India Could Launch False Flag Operation against Pakistan, under Infiltration Pretext

Alwaght- Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday India can use the current tension to launch a "false flag operation" against his country under the pretext of infiltration.

The Pakistani leader made the comment on his Twitter after New Delhi accused Islamabad of allegedly being behind the unrest in the Kashmir region, leading to a fresh escalation in the persisting verbal duel between the two neighbors.

“I have been warning the world about India’s continuing efforts to find a pretext for a false flag operation targeting Pakistan. Latest baseless allegations by India of ‘infiltration’ across LoC are a continuation of this dangerous agenda,” Khan said.

The Line of Control (LoC) is a heavily fortified borderline between the two arch-rival neighbors, separating the Pakistani-administered Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit–Baltistan in the west and northwest, respectively, from India's province of Jammu and Kashmir in the north. The LoC, which dates back to over four decades ago, is not an internationally recognized demarcation line but serves as the de facto border between the two countries in the region.

Khan also reiterated his accusation against India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that it purportedly is following policies that could endanger the peace of South Asia, urging “the international community" to take serious steps against New Delhi's such purported moves.

"Indian Occupation is a direct consequence of India's oppression & brutalization of Kashmiris. The fascist policies of the RSS-BJP combine are fraught with serious risks. The international community must act before India's reckless moves jeopardize peace & security in South Asia," the Pakistani premier further said.

Tensions have been soaring for months in the wake of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's move to strip India's portion of Kashmir of its autonomy and bring it under direct rule.

After the decision on the special status in August last year, New Delhi dispatched thousands of additional troops to the disputed region, declared a firm curfew, shut down telecommunications and internet services, and detained political leaders and pro-independence campaigners.

Moreover and as part of the discriminatory policies of Modi's administration against Muslims last year, India’s parliament approved a new controversial citizenship law under which migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan will be allowed to claim Indian citizenship — but not if they are Muslims.

People of Kashmir, Islamabad, human rights groups and the United Nations have already criticized New Delhi for its behavior.

Last month, India introduced a new law that would make its citizens eligible to become permanent residents of the Indian-controlled Kashmir, raising fears of demographic change in the Himalayan region.

Kashmir has long been a flashpoint between India and Pakistan, which have fought three of their four wars over the territory. Both countries rule parts of Kashmir while claiming it in full.

India and Pakistan frequently exchange heavy fire across the militarized de facto border in the disputed Kashmir valley, accusing each other of supporting militant groups.