  Saturday 2 May 2020

Why Does Baghdad Want To Cut Kurdish Budget?

Why Does Baghdad Want To Cut Kurdish Budget? The two sides are at loggerheads over the Kurdish oil sales from its own regions. Besides, Baghdad is using Budget to pressures Erbil for its policies.

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian people not to be afraid of the US and other bullying powers.

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad? The Kurdish delegation has much to discuss in Baghdad, from oil and budget to the disputed regions and government formation.

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak The refugee camps inside Syria and outside it are at stake of pandemic outbreak as they lack proper health care services and hygiene basics.

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

UK Politicians Urge Sanctions against Israel over West Bank Annexation

UK Politicians Urge Sanctions against Israel over West Bank Annexation

British politicians denounced Israeli plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, calling for sanctions on the regime if it goes ahead with the illegal plot.

North Korea’s Kim Makes Public Appearance in Weeks North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un has made his first public appearance in weeks on Friday, at a fertilizer factory north of Pyongyang, the state media reported.

ICC Can Probe Israeli Crimes: Chief Prosecutor The International Criminal Court can probe Israeli regime’s crimes in the occupied territories, chief prosecutor of the ICC says, reiterating her position affirming the statehood of Palestine.

Afghanistan May Face ‘Health Disaster’ amid Coronavirus The coronavirus outbreak is likely to cause a health disaster in Afghanistan, which is still plagued by war, a watchdog has warned

Over 180 Human Rights Groups Call on ICC to Investigate Israeli Regime’s Crimes Over 180 human rights campaigners and organizations urged the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Fatou Bensouda, to investigate the Israeli regime’s crimes in the occupied territories.

Iran to Target US Bases with Missiles if It Faces Security Threat: Official Iran will launch missile strikes on American bases in the region if its national security is endangered, a senior Iranian official warned downplaying a recent US threat of naval action as “mere propaganda.”

UAE Seeks to Recruit Sudanese Militants for Libya Rebel Commander: Media An Emirati delegation has reportedly visited Sudan to recruit militants to Libya to join ranks of Khalifa Haftar-led rebels who are fighting the internationally-recognized government in Tripoli

Iran Has Key Role in Keeping Security of Persian Gulf: Leader Iran’s leader said the Islamic Republic has a key role in keeping the security of the Persian Gulf, and the presence of extra-regional forces threatens any initiative that could benefit the people of the region.

US Panel Calls for Placing India on Religious Freedom Blacklist The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF)said India should to be put on a religious freedom blacklist over a "drastic" downturn under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Satellite Images of Luxury Boats Suggest North Korea’s Leader at Favorite Resort Satellite images showing movements of luxury boats often used by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his entourage suggest he has been staying at the country’s coastal resort town of Wonsan in recent weeks.

Iranian Scientist Contracts Coronavirus in US Jail An Iranian scientist — who remains behind bars in the US despite having been exonerated in a sanctions trial — has contracted the new coronavirus after he repeatedly drew attention to his fragile health and called for his release from the “dirty” and “overcrowded” jail facility.

Chinese Navy ‘Expels US Warship from Territorial Waters Chinese naval and aerial forces has “expelled” US guided missile destroyer USS Barry when it ‘trespassed’ into China’s territorial waters off Xisha Islands in South China Sea (SCS).

US Covid-19 Deaths Surpasses American Fatalities in Vietnam War The death toll from coronavirus in the US pandemic has soared more than 59, 000 and surpassed the American fatalities in the 1954-1975 Vietnam War.

Oil Prices Fall on Brimming Storage, Bleak Recovery Prospects Oil prices plunged for a second day in a row on Tuesday on concerns about dwindling global capacity to store more crude and fears that demand may be slow to recover even after countries ease restrictions to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

China Rejects Indian Criticism of Coronavirus Test Kits as ’Irresponsible’ Beijing has rebuked as unfair and irresponsible India’s decision to stop using Chinese testing kits for the novel coronavirus because of quality issues.

China Pans US Covid-19 Response, ‘Desperate’ Attempts to Pin Blame on Beijing Beijing has condemned Washington for shifting blame for Covid-19 pandemic squarely onto China’s shoulders.

Three Syrian Civilians Killed in Israeli Missile Attack At least three Syrian civilians were killed and four others injured after Israeli missiles hit residential areas in the Arab country’s al-Hujaira and al-Adliya towns near Damascus, the state-run SANA news agency said on Monday.

Egyptian TV Series Predicting Israel’s Near Destruction Angers Tel Aviv Israeli foreign ministry rebuked an Egyptian TV series that predicts the destruction of the occupation regime in less than 100 years after its establishment.

Oil prices skid on oversupply, storage capacity fears Oil prices fell on Monday on signs that worldwide oil storage is filling rapidly, raising concerns that production cuts will not come fast enough to fully offset the collapse in demand from the coronavirus pandemic.

North Korean Leader ‘Alive, Well’: South Korea North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly is “alive and well”.

North Korea’s Kim Makes Public Appearance in Weeks

North Korea’s Kim Makes Public Appearance in Weeks
Alwaght- North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un has made his first public appearance in weeks on Friday, at a fertilizer factory north of Pyongyang, the state media reported.

A news broadcast by the North Korean state radio said that Kim cut the ribbon on a fertilizer plant in Sunchon, in South Phyongan Province, on Friday. He was accompanied by his sister Kim Yo-jong and several other officials. The Sunchon event was also reported by the state news agency KCNA, and by South Korea’s news agency Yonhap, who said it “contradicted rumors” about Kim’s health.

KCNA later posted photos from the event provided, showing a smiling Kim cutting the ribbon at the facility and touring the plant with local officials. None wore face masks. A wide shot of the ceremony showed workers wearing masks but lined up in a tight formation, with no ‘social distancing’.

Kim last appeared in public on April 12, when the ruling party daily newspaper Rodong Sinmun showed him chairing the Politburo meeting. Just three days later, on April 15, he was nowhere to be seen at the celebrations of the 108th birthday of North Korea’s first ruler and his grandfather, Kim Il-sung.

This prompted a number of US media outlets to speculate that Kim might have died, and the theories surrounding his absence began to proliferate, from heart surgery botched by elite Chinese doctors to Covid-19 coronavirus and everything in between.

US President Donald Trump further fueled the speculation with cryptic remarks that he has “a very good idea” about Kim’s condition but “can’t talk about it,” at a press conference earlier this week, followed by a claim that Kim couldn’t have possibly made a public statement over the weekend because “no one knows where he is.”

“I don’t want to talk about it,” Trump said on Friday, when asked if he had any updates about Kim’s condition.

On Sunday, a senior South Korean official said his government believed Kim was “alive and well” and said that satellite photos showed the leader’s special train in the coastal town of Wonsan – on the other side of the peninsula from both Pyongyang and Sunchon.

According to KCNA, those attending the event at the fertilizer factory “burst into thunderous cheers of 'hurrah!' for the Supreme Leader who is commanding the all-people general march for accomplishing the great cause of prosperity.”

The latest reports by state media, however, did not stop speculations about what might be actually happening in North Korea.

 

