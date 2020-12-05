Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

US's Victory Day Tweet Angers Russia, Reveals Trumpism

US’s Victory Day Tweet Angers Russia, Reveals Trumpism The White House tweet excluded Russia when honoring the WWII winners, sparking controversy.

Syrian Kurdish Alliance: Grounds, Obstacles While the Kurds are seeking to unite their ranks, they are hit by internal difference and also the agenda of foreign powers.

Germany’s Hezbollah Blacklisting Propagandistic, Linked To Lebanese Developments: Expert Germany’s blacklisting of Hezbollah is mainly a fruit of the US and Israeli pressures and aims to influence the damage its image inside Lebanon.

Why Does Baghdad Want To Cut Kurdish Budget? The two sides are at loggerheads over the Kurdish oil sales from its own regions. Besides, Baghdad is using Budget to pressures Erbil for its policies.

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian people not to be afraid of the US and other bullying powers.

Newborn Babies among Deaths of Kabul Hospital Attack

Newborn Babies among Deaths of Kabul Hospital Attack

Gunmen have attacked a hospital in western Kabul where Doctors Without Borders (MSF) operates a maternity ward, killing at least 13 people including two newborn babies. Fifteen people were also wounded in the attack.

Russia Becomes Second Hardest-Hit Country by Covid-19 Pandemic With 10,899 more coronavirus infections reported across the country on Tuesday morning, Russia now trails only the United States in terms of people known to have contracted Covid-19.

Israeli Soldier Killed by Stone Thrown during West Bank Raid One Israeli soldier has been killed by a stone dropped on his head during an arrest campaign in the occupied West Bank, the regime’s army said.

Saudi-Led War Thrust Back Yemen Development 21 years: UN Saudi-led coalition’s aggression on Yemen has pushed back the country’s development more than two decades, and is now complicating the war-torn nation’s efforts to rein in the spread of the deadly coronavirus, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) said.

WHO Slams Herd Immunity Idea amid Covid-19 Pandemic The World Health Organization (WHO) officials expressed outrage at the idea of beating the Covid-19 pandemic through achieving so-called herd immunity, saying "humans are not herds”.

Trump Storms out of Coronavirus Press Conference after Clash with Reporters US President Donald Trump stormed out of a covid-19 press conference at the White House on Monday after clashing with reporters asking questions about the new coronavirus.

Oil Falls on Fears of Coronavirus Second Wave Oil prices fell on Monday as a new wave of coronavirus infections in some countries and concern over a persistent glut cancelled out support from supply cuts by the world’s biggest producers.

Yemen Declares Aden an ’Infested’ City amid Coronavirus Pandemic Yemen’s Aden port was declared as an “infested” city on Monday after the number of coronavirus cases there jumped and clashes erupted elsewhere in the south between Saudi-backed militants and the UAE-sponsored separatists.

Chinese, Indian Forces Scuffle along Disputed Border Chinese and Indian troops have involved in verbal and physical clashes along the disputed border between the two countries, as a result of which several troops have been injured on both sides.

China’s Wuhan Reports 5 New Covid-19 Cases China’s Wuhan, the original hotspot of the new coronavirus outbreak, has reported five new cases as the number of infections across mainland China has grown slightly.

Iran Reports Casualties in Naval Exercise The Iranian Navy reported one dead and several injured after a fatal accident during a naval exercise, according to local media.

1,000 Taliban prisoners Released: Afghan Government The Afghan government has so far released 1,000 members of Taliban under a deal between the militant group and the US, and that the militants should now reciprocate by freeing their captives and expediting intra-Afghan dialog.

Coronavirus Infected over 4.1mn, Killed 280K Globally The Covid-19 has infected some 4,120,000 people and killed about 281,000 more around the world, according to data by worldometers.info.

Ethiopia Confirms Shooting down Kenyan Cargo Plane in Somalia Ethiopian troops in Somalia confirmed shooting down a Kenyan cargo plane carrying aid supplies earlier this week, which resulted in the deaths of all the six people on board.

US Blocks Vote on UN bid for Global Ceasefire over Reference to WHO The US has blocked a vote on a United Nation’s bid for a global ceasefire during the Covid-19 pandemic, because the Trump administration objected to an indirect reference to the World Health Organization.

Saudi Regime Holding Senior Prince Incommunicado since March Saudi regime detained Prince Faisal bin Abdullah Al Saud more than a month ago and has kept him incommunicado, Human Rights Watch (HRW) reported.

Russia Helps Venezuela Search for Members of Failed incursion: Media Russia reportedly is helping Venezuela in its search operation for members of a force, which recently made an unsuccessful incursion attempt there, by operating drones over the Latin American country.

US Pulling Patriot Missiles from Saudi Arabia: Report The US is removing its Patriot missile systems from Saudi Arabia as part of broader curbs on its military support for the Arab kingdom.

US Unemployment Tops 33 Million More than three millions Americans sought unemployment benefits last week, lifting to over 33 million the number of people who have filed claims for unemployment benefits since March 21.

India Could Launch False Flag Operation against Pakistan, under Infiltration Pretext Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday India can use the current tension to launch a "false flag operation" against his country under the pretext of infiltration

US’s Victory Day Tweet Angers Russia, Reveals Trumpism

Tuesday 12 May 2020
 
 
 
 
 
US's Victory Day Tweet Angers Russia, Reveals Trumpism
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The May 8 White House Twitter message on the 75th anniversary of the defeat of the Nazi Germany forces by the American and British forces which marked the end of WWII angered the Russian foreign ministry. 

The tweet implied that the US and Britain were the forces that defeated the Nazi forces in the world war, disregarding a key role played by the eastern bloc’s power the Soviet Union. 

The tweet was not a simple mistake or an ordinary post. Rather, it bore a symbolic meaning and a new fashion of writing the history that deserves analysis. 

This issue should be studied deeper as a majority of the analysts suggest that the global policy order is transforming and in the forthcoming years we very likely will see new world order and structure. With these in mind, the White House tweet should be analyzed in three levels. 

Why did the Russians react to the Washington offense? 

The White House statement on the “Victory Day” in Europe met severe reaction from Russia. Maria Zakharova, the spokeswomen to the Russian foreign ministry, on the ministry’s Facebook page said that “instead of sending a congratulation card, many received the White House tweet snapshot that read on May 8, 1945, the US and the UK defeated Nazi Germany. It seems that the statement intends to undercut the influence of a recent statement jointly issued by the Russian and American leaders on the 75th anniversary of the day when Russia and American troops met at the Elbe River near Torgau in Germany on April 25, 1945.” 

She said the joint statement honored the role of many countries and nations and millions of soldiers and citizens who sacrificed their life in their combat against Nazi Germany. 

“White House move distorts reality and history and ridicules others. When an official body which claims to be the world leader, supporter of democracy, and an uncompromising fighter against fake news does this, we should not be easy with it.”

But why is Russia riled by the White House tweet to this degree? Two points need to be attention in answering this question. First, as all analysts and historians agree, Nazi Germany exposed its Achilles heel when it entered the war with the Soviet Union. Actually, many experts assert that if Hitler had not declared war on Soviet Russia, he could easily seize the Western Europe and also defeat Britain. 

Second, what looks unacceptable to the Russians is related to the human losses of the Soviet Union in human history’s biggest war. Some published figures hold that the war cost the Soviet Union nearly 22 million people, the biggest among those involved in the war. So, such a distortion of history by the US is never acceptable. 

History distortion or newly-emerging American nationalism 

From another aspect, the important question is that if the White House just seeks to distort a historical reality by downplaying the Soviet role in the defeat of the Nazi forces or the incident should be seen from another angle. 

There is no doubt that the US has intentionally misconstrued the story of victory over Nazi Germany. But the drive behind this should be tracked in the emergence of a new phenomenon in the US society and politics: American neo-chauvinism. 

When Trump was elected as the president of the US in 2016, racism in the US saw an upturn. Although the driving force of this racism was Trump himself, it should be considered that in the American society, neo-nationalism is brewing, with its theoretical basis is the supremacy of the Americans over the non-Americans. It should be taken into account that description of an original American society means a population of white and non-migrant people with American nationality. The White House tweet should be labeled an American nationalism raised in the face of the Russians. 

Forgetting European allies 

One of the notable issues in relation to the White House tweet was ignorance of the European allies of the US especially France. In addition to the Russians, the French politicians and citizens could criticize the Americans for not mentioning them as key actors in the war against Hitler Germany. 

This was never a mistake. Rather, it was a result of the dominance of Trumpism over American politics. A fashion of ruling that came with “America first” slogan and endangered any historical bonds and alliances of Washington with others. It is now motivating the White House to turn its back even to its closest allies within the Atlantic borders.

Tags :

Russia US Victory Day WWII Trumpism

