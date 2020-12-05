Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 12 May 2020

Editor's Choice

US’s Victory Day Tweet Angers Russia, Reveals Trumpism

US’s Victory Day Tweet Angers Russia, Reveals Trumpism The White House tweet excluded Russia when honoring the WWII winners, sparking controversy.

Syrian Kurdish Alliance: Grounds, Obstacles While the Kurds are seeking to unite their ranks, they are hit by internal difference and also the agenda of foreign powers.

Germany’s Hezbollah Blacklisting Propagandistic, Linked To Lebanese Developments: Expert Germany’s blacklisting of Hezbollah is mainly a fruit of the US and Israeli pressures and aims to influence the damage its image inside Lebanon.

Why Does Baghdad Want To Cut Kurdish Budget? The two sides are at loggerheads over the Kurdish oil sales from its own regions. Besides, Baghdad is using Budget to pressures Erbil for its policies.

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian people not to be afraid of the US and other bullying powers.

News

Newborn Babies among Deaths of Kabul Hospital Attack

Newborn Babies among Deaths of Kabul Hospital Attack

Gunmen have attacked a hospital in western Kabul where Doctors Without Borders (MSF) operates a maternity ward, killing at least 13 people including two newborn babies. Fifteen people were also wounded in the attack.

Russia Becomes Second Hardest-Hit Country by Covid-19 Pandemic With 10,899 more coronavirus infections reported across the country on Tuesday morning, Russia now trails only the United States in terms of people known to have contracted Covid-19.

Israeli Soldier Killed by Stone Thrown during West Bank Raid One Israeli soldier has been killed by a stone dropped on his head during an arrest campaign in the occupied West Bank, the regime’s army said.

Saudi-Led War Thrust Back Yemen Development 21 years: UN Saudi-led coalition’s aggression on Yemen has pushed back the country’s development more than two decades, and is now complicating the war-torn nation’s efforts to rein in the spread of the deadly coronavirus, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) said.

WHO Slams Herd Immunity Idea amid Covid-19 Pandemic The World Health Organization (WHO) officials expressed outrage at the idea of beating the Covid-19 pandemic through achieving so-called herd immunity, saying "humans are not herds”.

Trump Storms out of Coronavirus Press Conference after Clash with Reporters US President Donald Trump stormed out of a covid-19 press conference at the White House on Monday after clashing with reporters asking questions about the new coronavirus.

Oil Falls on Fears of Coronavirus Second Wave Oil prices fell on Monday as a new wave of coronavirus infections in some countries and concern over a persistent glut cancelled out support from supply cuts by the world’s biggest producers.

Yemen Declares Aden an ’Infested’ City amid Coronavirus Pandemic Yemen’s Aden port was declared as an “infested” city on Monday after the number of coronavirus cases there jumped and clashes erupted elsewhere in the south between Saudi-backed militants and the UAE-sponsored separatists.

Chinese, Indian Forces Scuffle along Disputed Border Chinese and Indian troops have involved in verbal and physical clashes along the disputed border between the two countries, as a result of which several troops have been injured on both sides.

China’s Wuhan Reports 5 New Covid-19 Cases China’s Wuhan, the original hotspot of the new coronavirus outbreak, has reported five new cases as the number of infections across mainland China has grown slightly.

Iran Reports Casualties in Naval Exercise The Iranian Navy reported one dead and several injured after a fatal accident during a naval exercise, according to local media.

1,000 Taliban prisoners Released: Afghan Government The Afghan government has so far released 1,000 members of Taliban under a deal between the militant group and the US, and that the militants should now reciprocate by freeing their captives and expediting intra-Afghan dialog.

Coronavirus Infected over 4.1mn, Killed 280K Globally The Covid-19 has infected some 4,120,000 people and killed about 281,000 more around the world, according to data by worldometers.info.

Ethiopia Confirms Shooting down Kenyan Cargo Plane in Somalia Ethiopian troops in Somalia confirmed shooting down a Kenyan cargo plane carrying aid supplies earlier this week, which resulted in the deaths of all the six people on board.

US Blocks Vote on UN bid for Global Ceasefire over Reference to WHO The US has blocked a vote on a United Nation’s bid for a global ceasefire during the Covid-19 pandemic, because the Trump administration objected to an indirect reference to the World Health Organization.

Saudi Regime Holding Senior Prince Incommunicado since March Saudi regime detained Prince Faisal bin Abdullah Al Saud more than a month ago and has kept him incommunicado, Human Rights Watch (HRW) reported.

Russia Helps Venezuela Search for Members of Failed incursion: Media Russia reportedly is helping Venezuela in its search operation for members of a force, which recently made an unsuccessful incursion attempt there, by operating drones over the Latin American country.

US Pulling Patriot Missiles from Saudi Arabia: Report The US is removing its Patriot missile systems from Saudi Arabia as part of broader curbs on its military support for the Arab kingdom.

US Unemployment Tops 33 Million More than three millions Americans sought unemployment benefits last week, lifting to over 33 million the number of people who have filed claims for unemployment benefits since March 21.

India Could Launch False Flag Operation against Pakistan, under Infiltration Pretext Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday India can use the current tension to launch a "false flag operation" against his country under the pretext of infiltration

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Saudi-Led War Thrust Back Yemen Development 21 years: UN

Newborn Babies among Deaths of Kabul Hospital Attack

Russia Becomes Second Hardest-Hit Country by Covid-19 Pandemic

Israeli Soldier Killed by Stone Thrown during West Bank Raid

US’s Victory Day Tweet Angers Russia, Reveals Trumpism

Trump Storms out of Coronavirus Press Conference after Clash with Reporters

WHO Slams Herd Immunity Idea amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Syrian Kurdish Alliance: Grounds, Obstacles

German Scientists Find Antibodies that Prevents Coronavirus from Spreading Further

Russia Helps Venezuela Search for Members of Failed incursion: Media

What’s Driving Greece Resuming Relations With Syria?

100 Years of Shame: Annexation of Palestine Began in San Remo

Yemen Declares Aden an ’Infested’ City amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Turkish Army, Allied Terrorists Cut Water Supply to Northeastern Syria

As COVID-19 Grips Yemen, Saudi Warplanes Target Trucks Laden with Medical Supplies

Iraq’s New PM, Four Foreign Policy Cases He Needs To Handle

Al-Suwaiq Port; Symbol of Northern-Southern Persian Gulf Cooperation

Iran Reports Casualties in Naval Exercise

China’s Wuhan Reports 5 New Covid-19 Cases

Chinese, Indian Forces Scuffle along Disputed Border

India Could Launch False Flag Operation against Pakistan, under Infiltration Pretext

Iraq Won’t be Used as Launching Ground against Others: New PM

Paradox Of Saudi King’s Law-Less Decrees

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak

If New Data Suggesting Covid-19 No More Lethal Than FLU Is Correct, Should The World Reverse Its Lockdown Strategy?

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers

Iran Shoots First Military Satellite into Orbit

Leader of Group Peddling Bleach as Coronavirus ’Cure’ Wrote to Trump This week

MBC’s Ramadan Drama; Saudi Effort To Eliminate Arab World’s Historical Memory

Pakistan’s Premier Calls for Coronavirus Relief Package

Latest Stats Suggest UK Government Underreported Covid-19 Deaths by over 40 Percent

From Private Testing for Rich to Unrest in Banlieues, Coronavirus Is Highlighting France’s Stark Divide

German Officials Apologize after French people insulted, Spat on in Border Town

Turkish Interior Minister Resigns over Lockdown Decision, President Rejects

IRGC’s Noor-1 Satellite: A new Chapter in Iran’s Defense Power

Turkish Court Indicts 20 Saudis for Khashoggi Murder

American Clinics Report up to 400% Rise in Abortion Requests amid Coronavirus Epidemic

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Saudi-Led War Thrust Back Yemen Development 21 years: UN

Tuesday 12 May 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi-Led War Thrust Back Yemen Development 21 years: UN

Related Content

As COVID-19 Grips Yemen, Saudi Warplanes Target Trucks Laden with Medical Supplies

Intense Clashes Erupt between Saudi, UAE-Backed Militants in Yemen’s Socotra Island

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Saudi-led coalition's aggression on Yemen has pushed back the country’s development more than two decades, and is now complicating the war-torn nation’s efforts to rein in the spread of the deadly coronavirus, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) said.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the UNDP stated that not only has the Saudi-led war hindered Yemen’s development but it also has brought catastrophic consequences for the war-ravaged country amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The UN body called for immediate action to assist the Yemenis in acquiring basic survival needs such as food and health supplies amid their battle against the disease (COVID-19).

According to the latest figures, 56 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Yemen, nine of whom have died and one person has recovered thus far.

On Monday, Yemen’s emergency coronavirus committee declared Aden — which has served as the seat of Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi’s former regime during the Saudi military aggression — an infested city.

In recent months, the port city has been torn by rivalry between Saudi-allied forces loyal to Hadi and separatists backed by the United Arab Emirates, Riyadh’s key coalition partner in the bloody war on Yemen.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned a humanitarian disaster will result from the spread of the COVID-19 due to Yemen’s crippled health infrastructure and its potential failure to address the situation.

The Saudi regime and its allies launched the military campaign against Yemen in 2015 to reinstall the ex-Hadi regime.

More than half of Yemen’s hospitals and clinics have been destroyed or closed during the war by the Saudi-led coalition, which is supported militarily by the UK, US and other Western nations.

At least 80% of the 28 million-strong population is also reliant on aid to survive in what the United Nations has described as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Yemen Saudi Crimes

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Twenty-Two Injured in Indonesian Oil Tanker Fire
Latin American Photographers Document Coronavirus Pandemic
Daily Life in Syria, Yemen Amid COVID-19 with As Both Nations Suffer Acute Shortage of Protection Items
Health Workers Fumigate Market during Saudi Imposed War
Twenty-Two Injured in Indonesian Oil Tanker Fire

Twenty-Two Injured in Indonesian Oil Tanker Fire

Protests in Israeli Regime against Netanyahu
Six Killed after Libyan Rebels Launch Heavy Rocket Attack against Airport in Tripoli
Angry Protesters Barge into Indian Chemical Plant after Deadly Gas Leak
Drive-in Prayer Ceremonies Held in Iran with Mosques Shut amid Coronavirus Pandemic