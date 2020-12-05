Newborn Babies among Deaths of Kabul Hospital Attack

Alwaght- Gunmen have attacked a hospital in western Kabul where Doctors Without Borders (MSF) operates a maternity ward, killing at least 13 people including two newborn babies. Fifteen people were also wounded in the attack.

Afghan forces have evacuated dozens and ended the siege at The 100-bed hospital is located in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of the Afghan capital, killing the three gunmen behind the deadly attack, the interior ministry spokesman said.

Security forces had earlier cordoned off the area as they evacuated more than 80 women and babies from the hospital, where medical charity Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres, or MSF) runs a maternity clinic.