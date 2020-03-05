Yemen Reports 3 Coronavirus Cases amid Saudi Aggression

Alwaght- The war-torn Yemen has reported three new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, raising the number of diagnosed infections to 10 with two deaths, raising fears of an outbreak in the impoverished country where five years of a bloody campaign led by Saudi Arabia has shattered its health system.

The new covid-19 cases included one in Taiz Province and two in Aden city. The new case in Taiz had been in contact with the southwestern province’s first infection which was announced on Friday, the emergency coronavirus committee said in a Twitter post.

The governor of Taiz on Saturday announced that he was closing the province’s borders for two weeks, with the exception of supplies of food and other essential goods, in order to prevent the virus from spreading.

Yemen recorded its first case of COVID-19 in southern Hadhramout province on April 10. On Wednesday, it announced five infections in Aden, with two deaths.

Aid groups have warned that the impact is likely to be catastrophic when the coronavirus does hit Yemen with few resources left to respond.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in order to bring Hadi back to power and crush the Houthi Ansarullah movement.

More than half of Yemen’s hospitals and clinics have been destroyed or closed during the bitter war.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 100,000 lives over the past five years.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have purchased billions of dollars' worth of weapons from the United States, France and the United Kingdom in their war on Yemen.

Riyadh and its allies have been widely criticized for the high civilian death toll resulted from their bombing campaign in Yemen.

At least 80% of the 28 million-strong population is reliant on aid to survive in what the United Nations has called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.