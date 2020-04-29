Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Why Does Baghdad Want To Cut Kurdish Budget?

Why Does Baghdad Want To Cut Kurdish Budget? The two sides are at loggerheads over the Kurdish oil sales from its own regions. Besides, Baghdad is using Budget to pressures Erbil for its policies.

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian people not to be afraid of the US and other bullying powers.

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad? The Kurdish delegation has much to discuss in Baghdad, from oil and budget to the disputed regions and government formation.

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak The refugee camps inside Syria and outside it are at stake of pandemic outbreak as they lack proper health care services and hygiene basics.

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

Iranian Scientist Contracts Coronavirus in US Jail

Iranian Scientist Contracts Coronavirus in US Jail

An Iranian scientist — who remains behind bars in the US despite having been exonerated in a sanctions trial — has contracted the new coronavirus after he repeatedly drew attention to his fragile health and called for his release from the “dirty” and “overcrowded” jail facility.

Chinese Navy ‘Expels US Warship from Territorial Waters Chinese naval and aerial forces has “expelled” US guided missile destroyer USS Barry when it ‘trespassed’ into China’s territorial waters off Xisha Islands in South China Sea (SCS).

US Covid-19 Deaths Surpasses American Fatalities in Vietnam War The death toll from coronavirus in the US pandemic has soared more than 59, 000 and surpassed the American fatalities in the 1954-1975 Vietnam War.

Oil Prices Fall on Brimming Storage, Bleak Recovery Prospects Oil prices plunged for a second day in a row on Tuesday on concerns about dwindling global capacity to store more crude and fears that demand may be slow to recover even after countries ease restrictions to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

China Rejects Indian Criticism of Coronavirus Test Kits as ’Irresponsible’ Beijing has rebuked as unfair and irresponsible India’s decision to stop using Chinese testing kits for the novel coronavirus because of quality issues.

China Pans US Covid-19 Response, ‘Desperate’ Attempts to Pin Blame on Beijing Beijing has condemned Washington for shifting blame for Covid-19 pandemic squarely onto China’s shoulders.

Three Syrian Civilians Killed in Israeli Missile Attack At least three Syrian civilians were killed and four others injured after Israeli missiles hit residential areas in the Arab country’s al-Hujaira and al-Adliya towns near Damascus, the state-run SANA news agency said on Monday.

Egyptian TV Series Predicting Israel’s Near Destruction Angers Tel Aviv Israeli foreign ministry rebuked an Egyptian TV series that predicts the destruction of the occupation regime in less than 100 years after its establishment.

Oil prices skid on oversupply, storage capacity fears Oil prices fell on Monday on signs that worldwide oil storage is filling rapidly, raising concerns that production cuts will not come fast enough to fully offset the collapse in demand from the coronavirus pandemic.

North Korean Leader ‘Alive, Well’: South Korea North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly is “alive and well”.

Syria Downs Israeli Missiles over Damascus Syria has shot down a number of Israeli missiles in the skies over the capital, Damascus, before reaching their targets.

Saudi-Led Coalition Urges UAE-Sponsored Separatists to Return to Riyadh Deal Saudi-led coalition that has launched a bloody aggression on Yemen since 2015 has called on UAE-backed separatists that used to ally themselves with the invading force to return to a so-called de-confliction deal after they declared “self-rule” in the impoverished country’s south.

Israeli Regime’s Expansionsim Result of Trump’s Shameful Deal of Century Iran condemned Israeli regime’s attempts at expanding settlements and annexing parts of the occupied West Bank as measures that were encouraged by US President Donald Trump’s "disgraceful" deal of the century in clear violation of international law.

From Private Testing for Rich to Unrest in Banlieues, Coronavirus Is Highlighting France’s Stark Divide While billionaires isolate themselves at luxurious hideaways on the Mediterranean during the coronavirus outbreak, residents in deprived and crowded areas of France are now facing a surge in deaths, along with unrest on the streets.

Britons Do Not Trust in Govt’s Handling of Coronavirus Briton’s confidence in the government’s ability to handle the coronavirus crisis has fallen sharply, with less than half of people having faith in decisions made by ministers, according to the latest Opinium poll for the Observer.

Saudi TV’s Lionizing of Jewish Woman in Ramadan Angers Arabs A new series aired on the Saudi-owned MBC channel about the life of Jews in the Persian Gulf during the 1940s has generated controversy in the Arab world, with critics regarding the drama as an invitation to normalize ties with Israel.

Saudi Arabia to Borrow Billions to Survive Oil Price Crisis Saudi Arabia may be forced to borrow some $60 billion this year to cover its budget shortfall caused by the oil price free fall.

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian people not to be afraid of the US and other bullying powers.

Coronavirus Fatalities 70 Percent Down in Iran: Health Minister Iran is witnessing a “declining trend” in the number of fatalities and cases of new coronavirus infections as a result of bilateral cooperation between the people and the government, Islamic Republic’s Health Ministry said.

Leader of Group Peddling Bleach as Coronavirus ’Cure’ Wrote to Trump This week The leader of the most prominent group in the US peddling potentially lethal industrial bleach as a “miracle cure” for coronavirus wrote to Donald Trump at the White House this week

alwaght.com
Iranian Scientist Contracts Coronavirus in US Jail

Iranian Scientist Contracts Coronavirus in US Jail
An Iranian scientist — who remains behind bars in the US despite having been exonerated in a sanctions trial — has contracted the new coronavirus after he repeatedly drew attention to his fragile health and called for his release from the “dirty” and “overcrowded” jail facility.

The Guardian reported the lawyers representing Sirous Asgari, a professor of material sciences at Sharif University of Technology had confirmed his infection on Tuesday.

He had repeatedly pleaded for release since March, complaining about unsanitary detention conditions and overcrowding at the Louisiana facility, where he is being kept.

Coughing violently and suffering from a fever, Asgari told the paper in a phone call that the detention center was even taking in more inmates rather than releasing some as a precaution to avoid spread of the outbreak.

He also said the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) had refused to notify him about his positive test results, adding that he only learn about his infection from his lawyers and family members on Tuesday.

“It makes sense to send me to the hospital as soon as possible. I don’t trust them at all,” the 59-year-old said. “If something happens, they are not fast responders … I prefer to leave this dirty place,” he noted.

The detainees are responsible for all the cleaning at the detention facility,” where there is a single shower and only two toilets for all 44 of them to share,” the daily reported.

Ice, however, has told Asgari’s lawyers he would only be released to a hospital if he was struggling to breathe.

Asgari was arrested in the United States in mid-2017. Back then, the FBI alleged the scientist had shared information about a project he had conducted on a sabbatical in the US five years before with his students.

His wife, though, said in an interview in late March that the findings of the project were published and made available on the Internet afterwards, which means there was nothing secret about the project. US legal authorities then charged him with withholding information in the process of visa application, circumventing the sanctions, and transferring technology to Iran.

Washington then delayed the holding of a trial for him several times, “all the while knowing they had no evidence to bring against him,” she said.

The Iranian professor was cleared of the charges at a court session that was ultimately scheduled after about two and a half years. Nevertheless, US Citizenship and Immigration Services then took the matters out of the hands of the country’s legal system, once again detaining Asgari for “lacking a valid visa and illegal presence on US soil.”

Mr. Asgari has reminded US officials that they themselves had seized his passport and were, hence, responsible for his prolonged presence in America.

His spouse says Washington is intentionally prolonging Asgari’s detention so that it can eventually swap him with an American prisoner held in Iran.

Source: Press TV

