Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 5 May 2020

Editor's Choice

Germany’s Hezbollah Blacklisting Propagandistic, Linked To Lebanese Developments: Expert

Germany’s Hezbollah Blacklisting Propagandistic, Linked To Lebanese Developments: Expert Germany’s blacklisting of Hezbollah is mainly a fruit of the US and Israeli pressures and aims to influence the damage its image inside Lebanon.

Why Does Baghdad Want To Cut Kurdish Budget? The two sides are at loggerheads over the Kurdish oil sales from its own regions. Besides, Baghdad is using Budget to pressures Erbil for its policies.

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian people not to be afraid of the US and other bullying powers.

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad? The Kurdish delegation has much to discuss in Baghdad, from oil and budget to the disputed regions and government formation.

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak The refugee camps inside Syria and outside it are at stake of pandemic outbreak as they lack proper health care services and hygiene basics.

News

ISIS Used Gorge in Syria to Dump Corpses: Report

ISIS Used Gorge in Syria to Dump Corpses: Report

The ISIS terrorist group used a gorge in Syria’s northern city of Raqqah — the Takfiri outfit’s former stronghold in the country — as a dumping ground and mass grave for bodies of the people it had abducted and killed.

US Provided no Evidence for Claims That Covid-19 Originated in Chinese Lab: WHO The US has provided no evidence to support Donald Trump’s claim that the coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab, The World Health Organization said.

Venezuela Detains 2 US Citizens Involved in Incursion Attempt Venezuela has arrested 13 people, including two US citizens, working with an American military veteran who has claimed responsibility for a recent marine incursion attempt into Venezuela, President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday.

Russia Pans US for Blocking IMF’s loan to Iran, Syria to Fight Coronavirus Russia criticized the US move to block Iran and Syria’s requested emergency loans from the International Monetary Fund they need to fight coronavirus pandemic.

Israeli Regime Demolishes Palestinian Agricultural Structures in Jordan Valley Israeli regime has demolished four agricultural facilities belonging to Palestinians in the northeastern part of the occupied West Bank.

Coronavirus Fatalities in US Could Reach 100,000: Donald Trump Donald Trump predicted the coronavirus fatalities in the US could reach as high as 100,000, a projection that was far worse than he had forecast just weeks ago.

Iraqi Popular Forces Thwart Several ISIS Attacks as Report Warns of US-Saudi Plot to Revive Group Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) repelled an ISIS assault on the al-Eith region of the eastern Salahuddin Province.

Israelis Protest Netanyahu-Gantz Alliance Deal Ahead of Trial Thousands of protesters rallied in Tel Aviv against a coalition deal between premier Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Benny Gantz, one day before the supreme court begins examining the legitimacy of the deal.

Yemen Reports 3 Coronavirus Cases amid Saudi Aggression The war-torn Yemen has reported three new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, raising the number of diagnosed infections to 10 with two deaths, raising fears of an outbreak in the impoverished country where five years of a bloody campaign led by Saudi Arabia has shattered its health system.

China’s March Crude Imports from Saudi Slip, Russia up 31%: Customs China’s March crude oil imports from top supplier Saudi Arabia fell 1.6% from a year earlier, while purchases from No.2 supplier Russia rose 31%, Reuters’ calculations based on customs data showed on Sunday.

IRGC to Pursue US Forces in Persian Gulf, Sea of Oman: Iranian Commander Navy chief of the Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) warned US forces will be pursued in the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman, explaining that a recent incident with US forces in the Persian Gulf happened as American forces entered a drill area despite having been warned in advance not to approach it.

North, South Korea Exchange Gunfire across Demilitarized Zone South Korea’s military said Gunshots fired from North Korea struck its guard post on Sunday forcing Seoul’s military to “return fire”.

Investigating China’s Actions over COVID-19 Is for Later: British Minister Considering the roles of other countries in the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic is something that the UK will look at later but the focus right now is dealing with the immediate impact of the outbreak, British Housing Minister Robert Jenrick told reporters.

US Pouring Weapons All over World: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif criticize the US as a country that is pouring weapons all over the globe as it is the world’s top war initiator.

Intense Clashes Erupt between Saudi, UAE-Backed Militants in Yemen’s Socotra Island Saudi Arabia-backed militants and the UAE-sponsored fighters clashed in Yemen’s Socotra Island, revealing deep rift in the Riyadh-led coalition waging war on Yemen.

US Forces Shot Dead Syrian Civilian in East Deir Ez-Zor: Report American troops fatally shot a Syrian citizen near the Conoco Oil Field in the eastern countryside of Deir Ez-Zor, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Saturday.

Assange’s Life in Danger in London Prison Amid Virus: Partner The partner of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said on Friday his life is in danger while he is held in a London prison during the coronavirus lockdown.

UK Politicians Urge Sanctions against Israel over West Bank Annexation British politicians denounced Israeli plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, calling for sanctions on the regime if it goes ahead with the illegal plot.

North Korea’s Kim Makes Public Appearance in Weeks North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un has made his first public appearance in weeks on Friday, at a fertilizer factory north of Pyongyang, the state media reported.

ICC Can Probe Israeli Crimes: Chief Prosecutor The International Criminal Court can probe Israeli regime’s crimes in the occupied territories, chief prosecutor of the ICC says, reiterating her position affirming the statehood of Palestine.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

What’s Causing Insecurity To Endure In Sinai Peninsula

Venezuela Detains 2 US Citizens Involved in Incursion Attempt

Israeli Regime Demolishes Palestinian Agricultural Structures in Jordan Valley

ISIS Used Gorge in Syria to Dump Corpses: Report

US Provided no Evidence for Claims That Covid-19 Originated in Chinese Lab: WHO

US Government Fears China will Give Away COVID-19 Vaccine for Free

Russia Pans US for Blocking IMF’s loan to Iran, Syria to Fight Coronavirus

How Significant Is Iraq’s PMF In Anti-ISIS Fight?

Why Does Baghdad Want To Cut Kurdish Budget?

Bezalel Smotrich: Israel’s New Minister for Jerusalem Affairs Takes Aim at the Holy Sanctuary

ICC Can Probe Israeli Crimes: Chief Prosecutor

Assange’s Life in Danger in London Prison Amid Virus: Partner

Yemen Reports 3 Coronavirus Cases amid Saudi Aggression

Erdogan’s Coronavirus Bribes To Trump

Iran to Target US Bases with Missiles if It Faces Security Threat: Official

Israelis Protest Netanyahu-Gantz Alliance Deal Ahead of Trial

Russia Pans US for Blocking IMF’s loan to Iran, Syria to Fight Coronavirus

US Panel Calls for Placing India on Religious Freedom Blacklist

Paradox Of Saudi King’s Law-Less Decrees

Satellite Images of Luxury Boats Suggest North Korea’s Leader at Favorite Resort

Groundhog Day: Juan Guaidó Is Trying to Overthrow the Venezuelan Government Again

US Provided no Evidence for Claims That Covid-19 Originated in Chinese Lab: WHO

World Press Freedom Day: Still No Justice for Jamal Khashoggi

What Is Russian Imperial Movement, Why Did Trump Ban It?

Amid Sanctions and Military Mobilization, Maduro Pens Letter Urging Americans to Question Trump

Iraqi New PM-Designate’s Chances, Challenges To Form Govt.

US ‘Cruel, Genocidal’ US Sanctions Impeding Anti-Coronavirus Efforts: Officials

If New Data Suggesting Covid-19 No More Lethal Than FLU Is Correct, Should The World Reverse Its Lockdown Strategy?

Saudi Fighter Jets Bomb Yemen despite Declaring Truce

MBC’s Ramadan Drama; Saudi Effort To Eliminate Arab World’s Historical Memory

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq?

Iran Shoots First Military Satellite into Orbit

German Officials Apologize after French people insulted, Spat on in Border Town

Saudi Arabia Blocks Two Turkish Media Outlets

Iraq’s New Choice for Prime Minister Suggests Defeat of US Pressure

Leader of Group Peddling Bleach as Coronavirus ’Cure’ Wrote to Trump This week

Oil Prices Plunge after Producers’ Meeting Delayed

UAE Buys Israeli Missile System for Libya Rebels: Report

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

ISIS Used Gorge in Syria to Dump Corpses: Report

Tuesday 5 May 2020
 
 
 
 
 
ISIS Used Gorge in Syria to Dump Corpses: Report
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The ISIS terrorist group used a gorge in Syria’s northern city of Raqqah — the Takfiri outfit’s former stronghold in the country — as a dumping ground and mass grave for bodies of the people it had abducted and killed.

In a report released on Monday, the HRW urged authorities to remove the human remains from the al-Hota gorge located 85 kilometers (53 miles) north of Raqqah city and preserve the evidence for criminal proceedings against the murderers.

By flying a camera-equipped drone into the 50-meter-deep gorge, the rights group discovered the remains of at least six people floating at the bottom.

Based on the state of decomposition, the HRW said, the bodies were dumped there long after Daesh had left the area. The identities of those victims and their causes of death remain unknown.

According to the report, geological maps and a 3D topographic model of al-Hota from the drone imagery suggest that the gorge goes deeper than the drone was able to see; therefore, more human remains may lie below the water’s surface.

“Al-Hota gorge, once a beautiful natural site, has become a place of horror and reckoning,” Sara Kayyali, Syria researcher at HRW said.

“Exposing what happened there, and at the other mass graves in Syria, is crucial to determining what happened to the thousands of the people ISIS [Daesh] executed and holding their killers to account,” she said referring to the terror group.

The HRW investigation also involved interviews with local residents and a review of Daesh recorded videos in addition to the analysis of satellite imagery.

Locals recalled that when Daesh controlled the Raqqah area, its members threatened people with being thrown into al-Hota. Some said they saw bodies scattered along the gorge’s edge.

One man who had gone to collect desert truffles that grow in the area in March 2015 said he saw a body stuck on a protruding ledge.

“This was a dumping area for bodies from all over,” he told HRW. “They [Daesh terrorists] brought them in from Raqqah, Dayr al-Zawr — nobody knows how many bodies were there.”

A Daesh-recorded video posted on Facebook in 2014 showed a group of men throwing two bodies into the gorge.

The clothes on the men matched those worn by two people shown in another video being executed by the terrorists.

More than 20 mass graves containing thousands of bodies have been found in areas formerly held by Daesh in Syria, the HRW said.

However, efforts to exhume these mass graves have been faltering due to a fluid security situation, limited resources and minimal outside support, it said.

The al-Hota gorge is currently controlled by Turkish-backed militants, while Raqqah city remains under the control of the Kurdish-led militants supported by the US. The two anti-Damascus parties are engaged in a conflict in the northern parts of Syria.

Kayyali said those in control of the gorge “should facilitate the collection of evidence to hold ISIS members accountable for their horrendous crimes, as well as those who dumped bodies in al-Hota before or after the ISIS [Daesh] rule.”

Many believe that the US created the Daesh terrorist group and helped it rise and commence its reign of terror and destruction in Syria and Iraq in 2014.

Daesh has already been driven out of all its urban bastions both in Iraq and Syria, but its remnants carry out sporadic terror attacks in both neighboring Arab countries.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

ISIS Syria HRW

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Volunteers Cook, Deliver Food to Poor Families amid Coronavirus Pandemic in Iran
Iranian People Help Each Other to Fight Coronavirus
COVID-19 Fatalities Passes 67,500 in United States
North Korean Kim Makes Public Appearance in Weeks
Volunteers Cook, Deliver Food to Poor Families amid Coronavirus Pandemic in Iran

Volunteers Cook, Deliver Food to Poor Families amid Coronavirus Pandemic in Iran

Huge Flock of Sheep Overruns Street during Coronavirus Lockdown in Turkey
Scenes from New York as Some Flock to Parks While others Mourn Losses
German Police Arrested Several during Anti-Lockdown Protest in Berlin
Beijing Tourist Sites Reopen on Labor Day Holiday as COVID Restrictions Lifted