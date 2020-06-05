IRGC Forces Kill Several Terrorists in Western Iran

Alwaght- Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched a security operation in the western province of Kordestan, killing a number of terrorists.

A statement by the IRGC’s Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada Base said several “counter-revolutionary’ terrorists were killed during clashes in Divandarreh County on Tuesday, without providing a specified number, Press TV reported.

Three IRGC staff members, including senior commander Colonel Shakiba Salimi, were also martyred during the operation, it added.

The statement further hailed Salimi for spending his life promoting security in Kordestan and recently making utmost efforts in fighting a deadly coronavirus in the country.

Iranian security forces have repeatedly busted terrorist grouplets and killed their members during security operations near the western borders.

Over the past years, the country’s Kordestan Province has seen numerous cross-border incursions by Iraq-based terrorists.

In July 2019, the IRGC staged a multi-pronged offensive involving its missile, drone and artillery units on terrorist positions along the Iranian border with Iraq’s Kurdistan region following a deadly attack against IRGC members in Iran’s northwestern province of West Azarbaijan.

The raid was conducted after Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) authorities did not heed the IRGC’s earlier warnings that terrorist groups are using border areas to train, organize and dispatch terror teams into Iran, according to the elite Iranian force.

A gathering of terrorist commanders had also been targeted in the same region by an IRGC missile strike a year earlier.