world have been racing to develop a vaccine against Covid-19, which has claimed more than 312,000 lives thus far, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Earlier this week, the WHO revealed that eight vaccine candidates are currently undergoing clinical trials, while another 110 candidates are now under pre-clinical evaluation. Nations including Britain and China have begun testing vaccines on humans.

However, it is still unclear when an effective cure will be ready, given that successful development is projected to take months or even years.

Moreover, the head of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, warns there is “no guarantee that the vaccine is actually going to be effective".

Despite years of research and testing, there is still no vaccine for the severe acute respiratory syndrome, known as SARS, which had its first outbreak in 2002, or for the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), which started its rapid spread in 2012.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Coronavirus Vaccine WHO

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Second Fire at Rohingya Refugee Camp within Days
Iranian Volunteers Cook, Deliver Food to Poor Families in Holy Month of Ramadan
UKs COVID-19 Fatalities Tops 40,000, Worst in Europe
Twenty-Two Injured in Indonesian Oil Tanker Fire
Second Fire at Rohingya Refugee Camp within Days

Second Fire at Rohingya Refugee Camp within Days

Medics turn Backs on Belgiums Premier to Protest Govt Response to Coronavirus
Brazilian Nurses Mourn Colleagues Killed on COVID-19 Frontline
Yemeni Army, Ansarullah Resistance Forces Retake Strategic Positions from Pro-Hadi Militiamen
Hospital Attacks in Afghanistan Kill, Wound Dozens, Including Two Newborns