Iraq’s New PM, Four Foreign Policy Cases He Needs To Handle

  Monday 11 May 2020

Syrian Kurdish Alliance: Grounds, Obstacles

Syrian Kurdish Alliance: Grounds, Obstacles While the Kurds are seeking to unite their ranks, they are hit by internal difference and also the agenda of foreign powers.

Germany’s Hezbollah Blacklisting Propagandistic, Linked To Lebanese Developments: Expert Germany’s blacklisting of Hezbollah is mainly a fruit of the US and Israeli pressures and aims to influence the damage its image inside Lebanon.

Why Does Baghdad Want To Cut Kurdish Budget? The two sides are at loggerheads over the Kurdish oil sales from its own regions. Besides, Baghdad is using Budget to pressures Erbil for its policies.

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian people not to be afraid of the US and other bullying powers.

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad? The Kurdish delegation has much to discuss in Baghdad, from oil and budget to the disputed regions and government formation.

1,000 Taliban prisoners Released: Afghan Government

1,000 Taliban prisoners Released: Afghan Government

The Afghan government has so far released 1,000 members of Taliban under a deal between the militant group and the US, and that the militants should now reciprocate by freeing their captives and expediting intra-Afghan dialog.

Coronavirus Infected over 4.1mn, Killed 280K Globally The Covid-19 has infected some 4,120,000 people and killed about 281,000 more around the world, according to data by worldometers.info.

Ethiopia Confirms Shooting down Kenyan Cargo Plane in Somalia Ethiopian troops in Somalia confirmed shooting down a Kenyan cargo plane carrying aid supplies earlier this week, which resulted in the deaths of all the six people on board.

US Blocks Vote on UN bid for Global Ceasefire over Reference to WHO The US has blocked a vote on a United Nation’s bid for a global ceasefire during the Covid-19 pandemic, because the Trump administration objected to an indirect reference to the World Health Organization.

Saudi Regime Holding Senior Prince Incommunicado since March Saudi regime detained Prince Faisal bin Abdullah Al Saud more than a month ago and has kept him incommunicado, Human Rights Watch (HRW) reported.

Russia Helps Venezuela Search for Members of Failed incursion: Media Russia reportedly is helping Venezuela in its search operation for members of a force, which recently made an unsuccessful incursion attempt there, by operating drones over the Latin American country.

US Pulling Patriot Missiles from Saudi Arabia: Report The US is removing its Patriot missile systems from Saudi Arabia as part of broader curbs on its military support for the Arab kingdom.

US Unemployment Tops 33 Million More than three millions Americans sought unemployment benefits last week, lifting to over 33 million the number of people who have filed claims for unemployment benefits since March 21.

India Could Launch False Flag Operation against Pakistan, under Infiltration Pretext Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday India can use the current tension to launch a "false flag operation" against his country under the pretext of infiltration

Turkish Army, Allied Terrorists Cut Water Supply to Northeastern Syria Turkish troops and allied terrorist have cut off drinking water from a pumping station to thousands of people in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah, amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in the war-torn country.

Iraq Won’t be Used as Launching Ground against Others: New PM Iraq’s new Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said the Arab country will never allow outsiders to use its territory for any act of aggression against others

Iran Leader Says Robust Production Helps Fight Sanctions, Economic Viruses Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said an economy made robust through enhanced production can fend for itself and counter various intrusive elements such as sanctions that can harm an economy like a virus can hurt the human body.

German Scientists Find Antibodies that Prevents Coronavirus from Spreading Further German scientists have detected an antibody that prevents the covid-19 from entering cells, providing a shield for patients.

Three Rockets Land near Baghdad Airport: Military Three Katyusha rockets landed in the "perimeter" of Baghdad International Airport on Wednesday, causing casualties.

German Industrial Orders Slide 15.6% to Record Low in March Orders for German industrial goods dived 15.6% in March to their lowest level since records began in 1991, data showed on Wednesday, as the coronavirus slashed domestic and foreign demand for goods from Europe’s biggest economy.

Russian President Awards WWII Medal to North Korea’s Leader Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un a commemorative medal for his efforts to commemorate the Soviet soldiers who died during World War II.

IRGC Forces Kill Several Terrorists in Western Iran Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched a security operation in the western province of Kordestan, killing a number of terrorists.

UK Covid-19 Deaths Tops 32,000, Highest in Europe The fatalities from new coronavirus in the UK has passed 32,000, the highest death toll in Europe.

ISIS Used Gorge in Syria to Dump Corpses: Report The ISIS terrorist group used a gorge in Syria’s northern city of Raqqah — the Takfiri outfit’s former stronghold in the country — as a dumping ground and mass grave for bodies of the people it had abducted and killed.

US Provided no Evidence for Claims That Covid-19 Originated in Chinese Lab: WHO The US has provided no evidence to support Donald Trump’s claim that the coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab, The World Health Organization said.

undefined
undefined
undefined
undefined
A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Monday 11 May 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- Iraq’s Green Zone now has a new prime minister as on Wednesday the parliament granted confidence to 15 ministers of the 22-member cabinet presented by New Prime Minister Mostafa al-Kadhimi, signaling that the country has moved out of the months-long crisis over who should hold the post. 

Meanwhile, the media since the beginning of the new PM’s work have focused on the manner al-Kadhimi will handle the home crises. 

But the reality is that it is the foreign policy that is more twisty and difficult and remains to see how the new PM should deal with it. 

The rise of ISIS in 2014 in the country and taking control of many cities after taking the control of Mosul in Nineveh province did not inflict just human and material damages on the Iraqis and the government but also to a large extent prepared the ground for entry to the country’s home equations a spectrum of foreign actors. 

In the post-ISIS period, Iraq continued to grapple with important foreign policy issues that remain unsettled to date. These issues will be the point of obsession and focus under the new PM. Definitely, these issues will shape the basis for judging the government of al-Kadhimi by the political parties in the next months. The new government has four major foreign policy issues to handle. Here are they: 

Way of dealing with American-Iranian confrontation in Iraq 

Certainly, the most important case of the Iraqi foreign policy is the Iranian-American encounter in Iraq. In the past few months and mainly after the assassination of Iran’s Quds Force commander General Qassem Soleimani, by direct order from the US President Donald Trump, along with his friend Abu Majid al-Muhandis, deputy head  of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces, at the Baghdad airport, the tensions between Washington and Tehran on the Iraqi soil have been running high. The illegal action of the US which also violated the Iraqi national sovereignty drew a hard response marked by Iranian ballistic missile attacks on the US bases of Ein Al-Assad in Al Anbar and Harir in Erbil. 

Now al-Kadhimi has to decide how to approach this confrontation on his country’s soil. Albeit, it should be taken into account that this issue has been up for decision for all of the Iraqi governments that formed after toppling of Saddam Hussein. It is never new and peculiar to al-Kahdimi’s government. 

Given the new PM’s knowledge of the country’s security matters, odds are that he will choose a positive balance. But such a policy, despite being realistic, runs counter to the popular demands and will. The majority of the Iraqis now are opposed to the US in their country. But when it comes to Iran, it can be daringly claimed that the Iraqi people approach Iran positively. 

US withdrawal from Iraq 

The second important issue of al-Kadhimi’s foreign policy is the US pullout from the country, a demand growing among the Iraqis. When the Iraqi parliament on January 5 passed a bill to expel foreign forces from the county, the demands by the public and the political parties asking the government to force the US out of the country rose dramatically. The important mission of al-Kadhimi in the foreign policy is negotiating with the US to make it approve of an exit mechanism. But recently, the US President Donald Trump has developed a strong will to keep the American troops in the Arab country. This means that the PM has enormous difficulty fulfilling this strenuous mission.

Baghdad relations with the Arab world

Moreover, the new PM has to decide the form of the relations of Baghdad with the Arab world, especially Saudi Arabia. In the past few years, the Saudi rulers struggled using every way and instrument at their disposal to bring Iraq close to the Arab kingdom and distance it from Iran, their rival with deep influence in Iraq. The Saudis continue their push for the goal even right now. They try to highlight Iraq’s Arab identity in the face of its religious identity and thus bring Baghdad to the Saudi-led Arab bloc against Iran. 

But the Arab League is no longer a real bloc with united members. Some of its members have separated their ways from the whole bloc and its Saudi-swayed decisions. They go a different way in their foreign policy, apparently in defiance of Riyadh dominance. Now, al-Kadhimi should decide if he in his return to the Arab world will join the independent camp or follow the Saudi policies. 

Relations with China and Russia 

Another foreign policy issue for the new head of state is regulation and management of ties with such big powers as China and Russia. For al-Kadhimi, maintaining a positive and high-level relationship with China as the major buyer of the Iraqi oil and a destination of the biggest amount of the Iraqi oil exports is crucial. At the same time, he will need to engage with Russia to improve the country’s security and defense infrastructure and capabilities.

 

Iraq PM Al-Kadhimi Foreign Policy Balance

