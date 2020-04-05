What’s Causing Insecurity To Endure In Sinai Peninsula

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Germany’s Hezbollah Blacklisting Propagandistic, Linked To Lebanese Developments: Expert

Venezuela Detains 2 US Citizens Involved in Incursion Attempt

Venezuela Detains 2 US Citizens Involved in Incursion Attempt

Venezuela has arrested 13 people, including two US citizens, working with an American military veteran who has claimed responsibility for a recent marine incursion attempt into Venezuela, President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday.

Russia Pans US for Blocking IMF’s loan to Iran, Syria to Fight Coronavirus Russia criticized the US move to block Iran and Syria’s requested emergency loans from the International Monetary Fund they need to fight coronavirus pandemic.

Israeli Regime Demolishes Palestinian Agricultural Structures in Jordan Valley Israeli regime has demolished four agricultural facilities belonging to Palestinians in the northeastern part of the occupied West Bank.

Coronavirus Fatalities in US Could Reach 100,000: Donald Trump Donald Trump predicted the coronavirus fatalities in the US could reach as high as 100,000, a projection that was far worse than he had forecast just weeks ago.

Iraqi Popular Forces Thwart Several ISIS Attacks as Report Warns of US-Saudi Plot to Revive Group Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) repelled an ISIS assault on the al-Eith region of the eastern Salahuddin Province.

Israelis Protest Netanyahu-Gantz Alliance Deal Ahead of Trial Thousands of protesters rallied in Tel Aviv against a coalition deal between premier Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Benny Gantz, one day before the supreme court begins examining the legitimacy of the deal.

Yemen Reports 3 Coronavirus Cases amid Saudi Aggression The war-torn Yemen has reported three new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, raising the number of diagnosed infections to 10 with two deaths, raising fears of an outbreak in the impoverished country where five years of a bloody campaign led by Saudi Arabia has shattered its health system.

China’s March Crude Imports from Saudi Slip, Russia up 31%: Customs China’s March crude oil imports from top supplier Saudi Arabia fell 1.6% from a year earlier, while purchases from No.2 supplier Russia rose 31%, Reuters’ calculations based on customs data showed on Sunday.

IRGC to Pursue US Forces in Persian Gulf, Sea of Oman: Iranian Commander Navy chief of the Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) warned US forces will be pursued in the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman, explaining that a recent incident with US forces in the Persian Gulf happened as American forces entered a drill area despite having been warned in advance not to approach it.

North, South Korea Exchange Gunfire across Demilitarized Zone South Korea’s military said Gunshots fired from North Korea struck its guard post on Sunday forcing Seoul’s military to “return fire”.

Investigating China’s Actions over COVID-19 Is for Later: British Minister Considering the roles of other countries in the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic is something that the UK will look at later but the focus right now is dealing with the immediate impact of the outbreak, British Housing Minister Robert Jenrick told reporters.

US Pouring Weapons All over World: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif criticize the US as a country that is pouring weapons all over the globe as it is the world’s top war initiator.

Intense Clashes Erupt between Saudi, UAE-Backed Militants in Yemen’s Socotra Island Saudi Arabia-backed militants and the UAE-sponsored fighters clashed in Yemen’s Socotra Island, revealing deep rift in the Riyadh-led coalition waging war on Yemen.

US Forces Shot Dead Syrian Civilian in East Deir Ez-Zor: Report American troops fatally shot a Syrian citizen near the Conoco Oil Field in the eastern countryside of Deir Ez-Zor, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Saturday.

Assange’s Life in Danger in London Prison Amid Virus: Partner The partner of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said on Friday his life is in danger while he is held in a London prison during the coronavirus lockdown.

UK Politicians Urge Sanctions against Israel over West Bank Annexation British politicians denounced Israeli plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, calling for sanctions on the regime if it goes ahead with the illegal plot.

North Korea’s Kim Makes Public Appearance in Weeks North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un has made his first public appearance in weeks on Friday, at a fertilizer factory north of Pyongyang, the state media reported.

ICC Can Probe Israeli Crimes: Chief Prosecutor The International Criminal Court can probe Israeli regime’s crimes in the occupied territories, chief prosecutor of the ICC says, reiterating her position affirming the statehood of Palestine.

Afghanistan May Face ‘Health Disaster’ amid Coronavirus The coronavirus outbreak is likely to cause a health disaster in Afghanistan, which is still plagued by war, a watchdog has warned

Over 180 Human Rights Groups Call on ICC to Investigate Israeli Regime’s Crimes Over 180 human rights campaigners and organizations urged the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Fatou Bensouda, to investigate the Israeli regime’s crimes in the occupied territories.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
What’s Causing Insecurity To Endure In Sinai Peninsula

Tuesday 5 May 2020
 
 
 
 
 
What’s Causing Insecurity To Endure In Sinai Peninsula

Alwaght- The spokesman to the Egyptian army Tamer al-Refaee in a statement said that on Thursday night a roadside bomb in Bir al-Abed in northern Sinai killed an Egyptian soldier and injured 9 while they were on a patrol mission.

The statement emphasized that the Egyptian armed forces will continue to fight terrorism in the area to ensure the security and stability of the country.

ISIS terrorist group in a statement claimed responsibility for the blast. Over the past few years, the Egyptian military intensified its combat against the terrorist group in the desert region but the ISIS militants remain to have control in the area and every now and then launch attacks on the country’s troops operating there.

Egypt army vs. ISIS in the Sinai Peninsula since 2011 

Since 2011, Egypt has been witnessing armed attacks in northern Sinai and the adjacent areas. The attacks were ratcheted up especially after the fall of Hosni Mubarak and then in 2013 of Mohamad Morsi, the first democratically-elected president of Egypt. 

When in 2014 Abdel Fattah el-Sisi assumed the power after a coup against Morsi, he declared a state of emergency in a number of Sinai areas and launched several massive military operations to obliterate the terrorists active there. During his visit to New York last year to join the United Nations General Assembly, el-Sisi told the media that his administration was coordinating with the Israelis to push forward the attacks on the militant groups operating in the region. 

The last major military operation by the army against terrorists in Sinai was launched in 2018, during which the rapid response forces and air force played a key role. The operation led to the death of a large number of takfiri terrorists. But this does not mean that over the past two years, there have not been attacks. The army continuously conducts detection and attack missions in Sinai, according to the government sources. 

Although the major anti-terror operations since 2014 improved the security considerably in northern Sinai, terrorist militants remain active and launch attacks targeting military personnel. 

Who are Sinai Peninsula terrorists? 

Although since the beginning of attacks on the Egyptian forces in the Sinai Peninsula the army identified a set of terrorist groups, the most important group now intensively active there is Ansar Bait Al-Muqadas, comprised of smaller terrorist factions. The group in 2014 swore allegiance to ISIS. At the time, ISIS appointed an emir (governor) for Sinai. 

Egypt says that members recruited by the Ansar Bait Al-Muqadas are not from a single country. Rather, they were attracted to the group from a variety of countries to join the fighting against the Egyptian forces.

Libya is one of the countries from which militia fighters arrived in Sinai, especially after Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in 2011 in a popular uprising assisted by NATO bombing campaign. The militias in Libya grew bigger and bigger and moved beyond the government control as a central administration is yet to be formed. Egypt’s security services say that these fighters along with others from different countries entered the country from underground tunnels in Gaza, from eastern borders, and also from Suez Canal.

The Egyptian army more than once in statements and even documented films provided reports that the terrorists plant opium in Sinai to finance part of their activities. A major part of their finances is provided by their backers at home and abroad. 

Government’s measures to secure the Sinai Peninsula 

Having in mind that Sinai is separate from mainland Egypt and they are linked through Suez Canal, the government has developed channels just beneath the Suez Canal to facilitate access to the isolated Peninsula. 

Last month, el-Sisi inaugurated a second tunnel, dubbed Shahid Ahmad Hamdi Tunnel 2, connecting mainland Egypt to Sinai. So, there are now 5 separate tunnels leading to Sinai. 

The second move is building new cities for low-income Egyptians, especially in northern Sinai. For years, poverty has been the main cause the Egyptian citizens from Sinai have been recruited by terrorist factions. 

Also, the government launched projects bringing fresh water to the peninsula as well as creating jobs there all to eliminate potentials for terrorists groups’ recruitment. 

Militarily, the government set up military bases to support the anti-terror operations. It also built walls along the Gaza border in an effort to prevent terrorist activities. In January, it launched the biggest military base on the Red Sea coast. Though the base serves a variety of purposes, it will be very effective militarily and logistically in the future operations in Sinai as it hosts together forces and equipment from the army, air force, and navy. 

Since 2014, the Egyptian government has been keen to restore stability to Sinai. It wants to manage the crisis in the region from economic, social, and military, and security aspects. But it is yet to reach the ideal conditions despite the considerable achievements it has made since el-Sisi took the power in Cairo. 

The failure to bring full security to Sinai is tied to regional powers’ rivalry in Libya. Certainly, the Sinai-based armed groups provide one of the main pressure tools in the hands of the countries rivaling Cairo in the Libyan case. The foreign financial and intelligence support to the terrorist factions in the Egyptian region along with tribal makeup of Sinai, as well as its specific geographic conditions that provide shelter to the terrorist militants, are the main drives keeping the terrorists active in this part of Egypt.

