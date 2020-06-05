Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 6 May 2020

Germany’s Hezbollah Blacklisting Propagandistic, Linked To Lebanese Developments: Expert

Why Does Baghdad Want To Cut Kurdish Budget? The two sides are at loggerheads over the Kurdish oil sales from its own regions. Besides, Baghdad is using Budget to pressures Erbil for its policies.

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian people not to be afraid of the US and other bullying powers.

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad? The Kurdish delegation has much to discuss in Baghdad, from oil and budget to the disputed regions and government formation.

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak The refugee camps inside Syria and outside it are at stake of pandemic outbreak as they lack proper health care services and hygiene basics.

German Scientists Find Antibodies that Prevents Coronavirus from Spreading Further

German scientists have detected an antibody that prevents the covid-19 from entering cells, providing a shield for patients.

Three Rockets Land near Baghdad Airport: Military Three Katyusha rockets landed in the "perimeter" of Baghdad International Airport on Wednesday, causing casualties.

German Industrial Orders Slide 15.6% to Record Low in March Orders for German industrial goods dived 15.6% in March to their lowest level since records began in 1991, data showed on Wednesday, as the coronavirus slashed domestic and foreign demand for goods from Europe’s biggest economy.

Russian President Awards WWII Medal to North Korea’s Leader Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un a commemorative medal for his efforts to commemorate the Soviet soldiers who died during World War II.

IRGC Forces Kill Several Terrorists in Western Iran Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched a security operation in the western province of Kordestan, killing a number of terrorists.

UK Covid-19 Deaths Tops 32,000, Highest in Europe The fatalities from new coronavirus in the UK has passed 32,000, the highest death toll in Europe.

ISIS Used Gorge in Syria to Dump Corpses: Report The ISIS terrorist group used a gorge in Syria’s northern city of Raqqah — the Takfiri outfit’s former stronghold in the country — as a dumping ground and mass grave for bodies of the people it had abducted and killed.

US Provided no Evidence for Claims That Covid-19 Originated in Chinese Lab: WHO The US has provided no evidence to support Donald Trump’s claim that the coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab, The World Health Organization said.

Venezuela Detains 2 US Citizens Involved in Incursion Attempt Venezuela has arrested 13 people, including two US citizens, working with an American military veteran who has claimed responsibility for a recent marine incursion attempt into Venezuela, President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday.

Russia Pans US for Blocking IMF’s loan to Iran, Syria to Fight Coronavirus Russia criticized the US move to block Iran and Syria’s requested emergency loans from the International Monetary Fund they need to fight coronavirus pandemic.

Israeli Regime Demolishes Palestinian Agricultural Structures in Jordan Valley Israeli regime has demolished four agricultural facilities belonging to Palestinians in the northeastern part of the occupied West Bank.

Coronavirus Fatalities in US Could Reach 100,000: Donald Trump Donald Trump predicted the coronavirus fatalities in the US could reach as high as 100,000, a projection that was far worse than he had forecast just weeks ago.

Iraqi Popular Forces Thwart Several ISIS Attacks as Report Warns of US-Saudi Plot to Revive Group Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) repelled an ISIS assault on the al-Eith region of the eastern Salahuddin Province.

Israelis Protest Netanyahu-Gantz Alliance Deal Ahead of Trial Thousands of protesters rallied in Tel Aviv against a coalition deal between premier Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Benny Gantz, one day before the supreme court begins examining the legitimacy of the deal.

Yemen Reports 3 Coronavirus Cases amid Saudi Aggression The war-torn Yemen has reported three new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, raising the number of diagnosed infections to 10 with two deaths, raising fears of an outbreak in the impoverished country where five years of a bloody campaign led by Saudi Arabia has shattered its health system.

China’s March Crude Imports from Saudi Slip, Russia up 31%: Customs China’s March crude oil imports from top supplier Saudi Arabia fell 1.6% from a year earlier, while purchases from No.2 supplier Russia rose 31%, Reuters’ calculations based on customs data showed on Sunday.

IRGC to Pursue US Forces in Persian Gulf, Sea of Oman: Iranian Commander Navy chief of the Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) warned US forces will be pursued in the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman, explaining that a recent incident with US forces in the Persian Gulf happened as American forces entered a drill area despite having been warned in advance not to approach it.

North, South Korea Exchange Gunfire across Demilitarized Zone South Korea’s military said Gunshots fired from North Korea struck its guard post on Sunday forcing Seoul’s military to “return fire”.

Investigating China’s Actions over COVID-19 Is for Later: British Minister Considering the roles of other countries in the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic is something that the UK will look at later but the focus right now is dealing with the immediate impact of the outbreak, British Housing Minister Robert Jenrick told reporters.

US Pouring Weapons All over World: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif criticize the US as a country that is pouring weapons all over the globe as it is the world’s top war initiator.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

German Scientists Find Antibodies that Prevents Coronavirus from Spreading Further

Alwaght- German scientists have detected an antibody that prevents the covid-19 from entering cells, providing a shield for patients.

Russia Today cited virologist Professor Luka Cicin-Sain as saying, "This is clearly a breakthrough that shows that we are on the right track for the development of a drug against Covid-19”. 

“In repeated experiments, we were able to show that this result is sustainable.” 

Cicin-Sain and his team analyzed 6,000 different human antibodies and found more than 750 that dock with the coronavirus and prevent it from spreading further in already infected patients. The antibodies are currently undergoing additional testing on cell cultures to whittle their number down to find the most effective at blocking the infection. 

“I am extremely happy about this great success of the research institutes in Lower Saxony, which gives hope for better healing results with Covid-19,” said Lower Saxony's Minister of Science Bjorn Thumler. 

To be clear, the researchers are neither producing a vaccine nor a cure, but instead a potentially highly effective treatment for severely ill coronavirus patients which operates on the principle of “so-called passive immunization,” according to Stefan Dübel from the Technical University of Braunschweig, who added that “The effect is immediate: the antibodies take the potential away from the virus.”

The team, who worked in collaboration with biotech company Yumab, is hoping to begin clinical trials in the autumn. 

Meanwhile, the broad-spectrum antiviral medication Remdesivir – originally developed to treat the Ebola and Marburg viruses – is being used in trials with coronavirus patients, despite its apparent ineffectiveness in follow-up tests, after one study found the drug shortened coronavirus infection recovery times.

 

Germany Coronavirus Antibody

