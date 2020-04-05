Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Germany’s Hezbollah Blacklisting Propagandistic, Linked To Lebanese Developments: Expert

Germany's blacklisting of Hezbollah is mainly a fruit of the US and Israeli pressures and aims to influence the damage its image inside Lebanon.

Why Does Baghdad Want To Cut Kurdish Budget? The two sides are at loggerheads over the Kurdish oil sales from its own regions. Besides, Baghdad is using Budget to pressures Erbil for its policies.

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian people not to be afraid of the US and other bullying powers.

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad? The Kurdish delegation has much to discuss in Baghdad, from oil and budget to the disputed regions and government formation.

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak The refugee camps inside Syria and outside it are at stake of pandemic outbreak as they lack proper health care services and hygiene basics.

Iraqi Popular Forces Thwart Several ISIS Attacks as Report Warns of US-Saudi Plot to Revive Group

Iraqi Popular Forces Thwart Several ISIS Attacks as Report Warns of US-Saudi Plot to Revive Group

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) repelled an ISIS assault on the al-Eith region of the eastern Salahuddin Province.

Israelis Protest Netanyahu-Gantz Alliance Deal Ahead of Trial Thousands of protesters rallied in Tel Aviv against a coalition deal between premier Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Benny Gantz, one day before the supreme court begins examining the legitimacy of the deal.

Yemen Reports 3 Coronavirus Cases amid Saudi Aggression The war-torn Yemen has reported three new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, raising the number of diagnosed infections to 10 with two deaths, raising fears of an outbreak in the impoverished country where five years of a bloody campaign led by Saudi Arabia has shattered its health system.

China’s March Crude Imports from Saudi Slip, Russia up 31%: Customs China’s March crude oil imports from top supplier Saudi Arabia fell 1.6% from a year earlier, while purchases from No.2 supplier Russia rose 31%, Reuters’ calculations based on customs data showed on Sunday.

IRGC to Pursue US Forces in Persian Gulf, Sea of Oman: Iranian Commander Navy chief of the Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) warned US forces will be pursued in the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman, explaining that a recent incident with US forces in the Persian Gulf happened as American forces entered a drill area despite having been warned in advance not to approach it.

North, South Korea Exchange Gunfire across Demilitarized Zone South Korea’s military said Gunshots fired from North Korea struck its guard post on Sunday forcing Seoul’s military to “return fire”.

Investigating China’s Actions over COVID-19 Is for Later: British Minister Considering the roles of other countries in the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic is something that the UK will look at later but the focus right now is dealing with the immediate impact of the outbreak, British Housing Minister Robert Jenrick told reporters.

US Pouring Weapons All over World: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif criticize the US as a country that is pouring weapons all over the globe as it is the world’s top war initiator.

Intense Clashes Erupt between Saudi, UAE-Backed Militants in Yemen’s Socotra Island Saudi Arabia-backed militants and the UAE-sponsored fighters clashed in Yemen’s Socotra Island, revealing deep rift in the Riyadh-led coalition waging war on Yemen.

US Forces Shot Dead Syrian Civilian in East Deir Ez-Zor: Report American troops fatally shot a Syrian citizen near the Conoco Oil Field in the eastern countryside of Deir Ez-Zor, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Saturday.

Assange’s Life in Danger in London Prison Amid Virus: Partner The partner of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said on Friday his life is in danger while he is held in a London prison during the coronavirus lockdown.

UK Politicians Urge Sanctions against Israel over West Bank Annexation British politicians denounced Israeli plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, calling for sanctions on the regime if it goes ahead with the illegal plot.

North Korea’s Kim Makes Public Appearance in Weeks North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un has made his first public appearance in weeks on Friday, at a fertilizer factory north of Pyongyang, the state media reported.

ICC Can Probe Israeli Crimes: Chief Prosecutor The International Criminal Court can probe Israeli regime’s crimes in the occupied territories, chief prosecutor of the ICC says, reiterating her position affirming the statehood of Palestine.

Afghanistan May Face ‘Health Disaster’ amid Coronavirus The coronavirus outbreak is likely to cause a health disaster in Afghanistan, which is still plagued by war, a watchdog has warned

Over 180 Human Rights Groups Call on ICC to Investigate Israeli Regime’s Crimes Over 180 human rights campaigners and organizations urged the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Fatou Bensouda, to investigate the Israeli regime’s crimes in the occupied territories.

Iran to Target US Bases with Missiles if It Faces Security Threat: Official Iran will launch missile strikes on American bases in the region if its national security is endangered, a senior Iranian official warned downplaying a recent US threat of naval action as “mere propaganda.”

UAE Seeks to Recruit Sudanese Militants for Libya Rebel Commander: Media An Emirati delegation has reportedly visited Sudan to recruit militants to Libya to join ranks of Khalifa Haftar-led rebels who are fighting the internationally-recognized government in Tripoli

Iran Has Key Role in Keeping Security of Persian Gulf: Leader Iran’s leader said the Islamic Republic has a key role in keeping the security of the Persian Gulf, and the presence of extra-regional forces threatens any initiative that could benefit the people of the region.

US Panel Calls for Placing India on Religious Freedom Blacklist The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF)said India should to be put on a religious freedom blacklist over a "drastic" downturn under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Iraqi Popular Forces Thwart Several ISIS Attacks as Report Warns of US-Saudi Plot to Revive Group

Iraqi Popular Forces Thwart Several ISIS Attacks as Report Warns of US-Saudi Plot to Revive Group
Alwaght- Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) repelled an ISIS assault on the al-Eith region of the eastern Salahuddin Province.

The ISIS terrorist group has launched several attacks across Iraq as the Kata'ib Hezbollah resistance group warns of a Saudi-US plan to revive the group.

The Arabic Al-Mayadeen news network reported on Sunday that the PMF’s 47th Brigade also repelled an ISIS operation in the Jurf al-Sakhar region in the central Babil province, resulting in one PMU casualty.

Another attack in the eastern Diyala province, however, lead to five casualties among the country’s pro-government tribal units, according to a security official.

Earlier on Sunday, a ISIS operation seeking to infiltrate the central Karbala province from the western Anbar province was forced to retreat with casualties following the intervention of Iraqi security services.

Iraqi forces also launched numerous raids on ISIS terror cells on Sunday.

Four terrorists were killed after PMU artillery units targeted ISIS elements east of the city of Tikrit in Salahuddin.

Another four terrorists were captured in the northern Kirkuk province.

Separate Iraqi security operations also led to the arrests of two prominent ISIS figures in the northern Nineveh province, known as “Abu Talha al-Ansari” and “Humam al-A’li”.

The spike in terror and anti-terror operations comes after at least 10 PMU fighters were killed in a coordinated attack in the cities of Mekeeshfa and Balad in the Salahuddin Province in a ISIS raid on Saturday.

The engagements mark the latest of an increasing string of ISIS sleeper cell attacks in the past few weeks, usually concentrated between the provinces of Salahuddin, Kirkuk and Diyala.

The uptick in Daesh operations has happened nearly simultaneously with Washington’s latest string of airstrikes openly targeting PMU forces, which are formally part of the Iraqi security forces.

Washington most notably assassinated the PMU’s deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, alongside Iran’s top anti-terror Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, in the capital city Baghdad in January.

Iraqi resistance groups have responded by vowing to take up arms against US military presence if Washington fails to comply with a parliamentary order calling for the expulsion of US troops following the assassination.

The increased ISIS attacks across the country also come as the government’s ability to respond has been affected by political uncertainty and preoccupation with controlling the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

ISIS overrun large swathes of the country after unleashing a deadly campaign in 2014.

The formation of voluntary forces later known as the PMU, however, allowed Iraq to gradually bring the ISIS advance to a standstill, ultimately leading to the group losing all control over Iraqi territory in 2017.

‘ISIS attacks incited by Saudi-US plot’

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Iran’s IRNA news agency, Mohammed Muhyee, spokesman for the Iraqi Kata'ib Hezbollah resistance group affiliated with the PMU, said that the recent ISIS operations stemmed from US and Saudi provocations.

Muhyee’s remarks echoed statements published by numerous other Iraqi resistance groups in the last few days.

Muhyee added that Riyadh and Washington were using the group to impose their will on the country, with the US specifically seeking to justify prolonging its military presence.

“We can not expect ISIS' recent operations to have occurred naturally; international and regional intelligence organizations are supporting it with logistics, intelligence and weapons,” he said.

Muhyee added that the US and Saudi plot sought to force the PMU to leave Iraq’s western, northern and eastern regions.

Referring to ISIS' attack on Mekeeshfa and Balad on Saturday, Muhyee said that ISIS control over the two areas could bring the country to the edge of a new security crisis similar to the one which lead to ISIS' initial expansion in 2014.

The spokesman added that ISIS' simultaneous operations across several provinces may be intended to provide cover for a future and larger operation.

 

Iraq Popular Mobilization Forces ISIS

