  Friday 1 May 2020

Why Does Baghdad Want To Cut Kurdish Budget?

Why Does Baghdad Want To Cut Kurdish Budget? The two sides are at loggerheads over the Kurdish oil sales from its own regions. Besides, Baghdad is using Budget to pressures Erbil for its policies.

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian people not to be afraid of the US and other bullying powers.

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad? The Kurdish delegation has much to discuss in Baghdad, from oil and budget to the disputed regions and government formation.

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak The refugee camps inside Syria and outside it are at stake of pandemic outbreak as they lack proper health care services and hygiene basics.

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

ICC Can Probe Israeli Crimes: Chief Prosecutor

ICC Can Probe Israeli Crimes: Chief Prosecutor

The International Criminal Court can probe Israeli regime’s crimes in the occupied territories, chief prosecutor of the ICC says, reiterating her position affirming the statehood of Palestine.

Afghanistan May Face ‘Health Disaster’ amid Coronavirus The coronavirus outbreak is likely to cause a health disaster in Afghanistan, which is still plagued by war, a watchdog has warned

Over 180 Human Rights Groups Call on ICC to Investigate Israeli Regime’s Crimes Over 180 human rights campaigners and organizations urged the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Fatou Bensouda, to investigate the Israeli regime’s crimes in the occupied territories.

Iran to Target US Bases with Missiles if It Faces Security Threat: Official Iran will launch missile strikes on American bases in the region if its national security is endangered, a senior Iranian official warned downplaying a recent US threat of naval action as “mere propaganda.”

UAE Seeks to Recruit Sudanese Militants for Libya Rebel Commander: Media An Emirati delegation has reportedly visited Sudan to recruit militants to Libya to join ranks of Khalifa Haftar-led rebels who are fighting the internationally-recognized government in Tripoli

Iran Has Key Role in Keeping Security of Persian Gulf: Leader Iran’s leader said the Islamic Republic has a key role in keeping the security of the Persian Gulf, and the presence of extra-regional forces threatens any initiative that could benefit the people of the region.

US Panel Calls for Placing India on Religious Freedom Blacklist The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF)said India should to be put on a religious freedom blacklist over a "drastic" downturn under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Satellite Images of Luxury Boats Suggest North Korea’s Leader at Favorite Resort Satellite images showing movements of luxury boats often used by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his entourage suggest he has been staying at the country’s coastal resort town of Wonsan in recent weeks.

Iranian Scientist Contracts Coronavirus in US Jail An Iranian scientist — who remains behind bars in the US despite having been exonerated in a sanctions trial — has contracted the new coronavirus after he repeatedly drew attention to his fragile health and called for his release from the “dirty” and “overcrowded” jail facility.

Chinese Navy ‘Expels US Warship from Territorial Waters Chinese naval and aerial forces has “expelled” US guided missile destroyer USS Barry when it ‘trespassed’ into China’s territorial waters off Xisha Islands in South China Sea (SCS).

US Covid-19 Deaths Surpasses American Fatalities in Vietnam War The death toll from coronavirus in the US pandemic has soared more than 59, 000 and surpassed the American fatalities in the 1954-1975 Vietnam War.

Oil Prices Fall on Brimming Storage, Bleak Recovery Prospects Oil prices plunged for a second day in a row on Tuesday on concerns about dwindling global capacity to store more crude and fears that demand may be slow to recover even after countries ease restrictions to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

China Rejects Indian Criticism of Coronavirus Test Kits as ’Irresponsible’ Beijing has rebuked as unfair and irresponsible India’s decision to stop using Chinese testing kits for the novel coronavirus because of quality issues.

China Pans US Covid-19 Response, ‘Desperate’ Attempts to Pin Blame on Beijing Beijing has condemned Washington for shifting blame for Covid-19 pandemic squarely onto China’s shoulders.

Three Syrian Civilians Killed in Israeli Missile Attack At least three Syrian civilians were killed and four others injured after Israeli missiles hit residential areas in the Arab country’s al-Hujaira and al-Adliya towns near Damascus, the state-run SANA news agency said on Monday.

Egyptian TV Series Predicting Israel’s Near Destruction Angers Tel Aviv Israeli foreign ministry rebuked an Egyptian TV series that predicts the destruction of the occupation regime in less than 100 years after its establishment.

Oil prices skid on oversupply, storage capacity fears Oil prices fell on Monday on signs that worldwide oil storage is filling rapidly, raising concerns that production cuts will not come fast enough to fully offset the collapse in demand from the coronavirus pandemic.

North Korean Leader ‘Alive, Well’: South Korea North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly is “alive and well”.

Syria Downs Israeli Missiles over Damascus Syria has shot down a number of Israeli missiles in the skies over the capital, Damascus, before reaching their targets.

Saudi-Led Coalition Urges UAE-Sponsored Separatists to Return to Riyadh Deal Saudi-led coalition that has launched a bloody aggression on Yemen since 2015 has called on UAE-backed separatists that used to ally themselves with the invading force to return to a so-called de-confliction deal after they declared “self-rule” in the impoverished country’s south.

Afghanistan May Face ‘Health Disaster’ amid Coronavirus

Friday 1 May 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Afghanistan May Face 'Health Disaster' amid Coronavirus
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The coronavirus outbreak is likely to cause a health disaster in Afghanistan, which is still plagued by war, a watchdog has warned.

Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) John Sopko said in a report to Congress on Thursday that Afghanistan “will confront a health disaster in coming months.”

The county is facing “numerous and, in some cases, unique vulnerabilities,” it said, including “a weak health-care system, widespread malnutrition, porous borders, massive internal displacement, contiguity with Iran, and ongoing conflict.”

The spread of the new coronavirus, which first emerged in China late last year, and quickly spread to the rest of the world, has now significantly impacted Afghanistan, according to the report.

Rising food prices in the impoverished country will likely worsen the crisis, Sopko said.

The country has so far confirmed nearly 2,200 cases of the infection and 64 deaths.

In the meantime, the US has pressed the Afghan government to release thousands of at-risk militant and government prisoners.

Under a deal, agreed between the Taliban and Washington, the militant group agreed to halt their attacks in return for Washington’s phased withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan and a prisoner exchange with the Afghan government.

The Afghan government, which was excluded from the talks and was thus not a signatory to the accord, is required to release up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners.

The militants are obliged to free 1,000 pro-government captives in return.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), however, said in a report earlier this week that the Afghans had enjoyed a period of relative calm before the accord was signed, but the conflict resumed right after the peace deal.

Under the deal, thousands of US troops are also scheduled to leave Afghanistan in the next few months.

But quarantine procedures are complicating the withdrawal plans.

Afghanistan troops are banned from entering Afghanistan and leaving the country, due to the virus outbreak.

Washington is compelled under the deal to pull out American forces and foreign troops from Afghanistan by July next year, provided that the militants start talks with Kabul and adhere to other security guarantees.

About 14,000 US troops and approximately 17,000 troops from NATO allies and partner countries remain stationed in Afghanistan years after the invasion of the country that toppled a Taliban regime in 2001.

 

