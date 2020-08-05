Al-Suwaiq Port; Symbol of Northern-Southern Persian Gulf Cooperation

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Syrian Kurdish Alliance: Grounds, Obstacles

Syrian Kurdish Alliance: Grounds, Obstacles While the Kurds are seeking to unite their ranks, they are hit by internal difference and also the agenda of foreign powers.

Germany’s Hezbollah Blacklisting Propagandistic, Linked To Lebanese Developments: Expert Germany’s blacklisting of Hezbollah is mainly a fruit of the US and Israeli pressures and aims to influence the damage its image inside Lebanon.

Why Does Baghdad Want To Cut Kurdish Budget? The two sides are at loggerheads over the Kurdish oil sales from its own regions. Besides, Baghdad is using Budget to pressures Erbil for its policies.

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian people not to be afraid of the US and other bullying powers.

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad? The Kurdish delegation has much to discuss in Baghdad, from oil and budget to the disputed regions and government formation.

The US is removing its Patriot missile systems from Saudi Arabia as part of broader curbs on its military support for the Arab kingdom.

US Unemployment Tops 33 Million More than three millions Americans sought unemployment benefits last week, lifting to over 33 million the number of people who have filed claims for unemployment benefits since March 21.

India Could Launch False Flag Operation against Pakistan, under Infiltration Pretext Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday India can use the current tension to launch a "false flag operation" against his country under the pretext of infiltration

Turkish Army, Allied Terrorists Cut Water Supply to Northeastern Syria Turkish troops and allied terrorist have cut off drinking water from a pumping station to thousands of people in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah, amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in the war-torn country.

Iraq Won’t be Used as Launching Ground against Others: New PM Iraq’s new Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said the Arab country will never allow outsiders to use its territory for any act of aggression against others

Iran Leader Says Robust Production Helps Fight Sanctions, Economic Viruses Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said an economy made robust through enhanced production can fend for itself and counter various intrusive elements such as sanctions that can harm an economy like a virus can hurt the human body.

German Scientists Find Antibodies that Prevents Coronavirus from Spreading Further German scientists have detected an antibody that prevents the covid-19 from entering cells, providing a shield for patients.

Three Rockets Land near Baghdad Airport: Military Three Katyusha rockets landed in the "perimeter" of Baghdad International Airport on Wednesday, causing casualties.

German Industrial Orders Slide 15.6% to Record Low in March Orders for German industrial goods dived 15.6% in March to their lowest level since records began in 1991, data showed on Wednesday, as the coronavirus slashed domestic and foreign demand for goods from Europe’s biggest economy.

Russian President Awards WWII Medal to North Korea’s Leader Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un a commemorative medal for his efforts to commemorate the Soviet soldiers who died during World War II.

IRGC Forces Kill Several Terrorists in Western Iran Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched a security operation in the western province of Kordestan, killing a number of terrorists.

UK Covid-19 Deaths Tops 32,000, Highest in Europe The fatalities from new coronavirus in the UK has passed 32,000, the highest death toll in Europe.

ISIS Used Gorge in Syria to Dump Corpses: Report The ISIS terrorist group used a gorge in Syria’s northern city of Raqqah — the Takfiri outfit’s former stronghold in the country — as a dumping ground and mass grave for bodies of the people it had abducted and killed.

US Provided no Evidence for Claims That Covid-19 Originated in Chinese Lab: WHO The US has provided no evidence to support Donald Trump’s claim that the coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab, The World Health Organization said.

Venezuela Detains 2 US Citizens Involved in Incursion Attempt Venezuela has arrested 13 people, including two US citizens, working with an American military veteran who has claimed responsibility for a recent marine incursion attempt into Venezuela, President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday.

Russia Pans US for Blocking IMF’s loan to Iran, Syria to Fight Coronavirus Russia criticized the US move to block Iran and Syria’s requested emergency loans from the International Monetary Fund they need to fight coronavirus pandemic.

Israeli Regime Demolishes Palestinian Agricultural Structures in Jordan Valley Israeli regime has demolished four agricultural facilities belonging to Palestinians in the northeastern part of the occupied West Bank.

Coronavirus Fatalities in US Could Reach 100,000: Donald Trump Donald Trump predicted the coronavirus fatalities in the US could reach as high as 100,000, a projection that was far worse than he had forecast just weeks ago.

Iraqi Popular Forces Thwart Several ISIS Attacks as Report Warns of US-Saudi Plot to Revive Group Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) repelled an ISIS assault on the al-Eith region of the eastern Salahuddin Province.

Israelis Protest Netanyahu-Gantz Alliance Deal Ahead of Trial Thousands of protesters rallied in Tel Aviv against a coalition deal between premier Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Benny Gantz, one day before the supreme court begins examining the legitimacy of the deal.

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Analysis

Alwaght- Amid growing criticism against the continuation of the unilateral US anti-Iranian sanctions, reports say that Iran and Oman are broadening their trade ties. Arab sources said that a direct maritime transportation line has recently been launched between the two regional countries, connecting southern Iran’s Jask Port to Al-Suwaiq Port in Oman.

Reports suggest that the maritime transportation line is established by Oman’s ports company known as Marafi as part of its initiative to set up sea transit lines with the Islamic Republic in association with the private sector.

According to the Omani company, the new line will support the provision of goods to the Omani local markets and that the transportation operations have commenced.

Why is Al-Suwaiq Port important to the Iranian-Omani ties?

The port of Al-Suwaiq is located in northern Oman, 112 kilometers from the capital Muscat. The port mainly provides a fishing platform but at the same time commercial vessels of less than 5,000 tons can dock there. Its commercial part was opened in 2018 and can be described as special to the Iranian trade. 

The port can host small Iranian ships and their loads go directly to the customs without the time-taking and restrictive formalities. 

Two years ago, Muscat officials began the expansion of the port to promote trade with Iran. In October 2018, Iran’s Bandar Abbas officials negotiated with Al-Suwaiq officials the ways to augment the seal transit lines between the two countries. At the time, the Omani side vowed to provide the infrastructure necessary to expand the port capacity within 9 months. 

Last month, the first Iranian ship carrying fruits and vegetables docked in the port. Iranian food exports for the first time were unloaded in the Omani port. 

A look at Iran-Oman trade relations 

Oman, Iran’s southern neighbor with 5 million population, ranks third in terms of ports facilities in the region. In 2019, the two countries’ trade volume hit $1.160 billion. 

Over the past two years, Iran and Oman's trade saw growth. Now Oman is the ninth-largest Iranian trade partner. Iran has a surplus in trade with Oman as it exports over 700 million to the Arab country and imports about 400 million worth of goods. With regard to the Iranian non-oil trade with the world countries, the trade with Oman is 1.6 percent of the total Iranian trade. The figure is considerable given the capacity of this country compared to big Iran trade partners. 

Access to the international waters, closeness to important Iranian ports, and economic stability make Oman a destination of choice for Iranian exporters. 

US sanctions policy fails in the light of profitable Iran-Oman trade 

It has to be taken into account that the Iranian-Omani relations are of special significance due to the two countries’ geopolitical, security, and political traits. Their neighborhood in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz ties part of their economy and security to each other.

Although Washington for decades has been pressuring Iran with sanctions and especially the US President Donald Trump in May 2018 reinstated the anti-Tehran sanctions after scrapping the nuclear deal, Oman has always kept advancing its trade relations with the Islamic Republic. So far, its trade with Tehran only insignificantly took influences from the anti-Iranian sanctions.

Aside from the trade relationship, it should be known that part of the Iranian-Omani coordination and convergence is linked to security and political commonalities of the two nations in the region. 

Among the Persian Gulf Arab states, Oman holds the closest relations with Iran. The country is in continuous worry about Saudi-propagated Wahhabism’s stance against Muscat. It is also concerned about the expansion of the fundamentalist ideology to its territories. So, Oman looks at Iran as a regional balance maker to contain Saudi Arabia. The country has a very small Shiite population and its dominant faith is Ibadism, a branch of Islam, and so there is no ground for religious tensions with Iran. 

Some experts even suggest that the Iranian-Omani relations bear the potentials to incapacitate and blur the military alliance of the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council. This alliance is established solely to create a balance of power with Iran in the southern Persian Gulf, with its basis being what many call the constant “illusion” the Persian Gulf monarchies mainly Saudi Arabia and the UAE carry towards Iran. In 2010, Muscat signed a security pact with Tehran according to which Oman announced plans to hold military drills with the Islamic Republic. The pact drew the negative reaction of some regional states like Saudi Arabia. 

The coalition with Iran is important for Oman given the positive approach of the Muscat leaders to long-term cooperation and partnership with Tehran and also the specific nature of the Omani home policy. 

Expansion of these relations under the new sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, who succeeded his cousin Sultan Qaboos in early January, shows that the policy of the sultanate even under the new sultan like before will revolve around a warm and growing relationship with the northern neighbor Iran.

Iran Oman Trade Port Suwaiq Sanctions Persian Gulf

