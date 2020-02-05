Groundhog Day: Juan Guaidó Is Trying to Overthrow the Venezuelan Government Again

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 2 May 2020

Editor's Choice

Why Does Baghdad Want To Cut Kurdish Budget?

Why Does Baghdad Want To Cut Kurdish Budget? The two sides are at loggerheads over the Kurdish oil sales from its own regions. Besides, Baghdad is using Budget to pressures Erbil for its policies.

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian people not to be afraid of the US and other bullying powers.

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad? The Kurdish delegation has much to discuss in Baghdad, from oil and budget to the disputed regions and government formation.

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak The refugee camps inside Syria and outside it are at stake of pandemic outbreak as they lack proper health care services and hygiene basics.

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

News

Intense Clashes Erupt between Saudi, UAE-Backed Militants in Yemen’s Socotra Island

Intense Clashes Erupt between Saudi, UAE-Backed Militants in Yemen’s Socotra Island

Saudi Arabia-backed militants and the UAE-sponsored fighters clashed in Yemen’s Socotra Island, revealing deep rift in the Riyadh-led coalition waging war on Yemen.

US Forces Shot Dead Syrian Civilian in East Deir Ez-Zor: Report American troops fatally shot a Syrian citizen near the Conoco Oil Field in the eastern countryside of Deir Ez-Zor, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Saturday.

Assange’s Life in Danger in London Prison Amid Virus: Partner The partner of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said on Friday his life is in danger while he is held in a London prison during the coronavirus lockdown.

UK Politicians Urge Sanctions against Israel over West Bank Annexation British politicians denounced Israeli plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, calling for sanctions on the regime if it goes ahead with the illegal plot.

North Korea’s Kim Makes Public Appearance in Weeks North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un has made his first public appearance in weeks on Friday, at a fertilizer factory north of Pyongyang, the state media reported.

ICC Can Probe Israeli Crimes: Chief Prosecutor The International Criminal Court can probe Israeli regime’s crimes in the occupied territories, chief prosecutor of the ICC says, reiterating her position affirming the statehood of Palestine.

Afghanistan May Face ‘Health Disaster’ amid Coronavirus The coronavirus outbreak is likely to cause a health disaster in Afghanistan, which is still plagued by war, a watchdog has warned

Over 180 Human Rights Groups Call on ICC to Investigate Israeli Regime’s Crimes Over 180 human rights campaigners and organizations urged the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Fatou Bensouda, to investigate the Israeli regime’s crimes in the occupied territories.

Iran to Target US Bases with Missiles if It Faces Security Threat: Official Iran will launch missile strikes on American bases in the region if its national security is endangered, a senior Iranian official warned downplaying a recent US threat of naval action as “mere propaganda.”

UAE Seeks to Recruit Sudanese Militants for Libya Rebel Commander: Media An Emirati delegation has reportedly visited Sudan to recruit militants to Libya to join ranks of Khalifa Haftar-led rebels who are fighting the internationally-recognized government in Tripoli

Iran Has Key Role in Keeping Security of Persian Gulf: Leader Iran’s leader said the Islamic Republic has a key role in keeping the security of the Persian Gulf, and the presence of extra-regional forces threatens any initiative that could benefit the people of the region.

US Panel Calls for Placing India on Religious Freedom Blacklist The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF)said India should to be put on a religious freedom blacklist over a "drastic" downturn under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Satellite Images of Luxury Boats Suggest North Korea’s Leader at Favorite Resort Satellite images showing movements of luxury boats often used by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his entourage suggest he has been staying at the country’s coastal resort town of Wonsan in recent weeks.

Iranian Scientist Contracts Coronavirus in US Jail An Iranian scientist — who remains behind bars in the US despite having been exonerated in a sanctions trial — has contracted the new coronavirus after he repeatedly drew attention to his fragile health and called for his release from the “dirty” and “overcrowded” jail facility.

Chinese Navy ‘Expels US Warship from Territorial Waters Chinese naval and aerial forces has “expelled” US guided missile destroyer USS Barry when it ‘trespassed’ into China’s territorial waters off Xisha Islands in South China Sea (SCS).

US Covid-19 Deaths Surpasses American Fatalities in Vietnam War The death toll from coronavirus in the US pandemic has soared more than 59, 000 and surpassed the American fatalities in the 1954-1975 Vietnam War.

Oil Prices Fall on Brimming Storage, Bleak Recovery Prospects Oil prices plunged for a second day in a row on Tuesday on concerns about dwindling global capacity to store more crude and fears that demand may be slow to recover even after countries ease restrictions to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

China Rejects Indian Criticism of Coronavirus Test Kits as ’Irresponsible’ Beijing has rebuked as unfair and irresponsible India’s decision to stop using Chinese testing kits for the novel coronavirus because of quality issues.

China Pans US Covid-19 Response, ‘Desperate’ Attempts to Pin Blame on Beijing Beijing has condemned Washington for shifting blame for Covid-19 pandemic squarely onto China’s shoulders.

Three Syrian Civilians Killed in Israeli Missile Attack At least three Syrian civilians were killed and four others injured after Israeli missiles hit residential areas in the Arab country’s al-Hujaira and al-Adliya towns near Damascus, the state-run SANA news agency said on Monday.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Assange’s Life in Danger in London Prison Amid Virus: Partner

Groundhog Day: Juan Guaidó Is Trying to Overthrow the Venezuelan Government Again

US Forces Shot Dead Syrian Civilian in East Deir Ez-Zor: Report

Intense Clashes Erupt between Saudi, UAE-Backed Militants in Yemen’s Socotra Island

UK Politicians Urge Sanctions against Israel over West Bank Annexation

North Korea’s Kim Makes Public Appearance in Weeks

Paradox Of Saudi King’s Law-Less Decrees

Is Bin Zayed Selling Bin Salman For Yemen’s Socotra?

Yemen’s health system has been wrecked by war, but Britain is still helping the Saudis bomb it – even during the Covid-19 pandemic

Will Participatory Government Help End Afghanistan Impasse?

Saudi TV’s Lionizing of Jewish Woman in Ramadan Angers Arabs

China Rejects Indian Criticism of Coronavirus Test Kits as ’Irresponsible’

Oil Prices Fall on Brimming Storage, Bleak Recovery Prospects

Britons Do Not Trust in Govt’s Handling of Coronavirus

US Panel Calls for Placing India on Religious Freedom Blacklist

Saudi-Led Coalition Urges UAE-Sponsored Separatists to Return to Riyadh Deal

Satellite Images of Luxury Boats Suggest North Korea’s Leader at Favorite Resort

US Covid-19 Deaths Surpasses American Fatalities in Vietnam War

Over 180 Human Rights Groups Call on ICC to Investigate Israeli Regime’s Crimes

Saudi Arabia to Borrow Billions to Survive Oil Price Crisis

Three Bin Salman’s Weak Spots Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak

What Is Russian Imperial Movement, Why Did Trump Ban It?

US Leads Global Wave of Nations Stealing, Seizing, Diverting Coronavirus Equipment

US Coronavirus Toll Surpasses Italy’s Deaths

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq?

Spain Surpasses Italy in Covid-19 Cases, Reporting 7,000+ on Friday

Iran’s COVID-19 Situation to Change Greatly in Coming Days: Minister

US COVID-19 Death Rise by 1,000 in Single Day

US ‘Cruel, Genocidal’ US Sanctions Impeding Anti-Coronavirus Efforts: Officials

Taliban to Release 20 Afghan Government Prisoners

Amid Sanctions and Military Mobilization, Maduro Pens Letter Urging Americans to Question Trump

1 in 3 Test Positive for Covid-19 Antibodies in Pilot Massachusetts Street Study

American Clinics Report up to 400% Rise in Abortion Requests amid Coronavirus Epidemic

US Senators Press Saudi Arabia to Put Oil Cut in Motion

Will Saudi Arabia Seize Golden Chance For Yemen Exit?

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Report

Groundhog Day: Juan Guaidó Is Trying to Overthrow the Venezuelan Government Again

Saturday 2 May 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Groundhog Day: Juan Guaidó Is Trying to Overthrow the Venezuelan Government Again
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Exactly one year since his audacious coup attempt failed spectacularly, self-declared Venezuelan president Juan Guaidó is once again trying to overthrow the government of Nicolas Maduro. “Today I speak to the patriotic soldiers of our Armed Forces who rebelled against hunger and destruction and sided with the constitution,” he announced on social media last night, “To the majority of patriotic soldiers who are still in each branch of the Armed Forces: today, more than ever, there are obvious reasons for them to act and support the formation of a National Emergency Government…we are going to liberate all of Venezuela.” In a separate video published today, Guaidó addressed Maduro directly: “Every political agreement to save Venezuela begins with your departure from power,” he said, demanding his immediate resignation.

Guaidó’s call for the military to come over to his side and for Maduro to step down comes precisely one year after his most notable coup attempt, which primarily consisted of him standing on an overpass near a military base, claiming to have taken it over and to lead a huge rebel army. This narrative was rudely interrupted when state media rushed there and filmed the base in a state of complete normalcy, soldiers and even commanders unaware of their supposed defeat. Guaidó continued to address the nation via social media, claiming the small group of people around him in non-matching military uniforms were actual defecting soldiers. The day, like his three other coup attempts that year, ended in embarrassing defeat. The government brushed off the action, labelling it a “small” coup attempt.

However, there are reasons why the U.S. might be able to force their candidate on Venezuela this time. For one, the Trump administration has frozen and transferred $342 million from the Central Bank of Venezuela’s Citibank account to Guaidó, who is using the Venezuelan people’s collective wealth to pay his supporters $5,000 per month, an enormous salary in Venezuela. He is also offering local medical workers a stipend during the coronavirus pandemic, hoping to increase his base of support. At a time of collapsing oil prices (the country’s major export) the United States has also sent warships to the region to tighten sanctions against the country, all under the guise of an anti-drug operation. Venezuela imports a great deal of food, and much of it is controlled by oligarchical corporations linked to the opposition. For example, over half of the country’s flour is controlled by Empresas Polar, (the country’s largest private company) whose CEO, Lorenzo Mendoza, considered standing as the opposition’s presidential candidate in 2018. Mendoza has regularly used his power to starve the country at times of political tension.

On the other hand, Guaidó is as unpopular as he has ever been inside the country, even among the opposition, who removed him from his post as head of the National Assembly in January. His own political party, Voluntad Popular, also expelled him from their ranks. Opposition presidential candidate in 2018, Henri Falcón recently attacked his credibility, asking if oil company CITGO is truly in his hands, why is there a gasoline shortage in the country. The most recent polls show he has a 10 percent approval and a 69 percent disapproval rating. He is even unpopular among his fellow coup-plotters; after a failed attempt in January 2019, his co-conspirators fled to the United States, thinking they would be given a hero’s welcome. Instead, they have spent over a year in an ICE concentration camp for crossing the border illegally. The highest ranking member of the group told reporters that they feel abandoned by Guaidó.

While Maduro is often disparaged in Western media because of his working class roots (he was a bus driver and union organizer before entering politics), Guaidó is constantly presented as the true humble man of the people. This, despite the fact his father was an international airline pilot, sending his son to private schools and a private university in Washington, D.C. It appears he is unable to travel freely around the country for fear of coming into contact with working class people. In February, for example, he touched down at Simon Bolivar International Airport in Caracas, where enraged crowds of travelers and even airline employees began hectoring, jeering and manhandling him, dousing him in water and other, less sanitary liquids, shouting that he was a “traitor” and a “fascist.” The incident was unironically described across Western media as him being “greeted by a throng of cheering supporters.”

Thus, while the COVID-19 pandemic makes Venezuela more economically weak than ever, it appears unlikely that Guaidó’s latest action will result in the sudden overthrow of the Maduro government, in power since 2013.

Source: MintPress News

By: Alan MacLeod

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Venezuela Coup Juan Guaidó

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

North Korean Kim Makes Public Appearance in Weeks
Protesters in Nigeria Demand Zakzakys Release Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
Iranian Nurses Throw Surprise Birthday for Their Colleaguein Hospital
German Police Arrest Dozens in Berlin Protest against Coronavirus Lockdown
North Korean Kim Makes Public Appearance in Weeks

North Korean Kim Makes Public Appearance in Weeks

Beijing Tourist Sites Reopen on Labor Day Holiday as COVID Restrictions Lifted
Pentagon Officialy Releases UFO Videos Taken by US Navy Pilots
Iran IRGC to Receive New Drones with 2,000 km Range
Syria Air Defenses Down Israeli Missiles over Damascus