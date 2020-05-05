UK Covid-19 Deaths Tops 32,000, Highest in Europe

Alwaght- The fatalities from new coronavirus in the UK has passed 32,000, the highest death toll in Europe.

The Office for National Statistics said 29,648 deaths were registered in England and Wales by 2 May with Covid-19 mentioned on the death certificates.

With the addition of deaths in Scotland and Northern Ireland, this takes the UK’s death toll to 32,313, according to calculations by Reuters.

This figure far exceeds the death toll of 29,029 in Italy – until now Europe’s worst-hit country.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide stands at 3,664,000, with 253,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University, according to worldometers.info.