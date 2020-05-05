Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 5 May 2020

Venezuela Detains 2 US Citizens Involved in Incursion Attempt

Venezuela has arrested 13 people, including two US citizens, working with an American military veteran who has claimed responsibility for a recent marine incursion attempt into Venezuela, President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday.

Russia Pans US for Blocking IMF’s loan to Iran, Syria to Fight Coronavirus Russia criticized the US move to block Iran and Syria’s requested emergency loans from the International Monetary Fund they need to fight coronavirus pandemic.

Israeli Regime Demolishes Palestinian Agricultural Structures in Jordan Valley Israeli regime has demolished four agricultural facilities belonging to Palestinians in the northeastern part of the occupied West Bank.

Coronavirus Fatalities in US Could Reach 100,000: Donald Trump Donald Trump predicted the coronavirus fatalities in the US could reach as high as 100,000, a projection that was far worse than he had forecast just weeks ago.

Iraqi Popular Forces Thwart Several ISIS Attacks as Report Warns of US-Saudi Plot to Revive Group Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) repelled an ISIS assault on the al-Eith region of the eastern Salahuddin Province.

Israelis Protest Netanyahu-Gantz Alliance Deal Ahead of Trial Thousands of protesters rallied in Tel Aviv against a coalition deal between premier Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Benny Gantz, one day before the supreme court begins examining the legitimacy of the deal.

Yemen Reports 3 Coronavirus Cases amid Saudi Aggression The war-torn Yemen has reported three new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, raising the number of diagnosed infections to 10 with two deaths, raising fears of an outbreak in the impoverished country where five years of a bloody campaign led by Saudi Arabia has shattered its health system.

China’s March Crude Imports from Saudi Slip, Russia up 31%: Customs China’s March crude oil imports from top supplier Saudi Arabia fell 1.6% from a year earlier, while purchases from No.2 supplier Russia rose 31%, Reuters’ calculations based on customs data showed on Sunday.

IRGC to Pursue US Forces in Persian Gulf, Sea of Oman: Iranian Commander Navy chief of the Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) warned US forces will be pursued in the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman, explaining that a recent incident with US forces in the Persian Gulf happened as American forces entered a drill area despite having been warned in advance not to approach it.

North, South Korea Exchange Gunfire across Demilitarized Zone South Korea’s military said Gunshots fired from North Korea struck its guard post on Sunday forcing Seoul’s military to “return fire”.

Investigating China’s Actions over COVID-19 Is for Later: British Minister Considering the roles of other countries in the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic is something that the UK will look at later but the focus right now is dealing with the immediate impact of the outbreak, British Housing Minister Robert Jenrick told reporters.

US Pouring Weapons All over World: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif criticize the US as a country that is pouring weapons all over the globe as it is the world’s top war initiator.

Intense Clashes Erupt between Saudi, UAE-Backed Militants in Yemen’s Socotra Island Saudi Arabia-backed militants and the UAE-sponsored fighters clashed in Yemen’s Socotra Island, revealing deep rift in the Riyadh-led coalition waging war on Yemen.

US Forces Shot Dead Syrian Civilian in East Deir Ez-Zor: Report American troops fatally shot a Syrian citizen near the Conoco Oil Field in the eastern countryside of Deir Ez-Zor, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Saturday.

Assange’s Life in Danger in London Prison Amid Virus: Partner The partner of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said on Friday his life is in danger while he is held in a London prison during the coronavirus lockdown.

UK Politicians Urge Sanctions against Israel over West Bank Annexation British politicians denounced Israeli plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, calling for sanctions on the regime if it goes ahead with the illegal plot.

North Korea’s Kim Makes Public Appearance in Weeks North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un has made his first public appearance in weeks on Friday, at a fertilizer factory north of Pyongyang, the state media reported.

ICC Can Probe Israeli Crimes: Chief Prosecutor The International Criminal Court can probe Israeli regime’s crimes in the occupied territories, chief prosecutor of the ICC says, reiterating her position affirming the statehood of Palestine.

Afghanistan May Face ‘Health Disaster’ amid Coronavirus The coronavirus outbreak is likely to cause a health disaster in Afghanistan, which is still plagued by war, a watchdog has warned

Over 180 Human Rights Groups Call on ICC to Investigate Israeli Regime’s Crimes Over 180 human rights campaigners and organizations urged the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Fatou Bensouda, to investigate the Israeli regime’s crimes in the occupied territories.

Alwaght- Russia criticized the US move to block Iran and Syria's requested emergency loans from the International Monetary Fund they need to fight coronavirus pandemic.

"The US move, which is politically motivated to block the transfer of loans, including emergency financing in the face of a humanitarian crisis, to countries such as Iran and Syria, is unacceptable,” Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told Rossiya Segodnya on Monday.

Pankin stressed that the IMF must take a transparent and non-discriminatory approach to granting loans to the needy and vulnerable amid the pandemic.

Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the International Monetary Fund, earlier announced that the IMF has allocated a $50 billion emergency loan package for countries most affected by the coronavirus.

The Islamic Republic that has lost more than 6,000 people to the infection so far has put out a request for a $5 billion loan, but Washington has -- in line with its changeless anti-Tehran policy and maximum pressure campaign -- opposed dispensation of the sum by the world body.

The US move has been widely condemned by both Iranian and world officials.

A few weeks ago, the European Union censured the United States for refusing to ease sanctions on the Islamic Republic and blocking the IMF loan to Iran to help it fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We supported first to soften the sanctions and second, the request by Iran to the International Monetary Fund for financial help," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told a virtual news conference after a video conference of EU foreign ministers on April 22.

"I regret that the Americans are, at this stage, opposing the International Monetary Fund from taking this decision. From a humanitarian point of view, this request should have been accepted," he added.

Iran’s top security official said on April 25 that the US blocking of Iran’s request for a loan from the IMF violates the rule governing right to health.

“US opposition to #Iran's loan request from the #IMF is a violation of the Peremptory Norm of Right to Health,” Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), said in a tweet, adding, "Third-party governments have 2 obligations: To cut ties with the violating government & to take action to resolve the illegal situation."

Despite the hardships it is suffering due to the US sanctions, Iran has been doing its utmost to contain COVID-19, a respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus. 

Tehran has repeatedly said it does not seek Washington’s help in the fight, but wants the White House to lift the illegal economic sanctions so that Iran could mobilize its own resources to tackle the pandemic.

 

