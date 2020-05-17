Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

US’s Victory Day Tweet Angers Russia, Reveals Trumpism

US’s Victory Day Tweet Angers Russia, Reveals Trumpism The White House tweet excluded Russia when honoring the WWII winners, sparking controversy.

Syrian Kurdish Alliance: Grounds, Obstacles While the Kurds are seeking to unite their ranks, they are hit by internal difference and also the agenda of foreign powers.

Germany’s Hezbollah Blacklisting Propagandistic, Linked To Lebanese Developments: Expert Germany’s blacklisting of Hezbollah is mainly a fruit of the US and Israeli pressures and aims to influence the damage its image inside Lebanon.

Why Does Baghdad Want To Cut Kurdish Budget? The two sides are at loggerheads over the Kurdish oil sales from its own regions. Besides, Baghdad is using Budget to pressures Erbil for its policies.

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian people not to be afraid of the US and other bullying powers.

Iraq Launches Operation against ISIS near Syria Border

Iraq Launches Operation against ISIS near Syria Border

Iraqi Forces have launched on Sunday a massive operation, dubbed Operation Al Jazeera Lions, against ISIS terrorists covering the provinces of Anbar, Nineveh and Salahuddin to the Syrian border.

UAE, Saudi Mercenaries Clash in south Yemen, 14 Killed At least 14 Yemeni militants were killed after clashes erupted between UAE-backed southern separatists and Saudi-led mercenaries in the southern Yemeni province of Abyan.

China Envoy to Israeli Regime Found Dead in Tel Aviv Home China’s envoy to Israeli regime was found dead in his home in a Tel Aviv suburb on Sunday.

Iraqi Premier Wears Popular Forces’ Uniform in Significant visit to Their Command Center Iraq’s newly-elected Premier visited the command center of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Baghdad, calling the counter-terrorism forces a source of honor for the Iraqi nation.

US Warns ICC of ’Consequences’ If It Investigate Israeli Regime’s War Crimes The US threatened the International Criminal Court (ICC) with "consequences" if the body moves ahead with a potential war crimes investigation into Israeli regime.

Saudi Arabia Expelling Puppet Yemeni Regime’s Officials Saudi Arabia has pressed the refugee members of former Yemeni regime to leave the kingdom’s capital, and suspended the financial support provided to them as slumping oil prices and the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have saddled Riyadh with its worst financial crisis in decades.

Desperate French Hospital Staff Roast Macron Staff of a hospital in Pars hammered visiting French President with grievances about low pay and faulty gear, Making Emmanuel Macron acknowledge in reforming the national hospital system.

US Adds New Sanction on Chinese Tech Giant Huawei, Escalating Tensions with Beijing The US government imposed new restrictions on Chinese tech giant Huawei on Friday, severely limiting its ability to use American technology to design and manufacture semiconductors produced for it abroad.

Oil Back at Early April Highs as Demand Shows Signs of Picking up Oil prices touched a one and a half month high on Friday amid signs demand for crude was picking up, with China reporting increased refinery runs and rounding out a week of bullish news on the supply front.

China, Russia Reject US Plan to Extend Arms Embargo on Iran China and Russia criticized the US for its efforts to extend arms embargo on Iran along with a probable push to trigger a return of all sanctions on the Islamic Republic at the UN Security Council.

Turkish-Backed Militants Clashed over Looted Objects in Northern Syria Two Turkish-backed militants in Syria’s northeastern Hasakah province reportedly clashed following dispute over distribution of stolen objects

Israeli Regime Considers Syria as Existential Threat: Sayyed Nasrallah The Secretary General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement said Israeli leaders believe there is an existential threat to the regime from Syria

Over 36m Americans Filed for Unemployment Claims since Coronavirus Outbreak More than 36 million Americans have filed unemployment benefits since mid-March following the covid-19 pandemic in US

Iran Calls for Action against Israeli Occupation of Palestine Iran called on Muslim nations and international community to take immediate and practical steps to put an end to decades of Israeli regime’s occupation

Pompeo Arrives in Israel to Discuss Regime’s Annexation Plot The US secretary of state arrived in al-Quds (Jerusalem) on Wednesday to discuss the Israeli regime’s plan to annex Palestinian land under a controversial plan by US President Donald Trump, among other topics.

UK GDP Shrinks by Record 5.8% in March, Harder COVID Hit Ahead Britain’s economy shrank by a record 5.8% in March as the coronavirus crisis escalated and the government shut down much of the country, according to official data that point towards an even bigger hit to come.

China Reimposes Lockdown on Two City as Coronavirus Cases Reimerge China imposed lockdown on two cities amid a new cluster of coronavirus infections which have sparked fears of an impending second wave sweeping the country.

Israeli Regime Shoot Dead Palestinian Teen in Occupied West Bank Israeli regime troops fatally shot a Palestinian teenage boy in al-Khalil (Hebron), amid simmering tensions in the occupied West bank over Tel Aviv’s US-backed scheme to annex Palestinian land.

FBI Names Saudi Official Linked to 9/11 Attacks: Yahoo News The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has accidentally revealed the identity of a Saudi diplomat suspected of having directed support for two of the al-Qaeda-linked hijackers involved in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, Yahoo News reported.

Afghan President Orders Military to Switch to Offensive Mode Afghan President has ordered the military to switch to offensive mode following recent militant attacks in the war-ravaged country.

Iraq Launches Operation against ISIS near Syria Border

Sunday 17 May 2020

Sunday 17 May 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Iraq Launches Operation against ISIS near Syria Border
Alwaght- Iraqi Forces have launched on Sunday a massive operation, dubbed Operation Al Jazeera Lions, against ISIS terrorists covering the provinces of Anbar, Nineveh and Salahuddin to the Syrian border.

 “Under the supervision of the Joint Operations Command ‘Operation Al Jazeera Lions’ was launched this morning to monitor Al Jazeera desert north of Anbar governorate, south of Nineveh governorate, and west of Salahuddin governorate, reaching the international borders with the Syria,” it said in a statement carried by Shafaaq news agency.

The campaign, it added, will be conducted on 11 fronts with the participation of military commanders, tribal forces and Popular Mobilization Forces — known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, under the air cover of the Iraqi Air Force.

The statement added that the new military operation is aimed at enhancing security and stability in those areas while chasing terrorists and arresting them.

Daesh began a campaign of terror in Iraq in 2014, overrunning vast swathes in lightning attacks.

Iraq declared victory over Daesh in December 2017 after a three-year counter-terrorism military campaign, which also had the support of neighboring Iran.

Recently, however, Daesh has launched a string of terrorist attacks targeting civilians and Iraqi forces, among them Hashd al-Sha’abi fighters.

Iraqi groups have warned of renewed US-Daesh collaboration to destabilize the region, saying Washington is transferring senior commanders of the terror outfit from eastern Syria to Iraq.

Also on Sunday, Hashd al-Sha’abi said that it had conducted a missile strike on a Daesh hideout in Hawijah Jaloub, north of the city of Samarra.

Additionally, the Iraqi fighters found another Daesh hideout in the areas of Yaserb, south of Samarra, and confiscated weapons stored there.

Hashd al-Sha’abi further managed to shoot down a drone operated by Daesh militants in the city of Khanaqin in Diyala Province.

They also foiled a Daesh attempt to infiltrate into the nearby Ali Al-Sadoon village.

 

