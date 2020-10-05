What’s Driving American, Israeli Push For UNIFIL Mission Change?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 10 May 2020

Syrian Kurdish Alliance: Grounds, Obstacles

Syrian Kurdish Alliance: Grounds, Obstacles While the Kurds are seeking to unite their ranks, they are hit by internal difference and also the agenda of foreign powers.

Germany’s Hezbollah Blacklisting Propagandistic, Linked To Lebanese Developments: Expert Germany’s blacklisting of Hezbollah is mainly a fruit of the US and Israeli pressures and aims to influence the damage its image inside Lebanon.

Why Does Baghdad Want To Cut Kurdish Budget? The two sides are at loggerheads over the Kurdish oil sales from its own regions. Besides, Baghdad is using Budget to pressures Erbil for its policies.

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian people not to be afraid of the US and other bullying powers.

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad? The Kurdish delegation has much to discuss in Baghdad, from oil and budget to the disputed regions and government formation.

Coronavirus Infected over 4.1mn, Killed 280K Globally

Coronavirus Infected over 4.1mn, Killed 280K Globally

The Covid-19 has infected some 4,120,000 people and killed about 281,000 more around the world, according to data by worldometers.info.

Ethiopia Confirms Shooting down Kenyan Cargo Plane in Somalia Ethiopian troops in Somalia confirmed shooting down a Kenyan cargo plane carrying aid supplies earlier this week, which resulted in the deaths of all the six people on board.

US Blocks Vote on UN bid for Global Ceasefire over Reference to WHO The US has blocked a vote on a United Nation’s bid for a global ceasefire during the Covid-19 pandemic, because the Trump administration objected to an indirect reference to the World Health Organization.

Saudi Regime Holding Senior Prince Incommunicado since March Saudi regime detained Prince Faisal bin Abdullah Al Saud more than a month ago and has kept him incommunicado, Human Rights Watch (HRW) reported.

Russia Helps Venezuela Search for Members of Failed incursion: Media Russia reportedly is helping Venezuela in its search operation for members of a force, which recently made an unsuccessful incursion attempt there, by operating drones over the Latin American country.

US Pulling Patriot Missiles from Saudi Arabia: Report The US is removing its Patriot missile systems from Saudi Arabia as part of broader curbs on its military support for the Arab kingdom.

US Unemployment Tops 33 Million More than three millions Americans sought unemployment benefits last week, lifting to over 33 million the number of people who have filed claims for unemployment benefits since March 21.

India Could Launch False Flag Operation against Pakistan, under Infiltration Pretext Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday India can use the current tension to launch a "false flag operation" against his country under the pretext of infiltration

Turkish Army, Allied Terrorists Cut Water Supply to Northeastern Syria Turkish troops and allied terrorist have cut off drinking water from a pumping station to thousands of people in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah, amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in the war-torn country.

Iraq Won’t be Used as Launching Ground against Others: New PM Iraq’s new Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said the Arab country will never allow outsiders to use its territory for any act of aggression against others

Iran Leader Says Robust Production Helps Fight Sanctions, Economic Viruses Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said an economy made robust through enhanced production can fend for itself and counter various intrusive elements such as sanctions that can harm an economy like a virus can hurt the human body.

German Scientists Find Antibodies that Prevents Coronavirus from Spreading Further German scientists have detected an antibody that prevents the covid-19 from entering cells, providing a shield for patients.

Three Rockets Land near Baghdad Airport: Military Three Katyusha rockets landed in the "perimeter" of Baghdad International Airport on Wednesday, causing casualties.

German Industrial Orders Slide 15.6% to Record Low in March Orders for German industrial goods dived 15.6% in March to their lowest level since records began in 1991, data showed on Wednesday, as the coronavirus slashed domestic and foreign demand for goods from Europe’s biggest economy.

Russian President Awards WWII Medal to North Korea’s Leader Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un a commemorative medal for his efforts to commemorate the Soviet soldiers who died during World War II.

IRGC Forces Kill Several Terrorists in Western Iran Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched a security operation in the western province of Kordestan, killing a number of terrorists.

UK Covid-19 Deaths Tops 32,000, Highest in Europe The fatalities from new coronavirus in the UK has passed 32,000, the highest death toll in Europe.

ISIS Used Gorge in Syria to Dump Corpses: Report The ISIS terrorist group used a gorge in Syria’s northern city of Raqqah — the Takfiri outfit’s former stronghold in the country — as a dumping ground and mass grave for bodies of the people it had abducted and killed.

US Provided no Evidence for Claims That Covid-19 Originated in Chinese Lab: WHO The US has provided no evidence to support Donald Trump’s claim that the coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab, The World Health Organization said.

Venezuela Detains 2 US Citizens Involved in Incursion Attempt Venezuela has arrested 13 people, including two US citizens, working with an American military veteran who has claimed responsibility for a recent marine incursion attempt into Venezuela, President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday.

What’s Driving American, Israeli Push For UNIFIL Mission Change?

Sunday 10 May 2020
 
 
 
 
 
What’s Driving American, Israeli Push For UNIFIL Mission Change?

Alwaght- As the UN Security Council is set to extend the mission of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), the Lebanese Al-Akhbar newspaper on Friday reported that the US is making moves to introduce changes to the mission of the peacekeeping forces in southern Lebanon to suit it for anti-Hezbollah objectives. 

Lebanon’s envoy to the UN has joined the US efforts, the paper reported, adding that Washington and Tel Aviv’s coordinated plans try to realize the Israeli regime’s geopolitical goals in Lebanon. 

UNIFIL mission 

UNIFIL is a group of troops from about 40 countries that since 1987 was deployed to southern Lebanon by the UNSC to maintain peace in the areas that were the scenes to the Israeli-Lebanese tensions. The UNIFIL was sent to Lebanon according to the UNSC 425 and 426 resolutions. Alterations were introduced to its mission when the Israeli regime waged a war on Lebanon in 2006. 

Three main duties of the UNIFIL included watching the Israeli retreat from southern Lebanon, restoring peace and security to the region, and helping the Lebanese government take under its control all parts of the country. 

After the Israeli war on southern Lebanon, UN resolution increased the UNIFIL forces to 15,000 from 2,000. They were then deployed to the Blue Line on a 79-kilometer-long borderline. They also were told to make sure that on the southern bank of the Litani River there should be no arms but those in the hands of the Lebanese army. 

The changes the US seeks 

The UNIFIL mission has so far changed several times. In 2016, the naval patrols of the mission were scaled down as the European countries grew concerned about the US budget cut. A frigate at the time was dropped out of the mission. The US then pressed to add an “inspection” mission. 

Kelly Craft, the US envoy to the UN earlier this week posted a demand with the UNSC calling for changes to the peacekeeping mission. She accused Hezbollah of violating the 1701 resolution and dictating its orders to the UNIFIL. She also accused the Lebanese government of disregarding the force’s demands for access to Hezbollah’s underground sites. 

She stated that Hezbollah stores ammunition, digs tunnels, builds factories to improve its missiles, and uses the women and children as a human shield and thus endangers the lives of the people of Lebanon. 

What the new wave of US pressures seeks is the inspection of some specific sites by the UNIFIL that are owned by Hezbollah as “individual properties.” 

Earlier, media said that Washington seeks to cut the UNIFIL forces to 9,000 but intensify the inspection in southern Lebanon. The American envoy claimed that the powerful movement had dug tunnels in these private properties. 

Al-Mayadeen reported that Amal Mudallali, the Lebanese envoy to the UN, is seeking to alter the UNIFIL mission in line with the US demands without informing the mission commanders. What makes the Lebanese envoy to side with the US efforts could be the country’s economic and political crisis and the fear of economic bankruptcy. 

In an effort to abuse the crisis, Craft in the opening of her statement very astutely refers to Lebanon’s economic crisis. She claimed that the Trump administration was committed to supporting Lebanon. But the tone of the statement showed that she tied the aids to Beirut to the success of the American push to alter the UN mission. 

Israeli-American coordination 

US push to change the UNIFIL mission was started in March, causing a disagreement between Washington and Paris. France rejects the accusations of incompetence directed against the peacekeeping force by the Americans. 

In early March, the UN Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia, and the Pacific Mohammad Khiari traveled to Lebanon to meet the Lebanese leaders and present a report on the UNIFIL status and if the force’s mission needed alteration. After the meeting, the Lebanese officials expressed their optimism about the mission continuing unchanged. Since then, the American-Israeli pressures began. 

The official talks between Beirut and Tel Aviv on the demarcation of the maritime border which had started shortly before Khiari’s visit to Beirut were halted without a date announced for their restart. At the time, the Israeli fighter jets violated the Lebanese airspace several times. Earlier last month, they flew over Al-Matan, Kasrawan, Middle Beqqa, Western Beqqa, Rashia, the south, and also Al-Zahrani regions. Two weeks later, Israeli military boats violated the Lebanese waters near the Ras Naqoura region. 

Lebanon and the Israeli regime are at loggerheads over determining their maritime and ground borders, as well as the Exclusive Economic Zone. Tel Aviv struggles to wrest concessions and privileges from Beirut as much as possible while Trump holds the power at the White House. 

The calls for modification of the UNIFIL mission and conduction of more inspections in southern Lebanon come while the Israeli provocative measures on the borders have increased. Most dangerous Israeli attacks come against Lebanon while the UNIFIL was present in the region for 42 years. In the 2006 war, the Israeli army launched artillery attacks on the UNIFIL headquarters, killing four Canadian and Austrian-nationality peacekeepers. 

But undeniably, the Lebanese Hezbollah has the potentials to create a balance of power and repel the plans to force Lebanon to approve of a new UNIFIL mission that certainly works against the Lebanese interests and serves the Israeli ones. The powerful Hezbollah can force the Israelis to review their intention for any new adventures against Lebanon. So, Hezbollah is the main factor bringing peace and frustrating the Israeli aggression plans, not the UNIFIL.

