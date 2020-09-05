Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Syrian Kurdish Alliance: Grounds, Obstacles

Syrian Kurdish Alliance: Grounds, Obstacles While the Kurds are seeking to unite their ranks, they are hit by internal difference and also the agenda of foreign powers.

Germany’s Hezbollah Blacklisting Propagandistic, Linked To Lebanese Developments: Expert Germany’s blacklisting of Hezbollah is mainly a fruit of the US and Israeli pressures and aims to influence the damage its image inside Lebanon.

Why Does Baghdad Want To Cut Kurdish Budget? The two sides are at loggerheads over the Kurdish oil sales from its own regions. Besides, Baghdad is using Budget to pressures Erbil for its policies.

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian people not to be afraid of the US and other bullying powers.

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad? The Kurdish delegation has much to discuss in Baghdad, from oil and budget to the disputed regions and government formation.

Saudi Regime Holding Senior Prince Incommunicado since March

Saudi Regime Holding Senior Prince Incommunicado since March

Saudi regime detained Prince Faisal bin Abdullah Al Saud more than a month ago and has kept him incommunicado, Human Rights Watch (HRW) reported.

Russia Helps Venezuela Search for Members of Failed incursion: Media Russia reportedly is helping Venezuela in its search operation for members of a force, which recently made an unsuccessful incursion attempt there, by operating drones over the Latin American country.

US Pulling Patriot Missiles from Saudi Arabia: Report The US is removing its Patriot missile systems from Saudi Arabia as part of broader curbs on its military support for the Arab kingdom.

US Unemployment Tops 33 Million More than three millions Americans sought unemployment benefits last week, lifting to over 33 million the number of people who have filed claims for unemployment benefits since March 21.

India Could Launch False Flag Operation against Pakistan, under Infiltration Pretext Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday India can use the current tension to launch a "false flag operation" against his country under the pretext of infiltration

Turkish Army, Allied Terrorists Cut Water Supply to Northeastern Syria Turkish troops and allied terrorist have cut off drinking water from a pumping station to thousands of people in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah, amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in the war-torn country.

Iraq Won’t be Used as Launching Ground against Others: New PM Iraq’s new Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said the Arab country will never allow outsiders to use its territory for any act of aggression against others

Iran Leader Says Robust Production Helps Fight Sanctions, Economic Viruses Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said an economy made robust through enhanced production can fend for itself and counter various intrusive elements such as sanctions that can harm an economy like a virus can hurt the human body.

German Scientists Find Antibodies that Prevents Coronavirus from Spreading Further German scientists have detected an antibody that prevents the covid-19 from entering cells, providing a shield for patients.

Three Rockets Land near Baghdad Airport: Military Three Katyusha rockets landed in the "perimeter" of Baghdad International Airport on Wednesday, causing casualties.

German Industrial Orders Slide 15.6% to Record Low in March Orders for German industrial goods dived 15.6% in March to their lowest level since records began in 1991, data showed on Wednesday, as the coronavirus slashed domestic and foreign demand for goods from Europe’s biggest economy.

Russian President Awards WWII Medal to North Korea’s Leader Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un a commemorative medal for his efforts to commemorate the Soviet soldiers who died during World War II.

IRGC Forces Kill Several Terrorists in Western Iran Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched a security operation in the western province of Kordestan, killing a number of terrorists.

UK Covid-19 Deaths Tops 32,000, Highest in Europe The fatalities from new coronavirus in the UK has passed 32,000, the highest death toll in Europe.

ISIS Used Gorge in Syria to Dump Corpses: Report The ISIS terrorist group used a gorge in Syria’s northern city of Raqqah — the Takfiri outfit’s former stronghold in the country — as a dumping ground and mass grave for bodies of the people it had abducted and killed.

US Provided no Evidence for Claims That Covid-19 Originated in Chinese Lab: WHO The US has provided no evidence to support Donald Trump’s claim that the coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab, The World Health Organization said.

Venezuela Detains 2 US Citizens Involved in Incursion Attempt Venezuela has arrested 13 people, including two US citizens, working with an American military veteran who has claimed responsibility for a recent marine incursion attempt into Venezuela, President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday.

Russia Pans US for Blocking IMF’s loan to Iran, Syria to Fight Coronavirus Russia criticized the US move to block Iran and Syria’s requested emergency loans from the International Monetary Fund they need to fight coronavirus pandemic.

Israeli Regime Demolishes Palestinian Agricultural Structures in Jordan Valley Israeli regime has demolished four agricultural facilities belonging to Palestinians in the northeastern part of the occupied West Bank.

Coronavirus Fatalities in US Could Reach 100,000: Donald Trump Donald Trump predicted the coronavirus fatalities in the US could reach as high as 100,000, a projection that was far worse than he had forecast just weeks ago.

Alwaght- Russia reportedly is helping Venezuela in its search operation for members of a force, which recently made an unsuccessful incursion attempt there, by operating drones over the Latin American country.

local news outlet El Nacional cited deleted tweets from a military command, known as ZODI La Guaira, as saying that at least eight Russian Special Forces members will be “operating drones to run search and patrol operations” near the northern state of La Guaira.

El Nacional posted a screenshot of the tweet which it said was later deleted on Thursday.

It also reported that an aircraft arrived at Venezuela’s international airport on Thursday in order to join the search mission.

El Nacional said this tweet was also later deleted on Thursday from ZODI La Guaira military command’s profile.

It was not immediately evident why the tweets were deleted. 

The Information Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Friday, ZODI La Guaira posted a tweet saying the military command “categorically denies interference by the Russian military” in its ranks.

The post included a screenshot of a tweet from user @YourNewsAnonLat about Russia’s alleged support, saying the claim was “Fake News.”

The post did not address the screenshots of the previous alleged tweets from the account.

Before dawn on Sunday, a group of US-backed mercenaries tried to intrude into the northern state of La Guaira on boats, but Venezuelan authorities foiled the attack — which was launched from Colombia — killing eight of the armed men and arresting several others.

In a state television address on Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolas said authorities had detained terrorists involved in the Sunday attack, including two Americans. The two US citizens were identified as Airan Berry and Luke Denman.

Maduro showed the US passports and other identification cards belonging to Berry and Denman, noting that they had been working with Jordan Goudreau, an American military veteran who leads the Florida-based security firm Silvercorp USA.

Goudreau later admitted that Berry and Denman were working with him in the operation.

Maduro claimed that the plot was coordinated with Washington and aimed to oust him, but the White House denies any involvement.

In a video broadcast by Venezuelan state TV on Wednesday, Denman said his mission in Venezuela was to seize control of and secure the Caracas airport so that his team would be able to bring in a plane to take Maduro to the US.

Denman, however, did not explain how his team was going to capture the Venezuelan president.

Speaking in a virtual press conference after the release of the Wednesday video of Denman, the Venezuelan president said US President Donald Trump is the direct chief of the invasion.

He said Venezuela would seek the extradition of the plot mastermind Goudreau.

Top prosecutor requests extradition of US veteran

Separately on Friday, Venezuela's Chief Prosecutor Tarek Saab said his office had requested the detention and extradition of Goudreau and two Venezuelans accused of involvement in the failed marine incursion.

Saab said Goudreau and the two opposition Venezuelan politicians, Miami-based political strategist Juan Rendon and exiled lawmaker Sergio Vergara, were wanted for their involvement in the "design, financing, and execution" of the plan to invade and overthrow Maduro.

Rendon has said that while he negotiated an agreement with Silvercorp late last year, he cut ties with Goudreau in November and that Goudreau went forward with the failed operation on his own. Vergara did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

US law enforcement officials are investigating Goudreau, though it remains unclear if he will be charged.

Trump does not recognize Maduro's government, making it highly unlikely that his administration would accept any extradition request.

Washington has been openly calling for the ouster of Maduro, increasing pressure on Caracas in recent months by indicting the leftist leader as a “narco-trafficker” and offering a 15-million-dollar “reward” for his arrest.

Washington has also slapped harsh sanctions on Venezuela.

Opposition figure Juan Guaido, propped up by the US, declared himself “interim president” of Venezuela in January last year and later launched an abortive coup with help from a small number of rogue soldiers. There was also an attempt at assassinating Maduro with a drone in 2018.

 

