Is Riyadh Serious In Its Show Of Will To De-escalate Tensions With Tehran?

  Monday 18 May 2020

US's Victory Day Tweet Angers Russia, Reveals Trumpism

US's Victory Day Tweet Angers Russia, Reveals Trumpism The White House tweet excluded Russia when honoring the WWII winners, sparking controversy.

Syrian Kurdish Alliance: Grounds, Obstacles While the Kurds are seeking to unite their ranks, they are hit by internal difference and also the agenda of foreign powers.

Germany's Hezbollah Blacklisting Propagandistic, Linked To Lebanese Developments: Expert Germany's blacklisting of Hezbollah is mainly a fruit of the US and Israeli pressures and aims to influence the damage its image inside Lebanon.

Why Does Baghdad Want To Cut Kurdish Budget? The two sides are at loggerheads over the Kurdish oil sales from its own regions. Besides, Baghdad is using Budget to pressures Erbil for its policies.

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers Iran's leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian people not to be afraid of the US and other bullying powers.

Iraq Launches Operation against ISIS near Syria Border

Iraq Launches Operation against ISIS near Syria Border

Iraqi Forces have launched on Sunday a massive operation, dubbed Operation Al Jazeera Lions, against ISIS terrorists covering the provinces of Anbar, Nineveh and Salahuddin to the Syrian border.

UAE, Saudi Mercenaries Clash in south Yemen, 14 Killed At least 14 Yemeni militants were killed after clashes erupted between UAE-backed southern separatists and Saudi-led mercenaries in the southern Yemeni province of Abyan.

China Envoy to Israeli Regime Found Dead in Tel Aviv Home China’s envoy to Israeli regime was found dead in his home in a Tel Aviv suburb on Sunday.

Iraqi Premier Wears Popular Forces’ Uniform in Significant visit to Their Command Center Iraq’s newly-elected Premier visited the command center of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Baghdad, calling the counter-terrorism forces a source of honor for the Iraqi nation.

US Warns ICC of ’Consequences’ If It Investigate Israeli Regime’s War Crimes The US threatened the International Criminal Court (ICC) with "consequences" if the body moves ahead with a potential war crimes investigation into Israeli regime.

Saudi Arabia Expelling Puppet Yemeni Regime’s Officials Saudi Arabia has pressed the refugee members of former Yemeni regime to leave the kingdom’s capital, and suspended the financial support provided to them as slumping oil prices and the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have saddled Riyadh with its worst financial crisis in decades.

Desperate French Hospital Staff Roast Macron Staff of a hospital in Pars hammered visiting French President with grievances about low pay and faulty gear, Making Emmanuel Macron acknowledge in reforming the national hospital system.

US Adds New Sanction on Chinese Tech Giant Huawei, Escalating Tensions with Beijing The US government imposed new restrictions on Chinese tech giant Huawei on Friday, severely limiting its ability to use American technology to design and manufacture semiconductors produced for it abroad.

Oil Back at Early April Highs as Demand Shows Signs of Picking up Oil prices touched a one and a half month high on Friday amid signs demand for crude was picking up, with China reporting increased refinery runs and rounding out a week of bullish news on the supply front.

China, Russia Reject US Plan to Extend Arms Embargo on Iran China and Russia criticized the US for its efforts to extend arms embargo on Iran along with a probable push to trigger a return of all sanctions on the Islamic Republic at the UN Security Council.

Turkish-Backed Militants Clashed over Looted Objects in Northern Syria Two Turkish-backed militants in Syria’s northeastern Hasakah province reportedly clashed following dispute over distribution of stolen objects

Israeli Regime Considers Syria as Existential Threat: Sayyed Nasrallah The Secretary General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement said Israeli leaders believe there is an existential threat to the regime from Syria

Over 36m Americans Filed for Unemployment Claims since Coronavirus Outbreak More than 36 million Americans have filed unemployment benefits since mid-March following the covid-19 pandemic in US

Iran Calls for Action against Israeli Occupation of Palestine Iran called on Muslim nations and international community to take immediate and practical steps to put an end to decades of Israeli regime’s occupation

Pompeo Arrives in Israel to Discuss Regime’s Annexation Plot The US secretary of state arrived in al-Quds (Jerusalem) on Wednesday to discuss the Israeli regime’s plan to annex Palestinian land under a controversial plan by US President Donald Trump, among other topics.

UK GDP Shrinks by Record 5.8% in March, Harder COVID Hit Ahead Britain’s economy shrank by a record 5.8% in March as the coronavirus crisis escalated and the government shut down much of the country, according to official data that point towards an even bigger hit to come.

China Reimposes Lockdown on Two City as Coronavirus Cases Reimerge China imposed lockdown on two cities amid a new cluster of coronavirus infections which have sparked fears of an impending second wave sweeping the country.

Israeli Regime Shoot Dead Palestinian Teen in Occupied West Bank Israeli regime troops fatally shot a Palestinian teenage boy in al-Khalil (Hebron), amid simmering tensions in the occupied West bank over Tel Aviv’s US-backed scheme to annex Palestinian land.

FBI Names Saudi Official Linked to 9/11 Attacks: Yahoo News The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has accidentally revealed the identity of a Saudi diplomat suspected of having directed support for two of the al-Qaeda-linked hijackers involved in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, Yahoo News reported.

Afghan President Orders Military to Switch to Offensive Mode Afghan President has ordered the military to switch to offensive mode following recent militant attacks in the war-ravaged country.

US Warns ICC of ’Consequences’ If It Investigate Israeli Regime’s War Crimes

Iraqi Premier Wears Popular Forces’ Uniform in Significant visit to Their Command Center

UAE, Saudi Mercenaries Clash in south Yemen, 14 Killed

Is Riyadh Serious In Its Show Of Will To De-escalate Tensions With Tehran?

Iraq Launches Operation against ISIS near Syria Border

Trump Unveils Plan That Would See Big Pharma Reap Massive Profits from COVID-19 Vaccine

China Envoy to Israeli Regime Found Dead in Tel Aviv Home

Yemen Declares Aden an ’Infested’ City amid Coronavirus Pandemic

FBI Names Saudi Official Linked to 9/11 Attacks: Yahoo News

Chinese, Indian Forces Scuffle along Disputed Border

Newborn Babies among Deaths of Kabul Hospital Attack

China’s Wuhan Reports 5 New Covid-19 Cases

Iran Reports Casualties in Naval Exercise

Russia Becomes Second Hardest-Hit Country by Covid-19 Pandemic

Iran Calls for Action against Israeli Occupation of Palestine

Turkish-Backed Militants Clashed over Looted Objects in Northern Syria

China Reimposes Lockdown on Two City as Coronavirus Cases Reimerge

Israeli Regime Shoot Dead Palestinian Teen in Occupied West Bank

US Adds New Sanction on Chinese Tech Giant Huawei, Escalating Tensions with Beijing

Trump Storms out of Coronavirus Press Conference after Clash with Reporters

Ghani-Abdullah Deal Constructive, Accelerates Peace Process: Expert

Israeli Soldier Killed by Stone Thrown during West Bank Raid

German Scientists Find Antibodies that Prevents Coronavirus from Spreading Further

US Government Fears China will Give Away COVID-19 Vaccine for Free

American Clinics Report up to 400% Rise in Abortion Requests amid Coronavirus Epidemic

Saudi Arabia And Big Lie of Ceasefire In Yemen

What’s Behind Trump Threat To Attack Iranian Naval Boats?

Man Who Filmed Police Murder of Eric Garner Says Prison Guards Threatened to Give Him COVID-19

Venezuela Detains 2 US Citizens Involved in Incursion Attempt

Leader of Group Peddling Bleach as Coronavirus ’Cure’ Wrote to Trump This week

1 in 3 Test Positive for Covid-19 Antibodies in Pilot Massachusetts Street Study

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers

Is Bin Zayed Selling Bin Salman For Yemen’s Socotra?

Covid-19 Outbreak Started Months Earlier, NOT in Wuhan: Cambridge Study

Germany’s Hezbollah Blacklisting Propagandistic, Linked To Lebanese Developments: Expert

Syrian Kurdish Alliance: Grounds, Obstacles

What’s Driving American, Israeli Push For UNIFIL Mission Change?

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Is Riyadh Serious In Its Show Of Will To De-escalate Tensions With Tehran?

Sunday 17 May 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Is Riyadh Serious In Its Show Of Will To De-escalate Tensions With Tehran?
Alwaght- Amid simmering differences and even tensions between the US and Saudi Arabia over the oil price crisis, media reports said that the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in his first contact with the new Iraqi Prime Minister Mostafa al-Kadhimi called for Iraq's mediation between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The news first was published by the Middle East Eye news website, attracting wide-ranging attention of media and analysts.

The mediation between Riyadh and Tehran has been up for over the past year and pursued by the Pakistani PM Imran Khan and the former Iraqi PM Adel Abdul Mahdi, both of whom visited the two countries reportedly carrying messages from the Arab kingdom. Their efforts have so far had no tangible outcomes, however. The two countries’ tensions not only did not relax but also increased.

But how serious is Saudi Arabia in its show of willingness to mend the badly damaged ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran? To give an answer to this question, first, we need to see the requirements of the emergence of such a transformation of views of the Saudi leaders.

Riyadh and bin Salman’s frustration in foreign policy

Without any doubt, the most important reason the Saudi crown prince wants to open the doors of dialogue with Tehran through mediation is the impasse the Saudi foreign policy is experiencing in the current conditions. The Saudis are having foreign policy predicament at least in four areas.

First, when the American President Donald Trump exited from the Iran nuclear deal in May 2018 and bilaterally reinstated all of the sanctions that were eased under the landmark agreement of 2015, Saudi Arabia showed full advocacy to Trump’s behavior, thinking that the Islamic Republic will not withstand the “maximum pressure” policy and sanctions it was exposed to by the Trump administration. 

Now and after two years, bin Salman and the other political and security decision-makers in the Arab monarchy reached the conviction that not only Iran has withstood the reimposed economic restrictions but also the growing pressure on Tehran very dangerously brings huge risks to the US allies in the Persian Gulf.

A good example is the tensions over the past months in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic Iranian-dominated water crossing through which a huge part of the region’s oil flows. Tehran several times warned that oil exports and security should be for all or nobody. Another incident showing the Saudi vulnerability was the Yemeni Ansarullah Movement attack on the Saudi oil giant Aramco in September 2019. The drone and missile strike cut to half the Saudi oil output as it inflicted huge damage on the oil processing facilities in the two sites of Abqaiq and Khurais in eastern Saudi Arabia. The Saudis had great expectations of protection of their oil sites when attacked but Washington did not take serious steps, leaving the Saudis in disappointment.

Second, as the American policy of maximum pressure against Iran shows its signs of failure, the Saudi-American equations and relations are changing. Just contrary to the first three years of his presidency in which Trump supported the Saudi prince and his policies even when the Congress developed sentiments against the kingdom, now the American president has scaled down his support to the Saudi de facto ruler.

Over the past weeks, the Saudi increase of oil output as part of a competition with Russia over the global oil market riled Trump. That was because the unprecedented oil slump reflected negatively on the US shale oil industry, rendering the American energy companies discontented at the Saudis and even Trump. Some US senators even talked about punishing Prince Mohammed for his excesses. This pushed Trump to appease the lawmakers by considering cutting the US troops and also withdrawing the Patriot missile defenses from Saudi Arabia. This sends a warning to the Saudi prince, making him feel he has lost the big supporter at the White House. He now thinks that the Saudi-American relations could face big troubles in the future.

Third, the Saudi policy defeat in the Yemen crisis is driving a shift in the Saudi approach and stances. The war of attrition and the inability to put an end to the crisis on the ground pushes the Saudi leaders to the feeling that they sooner or later will need to choose de-escalation and settle the crisis using diplomatic channels. Bin Salman very well knows that the route of any Yemen settlement crosses Tehran. He knows that in the long run it is Riyadh and Tehran that should have peaceful coexistence and there is no guarantee the US remains forever supporter to the kingdom in West Asia.

Fourth, one of the main points of bin Salman hope to run his anti-Iranian policy was alliance and cooperation with the UAE. Actually, the crown prince in his anti-Tehran policy never felt alone and saw Abu Dhabi as a regional heavyweight standing by his agenda. But he was wrong. Their alliance is faltering and at risk of full collapse as the Emirati leaders are showing a strong will to mend ties and normalize with Iran.

Doors open for dialogue 

The question is how serious is Saudi Arabia about the intention to start a dialogue with Iran? What will be the possible Iranian reaction to the suggestion? 

Glaringly apparent, Iran since the day Saudi Arabia in 2016 cut off its diplomatic ties with the Islamic Republic said it was ready to directly talk and relax the tensions with good faith. The Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, and other officials found it good for Tehran and Riyadh to engage in regional de-escalation talks without the meddling of foreign actors. Iran’s peace proposal, officially dubbed Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE), raised with the Arab capitals by the Iranian FM is the symbol of Iranian pro-peace efforts. These moves by Tehran tell us that Iran not only does not consider Saudi Arabia an enemy but also it sees it as a heavyweight player in the regional equations with which the relations should be mended as soon as possible for the good of mutual and regional interests. 

But so far, bin Salman and other Saudi officials have not shown any serious will to de-escalate with Iran. This was the main reason the mediatory efforts by Imran Khan and Abdul Mahdi went nowhere. The deadlock in the Saudi-Iranian relations can be opened through peace in Yemen. 

Besides condemning the massacring of the innocent Yemenis and the five-year-long blockade on the already impoverished nation, Iran did not hide its suggestions to Saudi Arabia to help settle the crisis by arranging intra-Yemeni dialogue without foreign meddling. Also, should the Saudis view the regional and especially Yemeni developments pragmatically, the HOPE initiative of Iran can address a significant part of the Saudi security concerns on the Arabian Peninsula developments. Unless the Saudis choose to be realistic and seriously consider regional peace, a de-escalation of tensions between the two actors remains unachievable. 

 

Saudi Arabia Iran Foreign Policy Yemen War

