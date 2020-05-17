Trump Unveils Plan That Would See Big Pharma Reap Massive Profits from COVID-19 Vaccine

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 18 May 2020

Editor's Choice

US’s Victory Day Tweet Angers Russia, Reveals Trumpism

US’s Victory Day Tweet Angers Russia, Reveals Trumpism The White House tweet excluded Russia when honoring the WWII winners, sparking controversy.

Syrian Kurdish Alliance: Grounds, Obstacles While the Kurds are seeking to unite their ranks, they are hit by internal difference and also the agenda of foreign powers.

Germany’s Hezbollah Blacklisting Propagandistic, Linked To Lebanese Developments: Expert Germany’s blacklisting of Hezbollah is mainly a fruit of the US and Israeli pressures and aims to influence the damage its image inside Lebanon.

Why Does Baghdad Want To Cut Kurdish Budget? The two sides are at loggerheads over the Kurdish oil sales from its own regions. Besides, Baghdad is using Budget to pressures Erbil for its policies.

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian people not to be afraid of the US and other bullying powers.

News

Iraq Launches Operation against ISIS near Syria Border

Iraq Launches Operation against ISIS near Syria Border

Iraqi Forces have launched on Sunday a massive operation, dubbed Operation Al Jazeera Lions, against ISIS terrorists covering the provinces of Anbar, Nineveh and Salahuddin to the Syrian border.

UAE, Saudi Mercenaries Clash in south Yemen, 14 Killed At least 14 Yemeni militants were killed after clashes erupted between UAE-backed southern separatists and Saudi-led mercenaries in the southern Yemeni province of Abyan.

China Envoy to Israeli Regime Found Dead in Tel Aviv Home China’s envoy to Israeli regime was found dead in his home in a Tel Aviv suburb on Sunday.

Iraqi Premier Wears Popular Forces’ Uniform in Significant visit to Their Command Center Iraq’s newly-elected Premier visited the command center of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Baghdad, calling the counter-terrorism forces a source of honor for the Iraqi nation.

US Warns ICC of ’Consequences’ If It Investigate Israeli Regime’s War Crimes The US threatened the International Criminal Court (ICC) with "consequences" if the body moves ahead with a potential war crimes investigation into Israeli regime.

Saudi Arabia Expelling Puppet Yemeni Regime’s Officials Saudi Arabia has pressed the refugee members of former Yemeni regime to leave the kingdom’s capital, and suspended the financial support provided to them as slumping oil prices and the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have saddled Riyadh with its worst financial crisis in decades.

Desperate French Hospital Staff Roast Macron Staff of a hospital in Pars hammered visiting French President with grievances about low pay and faulty gear, Making Emmanuel Macron acknowledge in reforming the national hospital system.

US Adds New Sanction on Chinese Tech Giant Huawei, Escalating Tensions with Beijing The US government imposed new restrictions on Chinese tech giant Huawei on Friday, severely limiting its ability to use American technology to design and manufacture semiconductors produced for it abroad.

Oil Back at Early April Highs as Demand Shows Signs of Picking up Oil prices touched a one and a half month high on Friday amid signs demand for crude was picking up, with China reporting increased refinery runs and rounding out a week of bullish news on the supply front.

China, Russia Reject US Plan to Extend Arms Embargo on Iran China and Russia criticized the US for its efforts to extend arms embargo on Iran along with a probable push to trigger a return of all sanctions on the Islamic Republic at the UN Security Council.

Turkish-Backed Militants Clashed over Looted Objects in Northern Syria Two Turkish-backed militants in Syria’s northeastern Hasakah province reportedly clashed following dispute over distribution of stolen objects

Israeli Regime Considers Syria as Existential Threat: Sayyed Nasrallah The Secretary General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement said Israeli leaders believe there is an existential threat to the regime from Syria

Over 36m Americans Filed for Unemployment Claims since Coronavirus Outbreak More than 36 million Americans have filed unemployment benefits since mid-March following the covid-19 pandemic in US

Iran Calls for Action against Israeli Occupation of Palestine Iran called on Muslim nations and international community to take immediate and practical steps to put an end to decades of Israeli regime’s occupation

Pompeo Arrives in Israel to Discuss Regime’s Annexation Plot The US secretary of state arrived in al-Quds (Jerusalem) on Wednesday to discuss the Israeli regime’s plan to annex Palestinian land under a controversial plan by US President Donald Trump, among other topics.

UK GDP Shrinks by Record 5.8% in March, Harder COVID Hit Ahead Britain’s economy shrank by a record 5.8% in March as the coronavirus crisis escalated and the government shut down much of the country, according to official data that point towards an even bigger hit to come.

China Reimposes Lockdown on Two City as Coronavirus Cases Reimerge China imposed lockdown on two cities amid a new cluster of coronavirus infections which have sparked fears of an impending second wave sweeping the country.

Israeli Regime Shoot Dead Palestinian Teen in Occupied West Bank Israeli regime troops fatally shot a Palestinian teenage boy in al-Khalil (Hebron), amid simmering tensions in the occupied West bank over Tel Aviv’s US-backed scheme to annex Palestinian land.

FBI Names Saudi Official Linked to 9/11 Attacks: Yahoo News The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has accidentally revealed the identity of a Saudi diplomat suspected of having directed support for two of the al-Qaeda-linked hijackers involved in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, Yahoo News reported.

Afghan President Orders Military to Switch to Offensive Mode Afghan President has ordered the military to switch to offensive mode following recent militant attacks in the war-ravaged country.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

US Warns ICC of ’Consequences’ If It Investigate Israeli Regime’s War Crimes

Iraqi Premier Wears Popular Forces’ Uniform in Significant visit to Their Command Center

UAE, Saudi Mercenaries Clash in south Yemen, 14 Killed

Is Riyadh Serious In Its Show Of Will To De-escalate Tensions With Tehran?

Iraq Launches Operation against ISIS near Syria Border

Trump Unveils Plan That Would See Big Pharma Reap Massive Profits from COVID-19 Vaccine

China Envoy to Israeli Regime Found Dead in Tel Aviv Home

Yemen Declares Aden an ’Infested’ City amid Coronavirus Pandemic

FBI Names Saudi Official Linked to 9/11 Attacks: Yahoo News

Chinese, Indian Forces Scuffle along Disputed Border

Newborn Babies among Deaths of Kabul Hospital Attack

China’s Wuhan Reports 5 New Covid-19 Cases

Iran Reports Casualties in Naval Exercise

Russia Becomes Second Hardest-Hit Country by Covid-19 Pandemic

Iran Calls for Action against Israeli Occupation of Palestine

Turkish-Backed Militants Clashed over Looted Objects in Northern Syria

China Reimposes Lockdown on Two City as Coronavirus Cases Reimerge

Israeli Regime Shoot Dead Palestinian Teen in Occupied West Bank

US Adds New Sanction on Chinese Tech Giant Huawei, Escalating Tensions with Beijing

Trump Storms out of Coronavirus Press Conference after Clash with Reporters

Ghani-Abdullah Deal Constructive, Accelerates Peace Process: Expert

Israeli Soldier Killed by Stone Thrown during West Bank Raid

German Scientists Find Antibodies that Prevents Coronavirus from Spreading Further

US Government Fears China will Give Away COVID-19 Vaccine for Free

American Clinics Report up to 400% Rise in Abortion Requests amid Coronavirus Epidemic

Saudi Arabia And Big Lie of Ceasefire In Yemen

What’s Behind Trump Threat To Attack Iranian Naval Boats?

Man Who Filmed Police Murder of Eric Garner Says Prison Guards Threatened to Give Him COVID-19

Venezuela Detains 2 US Citizens Involved in Incursion Attempt

Leader of Group Peddling Bleach as Coronavirus ’Cure’ Wrote to Trump This week

1 in 3 Test Positive for Covid-19 Antibodies in Pilot Massachusetts Street Study

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers

Is Bin Zayed Selling Bin Salman For Yemen’s Socotra?

Covid-19 Outbreak Started Months Earlier, NOT in Wuhan: Cambridge Study

Germany’s Hezbollah Blacklisting Propagandistic, Linked To Lebanese Developments: Expert

Syrian Kurdish Alliance: Grounds, Obstacles

What’s Driving American, Israeli Push For UNIFIL Mission Change?

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Report

Trump Unveils Plan That Would See Big Pharma Reap Massive Profits from COVID-19 Vaccine

Sunday 17 May 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Trump Unveils Plan That Would See Big Pharma Reap Massive Profits from COVID-19 Vaccine
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

President Trump has revealed a plan to mobilize the US military to deliver mass vaccinations across the country, coupled with Operation Warp Speed, a “Manhattan project-style” race to produce a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aformer Big Pharma executive and a four-star General have just been appointed by President Trump to lead a “Manhattan project-style effort to develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus.” The effort, called Operation Warp Speed, has set a goal to create 300 million doses of a non-existent vaccine by January.

Moncef Slaoui, who used to run research and development for the world’s largest vaccine company, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), oversaw the development of an Ebola vaccine in tandem with the American National Institutes of Health (NIH) and a biotech firm the company had acquired two years earlier, that was distributed in the West African nation of Liberia in 2015. Slaoui joined the board of directors of the Human Vaccines Project in 2018; a public-private partnership that intends to “accelerate the development of vaccines and immunotherapies against major global diseases” and counts with the participation of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in the world, including Sanofi Pasteur, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and, of course, GSK.

Joining him will be U.S. Army General Gustave F. Perna, commanding general of the U.S. Army Materiel Command (AMC) – the primary provider of materiel to the United States Army – since 2016. As such, Perna has been in charge of logistical management for the Department of Defense’s (DoD) co-production agreements of American weapons systems with foreign countries, in addition to the approximately 149 locations worldwide and over 70,000 military and civilian employees who carry out the command’s motto: “If a Soldier shoots it, drives it, flies it, wears it, communicates with it, or eats it – AMC provides it.”

The announcement comes two days after a press release by the Department of Defense revealed that a $138 million contract was awarded to ApiJect Systems America for the production of millions of prefilled syringes as part of projects “Jumpstart” and “RAPID” (Rapid Aseptic Packaging of Injectable Drugs). The DoD claims that the contract will “dramatically expand U.S. production capability” of injectable vaccines by October of this year. Project Jumpstart, according to the press release, was coordinated with their Joint Acquisition Task Force and HHS’s Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR), led by Dr. Robert Kadlec, who has recently been the subject of intense scrutiny over some highly questionable ties to Big Pharma and curious past.

 

A tug of war for the SNS

The Trump administration’s ostensibly independent program to develop and deploy a vaccine against COVID-19 had been in the hands of his son-in-law, Jared Kushner and Trump advisor, Peter Navarro, though Bloomberg reported in April that HHS Secretary Alex Azar had been tasked by Trump to speed up the development of a vaccine and had been meeting for at least a month prior with White House officials.

The rollout is occurring as Congressional attention focuses on irregularities surrounding the supply of ventilators in the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS), a thousand of which were shipped to South Africa just the other day. In addition, yesterday’s so-called “whistleblower” testimony by ousted Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) chief, Rick Bright, is also spotlighting the issues at the SNS, which is controlled by HHS’ ASPR, Robert Kadlec. BARDA is an office within ASPR that is tasked with sourcing pharmaceutical and medical supplies for the Strategic National Stockpile.

More controversy surrounding the Strategic National Stockpile erupted after Kushner made remarks about the role the SNS plays in emergency deployment situations. Kushner was harshly criticized for implying that the SNS belonged to the federal government and served only as a back-up for states, who should be accumulating their own stockpiles. Despite being contradicted by well-established guidelines, which make clear that the SNS is in place to shore up any deficiencies in a public health emergency, the White House deliberately changed the language on its website to back up Kushner’s erroneous assertions about the stockpile.

What seems clear, however, is that Kushner himself was not the mastermind behind the sudden policy tweak. Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a spokesperson for the Office of the ASPR told CNN they had been using such language “for weeks now.” Considering the history of how the SNS came to be in the hands of the ASPR, this latest tweak to how the SNS is managed might just be a new wrinkle in an old plan to mass inoculate the population of the United States.

 

Mass involuntary vaccines and jostling for profits

Yesterday, President Donald Trump revealed that a decision had been made to mobilize the U.S. military to deliver mass vaccinations across the country. The “massive job,” however, still has no discernable vaccine yet to inject into the American population “at the end of the year.” Trump’s group of medical advisors, including NIAID director, Anthony Fauci, are skeptical that any such vaccine can be developed sooner than 12 to 18 months.

Duplication only leads to infighting and slowing people down,” said former U.S. ASPR, Nicole Lurie regarding the creation of Operation Warp Speed. She decried the spirit of marketplace competition, stating that the world “should be engaged in this competition against the virus, not against one another.”

With over 110 COVID-19 vaccines in development – only eight of which have entered human trials – the race to be the vaccine chosen for deployment by the ASPR in the forthcoming potentially compulsory vaccination of more than 300 million people has many people seeing green.

Source: MintPress News

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

US Donald Trump Coronavirus Vaccine

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iranian Volunteers Cook, Deliver Food to Poor Families in Holy Month of Ramadan
UKs COVID-19 Fatalities Tops 40,000, Worst in Europe
Twenty-Two Injured in Indonesian Oil Tanker Fire
Latin American Photographers Document Coronavirus Pandemic
Iranian Volunteers Cook, Deliver Food to Poor Families in Holy Month of Ramadan

Iranian Volunteers Cook, Deliver Food to Poor Families in Holy Month of Ramadan

Brazilian Nurses Mourn Colleagues Killed on COVID-19 Frontline
Yemeni Army, Ansarullah Resistance Forces Retake Strategic Positions from Pro-Hadi Militiamen
Hospital Attacks in Afghanistan Kill, Wound Dozens, Including Two Newborns
Protests in Israeli Regime against Netanyahu