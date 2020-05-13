Afghan President Orders Military to Switch to Offensive Mode

Alwaght- Afghan President has ordered the military to switch to offensive mode following recent militant attacks in the war-ravaged country.

“In order to provide security for public places and to thwart attacks and threats from the Taliban and other terrorist groups, I am ordering Afghan security forces to switch from an active defense mode to an offensive one and to start their operations against the enemies,” Ashraf Ghani said in a televised speech on Tuesday.

The comments came after three militants attacked a maternity hospital in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Tuesday, killing at least 16 individuals, including two newborn babies and their mothers. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but in a statement, the Taliban said they had nothing to do with it.

In a separate attack on the same day, a terrorist detonated an explosive vest at a funeral ceremony in the eastern Nangarhar Province, killing at least 24 people and injuring 68 others.

Daesh terrorist group took responsibility for the funeral bloodshed.

President Ghani pointed the finger at both the Taliban and Daesh.

"Today, we witnessed terrorist attacks by the Taliban and Daesh groups on a hospital in Kabul and a funeral in Nangarhar, as well as other attacks in the country," Ghani said.

Daesh has been securing a foothold in Afghanistan ever since it was flushed out of its former Middle East bastions. The US has been largely blamed for relocating remnants of the terrorist group to the Central Asian country following their defeat in Iraq and Syria.

On Monday, Afghan forces managed to arrest three senior members of the Takfiri terrorist outfit.

The presidential order to the Afghan military to change posture came months after the Afghan government adopted a defensive stance as part of efforts to save a so-called peace deal between the Taliban and the United States.

The move was meant to show good faith ahead of intra-Afghan peace talks, which to this day have not begun. The Taliban militant group, while involved in a piecemeal prisoner exchange with the Afghan government, has rejected an offer of truce for the Islamic month of Ramadan and has continued attacking government forces.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned the Tuesday terrorist attacks in Afghanistan, saying that the lack of a peace deal had left the country vulnerable to such “appalling” violence.

“The Taliban and the Afghan government should cooperate to bring the perpetrators to justice,” Pompeo said in a statement on Tuesday.

“As long as there is no sustained reduction in violence and insufficient progress towards a negotiated political settlement, Afghanistan will remain vulnerable to terrorism,” he said.

The US signed the deal with the Taliban on February 29. Under the agreement, the militant group agreed to halt attacks on foreign forces in return for the US’s phased withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The militants made no pledge to refrain from attacking Afghan forces.

About 14,000 US troops and approximately 17,000 troops from NATO allies and partner countries remain stationed in Afghanistan years after the US-led invasion of the country that toppled a Taliban regime in 2001.