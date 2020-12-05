WHO Slams Herd Immunity Idea amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 12 May 2020

Syrian Kurdish Alliance: Grounds, Obstacles

Syrian Kurdish Alliance: Grounds, Obstacles While the Kurds are seeking to unite their ranks, they are hit by internal difference and also the agenda of foreign powers.

Germany's Hezbollah Blacklisting Propagandistic, Linked To Lebanese Developments: Expert Germany's blacklisting of Hezbollah is mainly a fruit of the US and Israeli pressures and aims to influence the damage its image inside Lebanon.

Why Does Baghdad Want To Cut Kurdish Budget? The two sides are at loggerheads over the Kurdish oil sales from its own regions. Besides, Baghdad is using Budget to pressures Erbil for its policies.

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers Iran's leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian people not to be afraid of the US and other bullying powers.

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad? The Kurdish delegation has much to discuss in Baghdad, from oil and budget to the disputed regions and government formation.

The World Health Organization (WHO) officials expressed outrage at the idea of beating the Covid-19 pandemic through achieving so-called herd immunity, saying "humans are not herds".

Trump Storms out of Coronavirus Press Conference after Clash with Reporters US President Donald Trump stormed out of a covid-19 press conference at the White House on Monday after clashing with reporters asking questions about the new coronavirus.

Oil Falls on Fears of Coronavirus Second Wave Oil prices fell on Monday as a new wave of coronavirus infections in some countries and concern over a persistent glut cancelled out support from supply cuts by the world's biggest producers.

Yemen Declares Aden an 'Infested' City amid Coronavirus Pandemic Yemen's Aden port was declared as an "infested" city on Monday after the number of coronavirus cases there jumped and clashes erupted elsewhere in the south between Saudi-backed militants and the UAE-sponsored separatists.

Chinese, Indian Forces Scuffle along Disputed Border Chinese and Indian troops have involved in verbal and physical clashes along the disputed border between the two countries, as a result of which several troops have been injured on both sides.

China's Wuhan Reports 5 New Covid-19 Cases China's Wuhan, the original hotspot of the new coronavirus outbreak, has reported five new cases as the number of infections across mainland China has grown slightly.

Iran Reports Casualties in Naval Exercise The Iranian Navy reported one dead and several injured after a fatal accident during a naval exercise, according to local media.

1,000 Taliban prisoners Released: Afghan Government The Afghan government has so far released 1,000 members of Taliban under a deal between the militant group and the US, and that the militants should now reciprocate by freeing their captives and expediting intra-Afghan dialog.

Coronavirus Infected over 4.1mn, Killed 280K Globally The Covid-19 has infected some 4,120,000 people and killed about 281,000 more around the world, according to data by worldometers.info.

Ethiopia Confirms Shooting down Kenyan Cargo Plane in Somalia Ethiopian troops in Somalia confirmed shooting down a Kenyan cargo plane carrying aid supplies earlier this week, which resulted in the deaths of all the six people on board.

US Blocks Vote on UN bid for Global Ceasefire over Reference to WHO The US has blocked a vote on a United Nation's bid for a global ceasefire during the Covid-19 pandemic, because the Trump administration objected to an indirect reference to the World Health Organization.

Saudi Regime Holding Senior Prince Incommunicado since March Saudi regime detained Prince Faisal bin Abdullah Al Saud more than a month ago and has kept him incommunicado, Human Rights Watch (HRW) reported.

Russia Helps Venezuela Search for Members of Failed incursion: Media Russia reportedly is helping Venezuela in its search operation for members of a force, which recently made an unsuccessful incursion attempt there, by operating drones over the Latin American country.

US Pulling Patriot Missiles from Saudi Arabia: Report The US is removing its Patriot missile systems from Saudi Arabia as part of broader curbs on its military support for the Arab kingdom.

US Unemployment Tops 33 Million More than three millions Americans sought unemployment benefits last week, lifting to over 33 million the number of people who have filed claims for unemployment benefits since March 21.

India Could Launch False Flag Operation against Pakistan, under Infiltration Pretext Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday India can use the current tension to launch a "false flag operation" against his country under the pretext of infiltration

Turkish Army, Allied Terrorists Cut Water Supply to Northeastern Syria Turkish troops and allied terrorist have cut off drinking water from a pumping station to thousands of people in Syria's northeastern province of Hasakah, amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in the war-torn country.

Iraq Won't be Used as Launching Ground against Others: New PM Iraq's new Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said the Arab country will never allow outsiders to use its territory for any act of aggression against others

Iran Leader Says Robust Production Helps Fight Sanctions, Economic Viruses Iran's leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said an economy made robust through enhanced production can fend for itself and counter various intrusive elements such as sanctions that can harm an economy like a virus can hurt the human body.

German Scientists Find Antibodies that Prevents Coronavirus from Spreading Further German scientists have detected an antibody that prevents the covid-19 from entering cells, providing a shield for patients.

alwaght.com
Alwaght- The World Health Organization (WHO) officials expressed outrage at the idea of beating the Covid-19 pandemic through achieving so-called herd immunity, saying "humans are not herds”.

"This is a really dangerous, dangerous calculation,” Michael Ryan, head of the World Health Organization’s health emergencies program, said at a briefing on Monday.

This idea that maybe countries that had lax measures and haven't done anything will all of a sudden magically reach some herd immunity – and so what if we lose a few old people along the way?

Ryan warned that applying the same standards to humans “can lead to a very brutal arithmetic which does not put people and life and suffering at the center of that equation".

The term originated from veterinary medicine and initially referred to a concept focusing on the overall health of the population, with little regard to individual animals. The idea is based on a premise that when a large part of the population is immune to an infectious disease, it is less likely to spread to the individuals who aren’t. However, without a vaccine, that means that most people have to beat the illness to develop such immunity – and the price could be too high.

Herd immunity is only applicable to humans when scientists need to calculate how many individuals should be vaccinated for a society to reach proper herd immunity, Ryan said. The assumption that a large portion of the global population has already been infected and had gone through a mild form of Covid-19 have been proven wrong by preliminary epidemiological studies, he added.

The proportion of severe clinical illnesses is actually a higher proportion of all those that have been infected,” Ryan said, warning that the novel coronavirus turned out to be much more “serious” than initially thought.

The WHO official did not call out any state in particular, but his statements were seen as a dig at Sweden and other nations that had been reluctant to impose strict lockdown measures, because local health experts argued that herd immunity could be achieved instead.

The idea of herd immunity remains popular in some US media outlets, with no shortage of articles discussing the concept, and some even calling on state governments to drop all restrictions and push populations to develop natural immunity to the disease in lieu of a vaccine.

Washington remains reluctant to take up the idea, however, with President Donald Trump recently saying the country would have faced “unsustainable and unacceptable” losses had it pursued herd immunity over a lockdown. The US is currently the world’s worst Covid-19 hotspot, with over 1.3 million cases and more than 80,000 fatalities.

 

WHO Coronavirus Herd Immunity

