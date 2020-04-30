Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 30 April 2020

Editor's Choice

Why Does Baghdad Want To Cut Kurdish Budget?

Why Does Baghdad Want To Cut Kurdish Budget? The two sides are at loggerheads over the Kurdish oil sales from its own regions. Besides, Baghdad is using Budget to pressures Erbil for its policies.

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian people not to be afraid of the US and other bullying powers.

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad? The Kurdish delegation has much to discuss in Baghdad, from oil and budget to the disputed regions and government formation.

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak The refugee camps inside Syria and outside it are at stake of pandemic outbreak as they lack proper health care services and hygiene basics.

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

News

UAE Seeks to Recruit Sudanese Militants for Libya Rebel Commander: Media

UAE Seeks to Recruit Sudanese Militants for Libya Rebel Commander: Media

An Emirati delegation has reportedly visited Sudan to recruit militants to Libya to join ranks of Khalifa Haftar-led rebels who are fighting the internationally-recognized government in Tripoli

Iran Has Key Role in Keeping Security of Persian Gulf: Leader Iran’s leader said the Islamic Republic has a key role in keeping the security of the Persian Gulf, and the presence of extra-regional forces threatens any initiative that could benefit the people of the region.

US Panel Calls for Placing India on Religious Freedom Blacklist The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF)said India should to be put on a religious freedom blacklist over a "drastic" downturn under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Satellite Images of Luxury Boats Suggest North Korea’s Leader at Favorite Resort Satellite images showing movements of luxury boats often used by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his entourage suggest he has been staying at the country’s coastal resort town of Wonsan in recent weeks.

Iranian Scientist Contracts Coronavirus in US Jail An Iranian scientist — who remains behind bars in the US despite having been exonerated in a sanctions trial — has contracted the new coronavirus after he repeatedly drew attention to his fragile health and called for his release from the “dirty” and “overcrowded” jail facility.

Chinese Navy ‘Expels US Warship from Territorial Waters Chinese naval and aerial forces has “expelled” US guided missile destroyer USS Barry when it ‘trespassed’ into China’s territorial waters off Xisha Islands in South China Sea (SCS).

US Covid-19 Deaths Surpasses American Fatalities in Vietnam War The death toll from coronavirus in the US pandemic has soared more than 59, 000 and surpassed the American fatalities in the 1954-1975 Vietnam War.

Oil Prices Fall on Brimming Storage, Bleak Recovery Prospects Oil prices plunged for a second day in a row on Tuesday on concerns about dwindling global capacity to store more crude and fears that demand may be slow to recover even after countries ease restrictions to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

China Rejects Indian Criticism of Coronavirus Test Kits as ’Irresponsible’ Beijing has rebuked as unfair and irresponsible India’s decision to stop using Chinese testing kits for the novel coronavirus because of quality issues.

China Pans US Covid-19 Response, ‘Desperate’ Attempts to Pin Blame on Beijing Beijing has condemned Washington for shifting blame for Covid-19 pandemic squarely onto China’s shoulders.

Three Syrian Civilians Killed in Israeli Missile Attack At least three Syrian civilians were killed and four others injured after Israeli missiles hit residential areas in the Arab country’s al-Hujaira and al-Adliya towns near Damascus, the state-run SANA news agency said on Monday.

Egyptian TV Series Predicting Israel’s Near Destruction Angers Tel Aviv Israeli foreign ministry rebuked an Egyptian TV series that predicts the destruction of the occupation regime in less than 100 years after its establishment.

Oil prices skid on oversupply, storage capacity fears Oil prices fell on Monday on signs that worldwide oil storage is filling rapidly, raising concerns that production cuts will not come fast enough to fully offset the collapse in demand from the coronavirus pandemic.

North Korean Leader ‘Alive, Well’: South Korea North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly is “alive and well”.

Syria Downs Israeli Missiles over Damascus Syria has shot down a number of Israeli missiles in the skies over the capital, Damascus, before reaching their targets.

Saudi-Led Coalition Urges UAE-Sponsored Separatists to Return to Riyadh Deal Saudi-led coalition that has launched a bloody aggression on Yemen since 2015 has called on UAE-backed separatists that used to ally themselves with the invading force to return to a so-called de-confliction deal after they declared “self-rule” in the impoverished country’s south.

Israeli Regime’s Expansionsim Result of Trump’s Shameful Deal of Century Iran condemned Israeli regime’s attempts at expanding settlements and annexing parts of the occupied West Bank as measures that were encouraged by US President Donald Trump’s "disgraceful" deal of the century in clear violation of international law.

From Private Testing for Rich to Unrest in Banlieues, Coronavirus Is Highlighting France’s Stark Divide While billionaires isolate themselves at luxurious hideaways on the Mediterranean during the coronavirus outbreak, residents in deprived and crowded areas of France are now facing a surge in deaths, along with unrest on the streets.

Britons Do Not Trust in Govt’s Handling of Coronavirus Briton’s confidence in the government’s ability to handle the coronavirus crisis has fallen sharply, with less than half of people having faith in decisions made by ministers, according to the latest Opinium poll for the Observer.

Saudi TV’s Lionizing of Jewish Woman in Ramadan Angers Arabs A new series aired on the Saudi-owned MBC channel about the life of Jews in the Persian Gulf during the 1940s has generated controversy in the Arab world, with critics regarding the drama as an invitation to normalize ties with Israel.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Iranian Scientist Contracts Coronavirus in US Jail

US Panel Calls for Placing India on Religious Freedom Blacklist

UAE Seeks to Recruit Sudanese Militants for Libya Rebel Commander: Media

Iran Has Key Role in Keeping Security of Persian Gulf: Leader

Satellite Images of Luxury Boats Suggest North Korea’s Leader at Favorite Resort

Leader of Group Peddling Bleach as Coronavirus ’Cure’ Wrote to Trump This week

Bahrain Political Prisoners Struggle With Coronavirus Risks As They’re Denied Freedom

Is Bin Zayed Selling Bin Salman For Yemen’s Socotra?

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers

Neither US Nor Europe Can Lecture Iran on Its Missile Program: FM Zarif

Please Don’t Poison Yourself Because Trump Thinks It Could Be a Good Idea: Hilary Clinton

Saudis Launched Oil Price War after MBS-Putin Shouting Match: Report

British Govt. Warned of Coronavirus Last Year: Leaked Document

As Saudi Forces Flee Northern Yemen, Evidence of an Unholy Alliance with Al-Qaeda Is Left Behind

Israeli Regime’s Expansionsim Result of Trump’s Shameful Deal of Century

Trump Joins Anti-Turkish Ranks By Remembering Armenian Genocide

Ansarullah Liberates Several Areas in Northern Yemen

Rights Group Say Bin Salman Fails English Football Ownership Test

Saudi Arabia to Borrow Billions to Survive Oil Price Crisis

Three Syrian Civilians Killed in Israeli Missile Attack

US Leads Global Wave of Nations Stealing, Seizing, Diverting Coronavirus Equipment

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq?

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak

US Coronavirus Toll Surpasses Italy’s Deaths

Israeli PM Shares Part of TV Series as Proof of Iran Covid-19 Deaths Cover-up: Report

WHO Deeply Concerned about ‘Rapid Escalation’ of Covid-19 across World

Future Of Bin Salman, His Plans Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Yemeni Ansurullah Urges Saudi-Led Coalition to Consider Mediation Proposal

UK Could Be Worst-Hit Country by Coronavirus in Europe: Official

Post-Coronavirus World, Transition From Unipolar Order

Iran Shoots First Military Satellite into Orbit

US Records over 2,100 Coronavirus Deaths in One Day

American Clinics Report up to 400% Rise in Abortion Requests amid Coronavirus Epidemic

Yemeni Officials Warn about Virus-Infected Masks Airdropped by Saudi-Led Forces

What Is Russian Imperial Movement, Why Did Trump Ban It?

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Iran Has Key Role in Keeping Security of Persian Gulf: Leader

Thursday 30 April 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Iran Has Key Role in Keeping Security of Persian Gulf: Leader
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Iran’s leader said the Islamic Republic has a key role in keeping the security of the Persian Gulf, and the presence of extra-regional forces threatens any initiative that could benefit the people of the region.

In a series of tweets published on the Twitter page of Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei on Wednesday, the Leader also said that the Persian Gulf belongs to the nations living there, and those are the ones responsible for ensuring its security, Press TV reported.

“Iran with its long coastlines has a key role in keeping the security of this region. By God’s grace we will do our part. This is our historical, geographical and regional duty,” said one the tweets, which were posted on the occasion of the National Persian Gulf Day.

The Leader also said that a “wise and rational collective policy” in favor of the people of the region cannot be achieved while foreign forces are present in the Persian Gulf.

Earlier in the day, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also reminded the United States to whom the waterway truly belongs.

“The Americans should know that this waterway is called ‘the Persian Gulf.' It is not called ‘the New York Gulf’ or ‘the Washington Gulf,’” President Rouhani told a cabinet session in Tehran.

The remarks came against the backdrop of Washington’s incessant acts of military adventurism in the Persian Gulf region.

“They should understand the circumstances [surrounding the body of water] by taking into consideration both its name and the nation that has preserved it for thousands of years, and, therefore, stop hatching plots against the Iranian nation every day,” Rouhani stated.

US President Donald Trump alleged in a recent tweet that he had ordered the US Navy to “shoot down and destroy” Iranian gunboats that “harass” American ships, following a recent confrontation between US warships and Iranian military boats in the waters.

The IRGC denounced the American vessels for their “unprofessional and perilous” behavior in the waterway, and said they had “caused trouble” for one of the elite force’s logistics ships that was on a routine patrol.

A US Navy statement claimed that about a dozen IRGC boats had approached several US naval vessels in the Persian Gulf “in dangerous and harassing” ways.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran Leader Persian Gulf Security

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Protesters in Nigeria Demand Zakzakys Release Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
Iranian Nurses Throw Surprise Birthday for Their Colleaguein Hospital
German Police Arrest Dozens in Berlin Protest against Coronavirus Lockdown
Coronavirus Exposes Impact of Air Pollution
Protesters in Nigeria Demand Zakzakys Release Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Protesters in Nigeria Demand Zakzakys Release Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Pentagon Officialy Releases UFO Videos Taken by US Navy Pilots
Iran IRGC to Receive New Drones with 2,000 km Range
Syria Air Defenses Down Israeli Missiles over Damascus
Israelis Protest against Netanyahu in al-Quds after Emergency Govt Formation Deal