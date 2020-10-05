As COVID-19 Grips Yemen, Saudi Warplanes Target Trucks Laden with Medical Supplies

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 10 May 2020

Syrian Kurdish Alliance: Grounds, Obstacles

Syrian Kurdish Alliance: Grounds, Obstacles While the Kurds are seeking to unite their ranks, they are hit by internal difference and also the agenda of foreign powers.

Germany’s Hezbollah Blacklisting Propagandistic, Linked To Lebanese Developments: Expert Germany’s blacklisting of Hezbollah is mainly a fruit of the US and Israeli pressures and aims to influence the damage its image inside Lebanon.

Why Does Baghdad Want To Cut Kurdish Budget? The two sides are at loggerheads over the Kurdish oil sales from its own regions. Besides, Baghdad is using Budget to pressures Erbil for its policies.

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian people not to be afraid of the US and other bullying powers.

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad? The Kurdish delegation has much to discuss in Baghdad, from oil and budget to the disputed regions and government formation.

1,000 Taliban prisoners Released: Afghan Government

The Afghan government has so far released 1,000 members of Taliban under a deal between the militant group and the US, and that the militants should now reciprocate by freeing their captives and expediting intra-Afghan dialog.

Coronavirus Infected over 4.1mn, Killed 280K Globally The Covid-19 has infected some 4,120,000 people and killed about 281,000 more around the world, according to data by worldometers.info.

Ethiopia Confirms Shooting down Kenyan Cargo Plane in Somalia Ethiopian troops in Somalia confirmed shooting down a Kenyan cargo plane carrying aid supplies earlier this week, which resulted in the deaths of all the six people on board.

US Blocks Vote on UN bid for Global Ceasefire over Reference to WHO The US has blocked a vote on a United Nation’s bid for a global ceasefire during the Covid-19 pandemic, because the Trump administration objected to an indirect reference to the World Health Organization.

Saudi Regime Holding Senior Prince Incommunicado since March Saudi regime detained Prince Faisal bin Abdullah Al Saud more than a month ago and has kept him incommunicado, Human Rights Watch (HRW) reported.

Russia Helps Venezuela Search for Members of Failed incursion: Media Russia reportedly is helping Venezuela in its search operation for members of a force, which recently made an unsuccessful incursion attempt there, by operating drones over the Latin American country.

US Pulling Patriot Missiles from Saudi Arabia: Report The US is removing its Patriot missile systems from Saudi Arabia as part of broader curbs on its military support for the Arab kingdom.

US Unemployment Tops 33 Million More than three millions Americans sought unemployment benefits last week, lifting to over 33 million the number of people who have filed claims for unemployment benefits since March 21.

India Could Launch False Flag Operation against Pakistan, under Infiltration Pretext Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday India can use the current tension to launch a "false flag operation" against his country under the pretext of infiltration

Turkish Army, Allied Terrorists Cut Water Supply to Northeastern Syria Turkish troops and allied terrorist have cut off drinking water from a pumping station to thousands of people in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah, amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in the war-torn country.

Iraq Won’t be Used as Launching Ground against Others: New PM Iraq’s new Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said the Arab country will never allow outsiders to use its territory for any act of aggression against others

Iran Leader Says Robust Production Helps Fight Sanctions, Economic Viruses Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said an economy made robust through enhanced production can fend for itself and counter various intrusive elements such as sanctions that can harm an economy like a virus can hurt the human body.

German Scientists Find Antibodies that Prevents Coronavirus from Spreading Further German scientists have detected an antibody that prevents the covid-19 from entering cells, providing a shield for patients.

Three Rockets Land near Baghdad Airport: Military Three Katyusha rockets landed in the "perimeter" of Baghdad International Airport on Wednesday, causing casualties.

German Industrial Orders Slide 15.6% to Record Low in March Orders for German industrial goods dived 15.6% in March to their lowest level since records began in 1991, data showed on Wednesday, as the coronavirus slashed domestic and foreign demand for goods from Europe’s biggest economy.

Russian President Awards WWII Medal to North Korea’s Leader Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un a commemorative medal for his efforts to commemorate the Soviet soldiers who died during World War II.

IRGC Forces Kill Several Terrorists in Western Iran Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched a security operation in the western province of Kordestan, killing a number of terrorists.

UK Covid-19 Deaths Tops 32,000, Highest in Europe The fatalities from new coronavirus in the UK has passed 32,000, the highest death toll in Europe.

ISIS Used Gorge in Syria to Dump Corpses: Report The ISIS terrorist group used a gorge in Syria’s northern city of Raqqah — the Takfiri outfit’s former stronghold in the country — as a dumping ground and mass grave for bodies of the people it had abducted and killed.

US Provided no Evidence for Claims That Covid-19 Originated in Chinese Lab: WHO The US has provided no evidence to support Donald Trump’s claim that the coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab, The World Health Organization said.

As COVID-19 Grips Yemen, Saudi Warplanes Target Trucks Laden with Medical Supplies

Sunday 10 May 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Despite calls by the United Nations Secretary General, the Security Council and the World Health Organization to stop its war on Yemen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saudi-led coalition has been intentionally targeting food and drug supplies in the country.

On Wednesday, at least 12 trucks loaded with food and medicine and other basic commodities went up in flames when Saudi warplanes struck them as they awaited passage through a customs checkpoint at the Afar Port in Al-Bayda. Multiple drivers, including foreign nationals, were killed or injured in the attack and others are still missing.

The Afar crossing was recently established in the central province of al-Bayda as a major point of entry for food and medicine in light of the continued siege on the port of Hodeida and Sana’a International Airport. The attack comes amid a number of Saudi-Coalition attacks on food and medicine supplies in Yemen.

On Thursday, at least six civilians, including a child, were killed and others injured when Saudi warships targeted a food storage facility in the al-Jurr area in the Abbs District in the country’s northwestern province of Hajjah.

On April 8, Saudi Arabia claimed it was halting military attacks and suspending hostilities in support of United Nations’ peace efforts and to avoid further spread of the new coronavirus in Yemen, however, the onslaught continues. The Coalition has carried out 76 offensives, over 810 airstrikes since April, according to the Yemen Army. Just last month, a Saudi airstrike killed 31 civilians, 19 of them children, and injured another 18 children in al-Jawf. “It was an attack on a civilian-populated area where children were in the vicinity,” UNICEF reported.

 

The world’s worst humanitarian crisis

Following the uptick in attacks on Yemeni ports and other vital facilities, Yemen’s health minister held a presser in Sana’a, accusing Saudi Arabia of deliberately attempting to spread the COVID-19 pandemic.

Medical authorities in Sana’a’ reported their first case of the novel coronavirus, a Somali national who had underlying liver and kidney problems and was found dead in their Sana’a hotel. The health minister, Taha al-Mutawakkil, said, “We received a report about a situation in a hotel in the capital Sana’a on Sunday and epidemiological investigation teams went there immediately, where the affected person had died.

As a result of the ongoing blockade, particularly on medical devices, the coronavirus is suspected to have already spread undetected across much of the country, with testing virtually nonexistent. Moreover, 70 percent of all medical facilities in the country are not functioning and are poorly positioned to treat victims of the respiratory virus, let alone to protect healthcare workers.

According to the UN, most Yemeni healthcare workers have not been paid, or have been paid irregularly, for over two years, it added that equipment and medical supplies are insufficient or obsolete.

Saudi Arabia has engaged in questionable practices that have some fearing they may be intentionally trying to spread the coronavirus in Yemen

The attacks on food and medicine trucks come as Yemen grapples with funding cuts from international aid organizations according to the Aid Chief of the World Health Organization (WHO), who said that nutrition programs will also be cut and 80 percent of health services provided through U.N.-funded programs could also stop.

The WHO also said that there are currently 260,000 severely malnourished children and 2 million others that will be affected by moderate malnutrition. “These children’s immune systems will be weakened, making them much more vulnerable to COVID-19 and other diseases,” said Mark Lowcock, the UN’s Under-Secretary-General and Emergency Relief Coordinator. Lowcock has called for nearly $60 million to urgently protect the health and safety of women and girls in Yemen, where figures show that every two hours a woman loses her life during labor.

On Monday, the UN warned that a shocking 16 million Yemenis are at risk of contracting the coronavirus, dealing a whopping blow to what it has already described as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. The “most likely scenario would see COVID-19 strike 55 percent of Yemen’s entire population, the global body’s aid chief, Lise Grande said. The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) said $24 million was also needed for the COVID-19 response to protect health workers and help women and girls gain access to reproductive health services.

This pandemic has proven a formidable foe for the health-care systems of advanced, stable countries like those in Europea, but to Yemen, which is suffering from five years of the war and an ongoing Saudi blockade, COVID-19 could result in an unprecedented death toll reminiscent of that that the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 wrought upon much of the world.

 

A death toll reminiscent of the Spanish flu

The UN said in a statement on Wednesday that the dire humanitarian situation for Yemeni women would deteriorate even further as the COVID-19 pandemic enters the war-torn country. According to the international agency, more than 48,000 Yemeni women could lose their lives from complications of pregnancy and childbirth in the impoverished country due to critical funding shortages and the possible shutting down of reproductive health facilities.

According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), nearly half of all health facilities in Yemen are not functioning or only partially functioning, and “only 20 percent of health facilities provide maternal and child health services due to staff shortages, lack of supplies, inability to meet operational costs, or damage due to the war.”

The organization also said that “if such facilities shut down, an estimated 320,000 pregnant women would lose services from reproductive health centers and over 48,000 women could lose their lives of emergency obstetric complications in Yemen.

Fooding has impeded coronavirus prevention measures in Yemen, where 5 years of Saudi bombing has left 70% of health facilities destroyed.

The best preventive measure to control the spread of the COVID-19 has so far been the practice of good hygiene, but the Saudi war and blockade have mired much of the country in filth as chemicals used to sanitize the water supply sit idle for a lack of fuel thanks to the blockade. In fact, the ongoing Saudi blockade has deprived Yemenis of the opportunity to reap the benefit of the sharp decline in crude oil prices.

Saudi Arabia has prevented 18 tankers, carrying more than 450 thousand tons of gasoline, from reaching electric stations and hospitals, despite carrying international permits, according to a statement by the Yemeni Oil Company.

Meanwhile, trucks carrying canned food and medicine en route to the besieged residents of al-Durayhimi have remained in Musai village for two weeks, unable to proceed thanks to the seemingly endless barrage of coalition rocket and artillery attacks, making it difficult to smuggle even to medical aid into the district.

The heavily populated area of al-Durayhimi lies nearly 20 kilometers from the Red Sea port city of Hodeida. The civilians there endure an acute shortage of food and medicine with no corridors for aid amid daily rocket and artillery strikes on the district by Saudi forces. The district has been blockaded by Saudi-led Coalition since June 2018.

Feature photo | A screenshot from video released by the Ansarallah Media Center shows civilian trucks that were targeted in a Wednesday airstrike by the Saudi-led Coalition at the Afar Port in Al-Bayda, Yemen.

 

Source: MintPress  News

EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

