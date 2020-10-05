Coronavirus Infected over 4.1mn, Killed 280K Globally

Alwaght- The Covid-19 has infected some 4,120,000 people and killed about 281,000 more around the world, according to data by worldometers.info.

The United States remains the worst-hit nation, with more than 1,347,000 cases of infection and over 80,000 deaths.

Some of the worst-affected countries after the US are Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

The following is the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

South Korea warns of second wave of outbreak

South Korea on Sunday warned about a second wave of the epidemic, after health officials in the country reported 34 additional cases of infection over the past 24 hours.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a tentative assessment showed 26 of the 34 new patients were locally-transmitted cases, while the rest had been imported.

President Moon Jae-in called on people not to let their guards down, but said there was no reason to panic.

“It’s not over until it’s over. While keeping enhanced alertness till the end, we must never lower our guard regarding epidemic prevention,” the president said.

China sees double-digit rise in cases

China also reported a double-digit rise in new confirmed cases for the first time in 10 days.

China’s National Health Commission reported 14 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, 12 of which were domestically-transmitted infections.

The figure was the highest since April 28 and up from only one case a day earlier.

No new deaths were reported.

Mainland China has reported a total of 82,901 cases, and 4,633 deaths, as of Sunday.