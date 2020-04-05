Coronavirus Fatalities in US Could Reach 100,000: Donald Trump

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Donald Trump predicted the coronavirus fatalities in the US could reach as high as 100,000, a projection that was far worse than he had forecast just weeks ago.

Iraqi Popular Forces Thwart Several ISIS Attacks as Report Warns of US-Saudi Plot to Revive Group Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) repelled an ISIS assault on the al-Eith region of the eastern Salahuddin Province.

Israelis Protest Netanyahu-Gantz Alliance Deal Ahead of Trial Thousands of protesters rallied in Tel Aviv against a coalition deal between premier Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Benny Gantz, one day before the supreme court begins examining the legitimacy of the deal.

Yemen Reports 3 Coronavirus Cases amid Saudi Aggression The war-torn Yemen has reported three new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, raising the number of diagnosed infections to 10 with two deaths, raising fears of an outbreak in the impoverished country where five years of a bloody campaign led by Saudi Arabia has shattered its health system.

China’s March Crude Imports from Saudi Slip, Russia up 31%: Customs China’s March crude oil imports from top supplier Saudi Arabia fell 1.6% from a year earlier, while purchases from No.2 supplier Russia rose 31%, Reuters’ calculations based on customs data showed on Sunday.

IRGC to Pursue US Forces in Persian Gulf, Sea of Oman: Iranian Commander Navy chief of the Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) warned US forces will be pursued in the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman, explaining that a recent incident with US forces in the Persian Gulf happened as American forces entered a drill area despite having been warned in advance not to approach it.

North, South Korea Exchange Gunfire across Demilitarized Zone South Korea’s military said Gunshots fired from North Korea struck its guard post on Sunday forcing Seoul’s military to “return fire”.

Investigating China’s Actions over COVID-19 Is for Later: British Minister Considering the roles of other countries in the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic is something that the UK will look at later but the focus right now is dealing with the immediate impact of the outbreak, British Housing Minister Robert Jenrick told reporters.

US Pouring Weapons All over World: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif criticize the US as a country that is pouring weapons all over the globe as it is the world’s top war initiator.

Intense Clashes Erupt between Saudi, UAE-Backed Militants in Yemen’s Socotra Island Saudi Arabia-backed militants and the UAE-sponsored fighters clashed in Yemen’s Socotra Island, revealing deep rift in the Riyadh-led coalition waging war on Yemen.

US Forces Shot Dead Syrian Civilian in East Deir Ez-Zor: Report American troops fatally shot a Syrian citizen near the Conoco Oil Field in the eastern countryside of Deir Ez-Zor, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Saturday.

Assange’s Life in Danger in London Prison Amid Virus: Partner The partner of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said on Friday his life is in danger while he is held in a London prison during the coronavirus lockdown.

UK Politicians Urge Sanctions against Israel over West Bank Annexation British politicians denounced Israeli plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, calling for sanctions on the regime if it goes ahead with the illegal plot.

North Korea’s Kim Makes Public Appearance in Weeks North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un has made his first public appearance in weeks on Friday, at a fertilizer factory north of Pyongyang, the state media reported.

ICC Can Probe Israeli Crimes: Chief Prosecutor The International Criminal Court can probe Israeli regime’s crimes in the occupied territories, chief prosecutor of the ICC says, reiterating her position affirming the statehood of Palestine.

Afghanistan May Face ‘Health Disaster’ amid Coronavirus The coronavirus outbreak is likely to cause a health disaster in Afghanistan, which is still plagued by war, a watchdog has warned

Over 180 Human Rights Groups Call on ICC to Investigate Israeli Regime’s Crimes Over 180 human rights campaigners and organizations urged the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Fatou Bensouda, to investigate the Israeli regime’s crimes in the occupied territories.

Iran to Target US Bases with Missiles if It Faces Security Threat: Official Iran will launch missile strikes on American bases in the region if its national security is endangered, a senior Iranian official warned downplaying a recent US threat of naval action as “mere propaganda.”

UAE Seeks to Recruit Sudanese Militants for Libya Rebel Commander: Media An Emirati delegation has reportedly visited Sudan to recruit militants to Libya to join ranks of Khalifa Haftar-led rebels who are fighting the internationally-recognized government in Tripoli

Iran Has Key Role in Keeping Security of Persian Gulf: Leader Iran’s leader said the Islamic Republic has a key role in keeping the security of the Persian Gulf, and the presence of extra-regional forces threatens any initiative that could benefit the people of the region.

Alwaght- Donald Trump predicted the coronavirus fatalities in the US could reach as high as 100,000, a projection that was far worse than he had forecast just weeks ago.

Less than two weeks ago, Trump said at a White House press briefing that between 50,000 to 60,000 people would die of the virus.

“We’re going to lose anywhere from 75, 80 to 100,000 people,” the president said in a virtual “town hall” meeting at the Lincoln Memorial hosted by Fox News on Sunday night.

Even though he said, “That’s a horrible thing. We shouldn’t lose one person over this,” he credited himself with precluding the toll from getting worse.

“If we didn’t do it, the minimum we would have lost was a million two, a million four, a million five, that’s the minimum. We would have lost probably higher, it’s possible higher than 2.2” million.

A day earlier, Trump told reporters at the White House that "this will be probably the toughest week."

So far, over 1,188,100 people have tested positive for Covid-19 and more than 68,500 have died of the disease across the United States.

Trump’s remarks come as about half of the US states have now moved toward at least a partial ending of lockdowns as the number of new cases has begun to fall or level off.

There have also been protests in some cities across the country against the shutdown, with Trump supporting the protesters, calling them “good people.”

In a tweet on Friday morning, Trump described protesters in Michigan as "very good people," suggesting that the governor should reach a deal with them.

On Thursday, hundreds of people, many of them carrying guns, took to the streets in the Michigan Capitol to protest against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's extension of the state's stay-at-home order by another two weeks, to May 15.

 “We can’t stay closed as a country (or) we’re not gonna have a country left,” Trump said on Sunday.

The US president also predicted that there will be a vaccine against Covid-19 by the end of the year, an assessment that clashes with what some public health experts say.

“I think we’re going to have a vaccine by the end of the year. The doctors would say, well you shouldn’t say that,” Trump said. “I’ll say what I think ... I think we’ll have a vaccine sooner than later.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a key member of the Trump administration's coronavirus task force, and other health experts, believe that it could take a year to 18 months before a vaccine can be available.

Trump also said that students should return to schools and universities in fall despite admitting that the disease would come back.

“This virus will pass,” he said. “It will go. Will it come back? It might. It could,” but said, “We’ll put out the embers, we’ll put out whatever it may be. We may have to put out a fire.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Trump confirmed that the US intelligence officials had warned him about the virus, which originated in China, in a briefing in January, but said it was characterized as though “it was not a big deal.”

 “On Jan. 23, I was told that there could be a virus coming in but it was of no real import,” Trump said.

“It was a brief conversation and it was only on Jan. 23. Shortly thereafter, I closed the country to China.”

On Jan. 30, Trump ordered to block entry by most foreign nationals coming from China, a move that came only after major American airlines had already canceled flights.

Trump, whose administration has been criticized for mishandling the crisis, has repeatedly celebrated his decision, announced on 31 January, to prevent foreign nationals from entering the US who had traveled to China in the previous fortnight.

However, approximately two million visitors from Italy and other European countries arrived in the US during February, but the government did not block travel from those countries until mid-March, Dr. Anne Schuchat of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

“The extensive travel from Europe, once Europe was having outbreaks, really accelerated our importations and the rapid spread.

“I think the timing of our travel alerts should have been earlier.”

 

