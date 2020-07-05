Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Syrian Kurdish Alliance: Grounds, Obstacles

Syrian Kurdish Alliance: Grounds, Obstacles While the Kurds are seeking to unite their ranks, they are hit by internal difference and also the agenda of foreign powers.

Germany’s Hezbollah Blacklisting Propagandistic, Linked To Lebanese Developments: Expert Germany’s blacklisting of Hezbollah is mainly a fruit of the US and Israeli pressures and aims to influence the damage its image inside Lebanon.

Why Does Baghdad Want To Cut Kurdish Budget? The two sides are at loggerheads over the Kurdish oil sales from its own regions. Besides, Baghdad is using Budget to pressures Erbil for its policies.

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian people not to be afraid of the US and other bullying powers.

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad? The Kurdish delegation has much to discuss in Baghdad, from oil and budget to the disputed regions and government formation.

US Unemployment Tops 33 Million

US Unemployment Tops 33 Million

More than three millions Americans sought unemployment benefits last week, lifting to over 33 million the number of people who have filed claims for unemployment benefits since March 21.

India Could Launch False Flag Operation against Pakistan, under Infiltration Pretext Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday India can use the current tension to launch a "false flag operation" against his country under the pretext of infiltration

Turkish Army, Allied Terrorists Cut Water Supply to Northeastern Syria Turkish troops and allied terrorist have cut off drinking water from a pumping station to thousands of people in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah, amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in the war-torn country.

Iraq Won’t be Used as Launching Ground against Others: New PM Iraq’s new Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said the Arab country will never allow outsiders to use its territory for any act of aggression against others

Iran Leader Says Robust Production Helps Fight Sanctions, Economic Viruses Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said an economy made robust through enhanced production can fend for itself and counter various intrusive elements such as sanctions that can harm an economy like a virus can hurt the human body.

German Scientists Find Antibodies that Prevents Coronavirus from Spreading Further German scientists have detected an antibody that prevents the covid-19 from entering cells, providing a shield for patients.

Three Rockets Land near Baghdad Airport: Military Three Katyusha rockets landed in the "perimeter" of Baghdad International Airport on Wednesday, causing casualties.

German Industrial Orders Slide 15.6% to Record Low in March Orders for German industrial goods dived 15.6% in March to their lowest level since records began in 1991, data showed on Wednesday, as the coronavirus slashed domestic and foreign demand for goods from Europe’s biggest economy.

Russian President Awards WWII Medal to North Korea’s Leader Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un a commemorative medal for his efforts to commemorate the Soviet soldiers who died during World War II.

IRGC Forces Kill Several Terrorists in Western Iran Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched a security operation in the western province of Kordestan, killing a number of terrorists.

UK Covid-19 Deaths Tops 32,000, Highest in Europe The fatalities from new coronavirus in the UK has passed 32,000, the highest death toll in Europe.

ISIS Used Gorge in Syria to Dump Corpses: Report The ISIS terrorist group used a gorge in Syria’s northern city of Raqqah — the Takfiri outfit’s former stronghold in the country — as a dumping ground and mass grave for bodies of the people it had abducted and killed.

US Provided no Evidence for Claims That Covid-19 Originated in Chinese Lab: WHO The US has provided no evidence to support Donald Trump’s claim that the coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab, The World Health Organization said.

Venezuela Detains 2 US Citizens Involved in Incursion Attempt Venezuela has arrested 13 people, including two US citizens, working with an American military veteran who has claimed responsibility for a recent marine incursion attempt into Venezuela, President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday.

Russia Pans US for Blocking IMF’s loan to Iran, Syria to Fight Coronavirus Russia criticized the US move to block Iran and Syria’s requested emergency loans from the International Monetary Fund they need to fight coronavirus pandemic.

Israeli Regime Demolishes Palestinian Agricultural Structures in Jordan Valley Israeli regime has demolished four agricultural facilities belonging to Palestinians in the northeastern part of the occupied West Bank.

Coronavirus Fatalities in US Could Reach 100,000: Donald Trump Donald Trump predicted the coronavirus fatalities in the US could reach as high as 100,000, a projection that was far worse than he had forecast just weeks ago.

Iraqi Popular Forces Thwart Several ISIS Attacks as Report Warns of US-Saudi Plot to Revive Group Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) repelled an ISIS assault on the al-Eith region of the eastern Salahuddin Province.

Israelis Protest Netanyahu-Gantz Alliance Deal Ahead of Trial Thousands of protesters rallied in Tel Aviv against a coalition deal between premier Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Benny Gantz, one day before the supreme court begins examining the legitimacy of the deal.

Yemen Reports 3 Coronavirus Cases amid Saudi Aggression The war-torn Yemen has reported three new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, raising the number of diagnosed infections to 10 with two deaths, raising fears of an outbreak in the impoverished country where five years of a bloody campaign led by Saudi Arabia has shattered its health system.

alwaght.com
Turkish Army, Allied Terrorists Cut Water Supply to Northeastern Syria

Turkish Army, Allied Terrorists Cut Water Supply to Northeastern Syria
Alwaght- Turkish troops and allied terrorist have cut off drinking water from a pumping station to thousands of people in Syria's northeastern province of Hasakah, amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in the war-torn country.

Syria’s official news agency SANA cited the director general of Hasakah Water Company, Mahmoud al-Ukla, as saying that Turkish military forces and their allies forced the Allouk water station to stop work on Thursday, leaving the provincial capital city of Hasakah and areas in the western environs of the province without water.

Ukla added that his company, in cooperation with a number of humanitarian organizations, will transport water in tankers from a nearby source to local people to solve the water shortage problem.

This is the fifth time, since October last year, that Turkey-backed militants have targeted infrastructure of the said region in an effort to mount pressure on its inhabitants.

The Allouk water station is located near the border town of Ra’s al-Ayn, which Turkish troops and their allied militants seized in October 2019 during the so-called Peace Spring Operation to push militants of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) away from border areas.

A Russian-Turkish memorandum of understanding, adopted on October 22 last year, has helped maintain relative calm in the area ever since.

On March 23, a United Nations official said interruption to the Allouk water station in Syria’s northeast puts thousands of lives at risk amid efforts to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus there.

UNICEF Representative in Syria Fran Equiza said at the time that the interruption “during the current efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease puts children and families at unacceptable risk.”

He underlined that the station is the main source of water for around 460,000 people in Hasakah city, the town of Tal Tamer as well as al-Hol and Areesha camps.

On Wednesday, the Syrian Health Ministry recorded a new case of coronavirus infection, bringing the total number in the country to 45.

The ministry said in a statement that there have been 27 recoveries and three deaths from COVID-19 so far.

The first COVID-19 infection was reported in Syria on March 22, while the first death was recorded a week later.

 

