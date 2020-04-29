Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Why Does Baghdad Want To Cut Kurdish Budget?

Why Does Baghdad Want To Cut Kurdish Budget? The two sides are at loggerheads over the Kurdish oil sales from its own regions. Besides, Baghdad is using Budget to pressures Erbil for its policies.

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian people not to be afraid of the US and other bullying powers.

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad? The Kurdish delegation has much to discuss in Baghdad, from oil and budget to the disputed regions and government formation.

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak The refugee camps inside Syria and outside it are at stake of pandemic outbreak as they lack proper health care services and hygiene basics.

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

US Covid-19 Deaths Surpasses American Fatalities in Vietnam War

US Covid-19 Deaths Surpasses American Fatalities in Vietnam War

The death toll from coronavirus in the US pandemic has soared more than 59, 000 and surpassed the American fatalities in the 1954-1975 Vietnam War.

Oil Prices Fall on Brimming Storage, Bleak Recovery Prospects Oil prices plunged for a second day in a row on Tuesday on concerns about dwindling global capacity to store more crude and fears that demand may be slow to recover even after countries ease restrictions to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

China Rejects Indian Criticism of Coronavirus Test Kits as ’Irresponsible’ Beijing has rebuked as unfair and irresponsible India’s decision to stop using Chinese testing kits for the novel coronavirus because of quality issues.

China Pans US Covid-19 Response, ‘Desperate’ Attempts to Pin Blame on Beijing Beijing has condemned Washington for shifting blame for Covid-19 pandemic squarely onto China’s shoulders.

Three Syrian Civilians Killed in Israeli Missile Attack At least three Syrian civilians were killed and four others injured after Israeli missiles hit residential areas in the Arab country’s al-Hujaira and al-Adliya towns near Damascus, the state-run SANA news agency said on Monday.

Egyptian TV Series Predicting Israel’s Near Destruction Angers Tel Aviv Israeli foreign ministry rebuked an Egyptian TV series that predicts the destruction of the occupation regime in less than 100 years after its establishment.

Oil prices skid on oversupply, storage capacity fears Oil prices fell on Monday on signs that worldwide oil storage is filling rapidly, raising concerns that production cuts will not come fast enough to fully offset the collapse in demand from the coronavirus pandemic.

North Korean Leader ‘Alive, Well’: South Korea North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly is “alive and well”.

Syria Downs Israeli Missiles over Damascus Syria has shot down a number of Israeli missiles in the skies over the capital, Damascus, before reaching their targets.

Saudi-Led Coalition Urges UAE-Sponsored Separatists to Return to Riyadh Deal Saudi-led coalition that has launched a bloody aggression on Yemen since 2015 has called on UAE-backed separatists that used to ally themselves with the invading force to return to a so-called de-confliction deal after they declared “self-rule” in the impoverished country’s south.

Israeli Regime’s Expansionsim Result of Trump’s Shameful Deal of Century Iran condemned Israeli regime’s attempts at expanding settlements and annexing parts of the occupied West Bank as measures that were encouraged by US President Donald Trump’s "disgraceful" deal of the century in clear violation of international law.

From Private Testing for Rich to Unrest in Banlieues, Coronavirus Is Highlighting France’s Stark Divide While billionaires isolate themselves at luxurious hideaways on the Mediterranean during the coronavirus outbreak, residents in deprived and crowded areas of France are now facing a surge in deaths, along with unrest on the streets.

Britons Do Not Trust in Govt’s Handling of Coronavirus Briton’s confidence in the government’s ability to handle the coronavirus crisis has fallen sharply, with less than half of people having faith in decisions made by ministers, according to the latest Opinium poll for the Observer.

Saudi TV’s Lionizing of Jewish Woman in Ramadan Angers Arabs A new series aired on the Saudi-owned MBC channel about the life of Jews in the Persian Gulf during the 1940s has generated controversy in the Arab world, with critics regarding the drama as an invitation to normalize ties with Israel.

Saudi Arabia to Borrow Billions to Survive Oil Price Crisis Saudi Arabia may be forced to borrow some $60 billion this year to cover its budget shortfall caused by the oil price free fall.

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian people not to be afraid of the US and other bullying powers.

Coronavirus Fatalities 70 Percent Down in Iran: Health Minister Iran is witnessing a “declining trend” in the number of fatalities and cases of new coronavirus infections as a result of bilateral cooperation between the people and the government, Islamic Republic’s Health Ministry said.

Leader of Group Peddling Bleach as Coronavirus ’Cure’ Wrote to Trump This week The leader of the most prominent group in the US peddling potentially lethal industrial bleach as a “miracle cure” for coronavirus wrote to Donald Trump at the White House this week

Coronavirus in Italy Started Unnoticed in January: Study A scientific study revealed that the first coronavirus infections in Italy date back to January, shedding new light on the origins of the outbreak in one of the world’s worst-affected countries.

Ansarullah Liberates Several Areas in Northern Yemen Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement has captured several areas in the Al-Jawf Governorate after a fierce battle with Saudi mercenaries.

Why Does Baghdad Want To Cut Kurdish Budget?

Wednesday 29 April 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Why Does Baghdad Want To Cut Kurdish Budget?

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad?

Alwaght- Over the past few days, the central Iraqi government seriously raised cutting off the budget of the autonomous Kurdistan region north of the country. Following the publicity of the intention by Baghdad, a Kurdish delegation visited the capital Baghdad last week, led by the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Minister of Finance Awat Shiekh Janab, to discuss economic and trade relations as well as oil. 

As evidence shows, the differences between Baghdad and Erbil are more serious than what the Kurdish leaders were thinking and Baghdad does not seem to have a plan to show flexibility and give the KRG a share from the federal budget. 

What is causing these differences between the two sides and why does Baghdad want to sever the cash flow to Erbil? To find answers to these questions, we first need to throw light over the discord between Erbil and Baghdad. Then we follow the most important reasons behind Baghdad's decision to cut off the budget to the Kurdish administration. 

Oil and budget myth 

The disagreement over paying the KRG a share from the national budget does not originate from the near past. Rather it dates back to 2005, the year an official government in Iraq replaced Saddam Hussein dictatorship that was toppled by the US-led invasion of 2003. 

In late 2013, the Iraqi government under Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki in a striking decision cut the Erbil budget. This decision went into effect in early 2014. The cause of the al-Maliki’s move was clear: the PM accused Erbil leaders of signing oil production and sales contracts with foreign energy companies just against the national Iraqi constitution. They also were accused of not handing over the oil sales revenues to Baghdad, the seat of the national treasury and center of the federal income distribution. 

After five years of deep division, finally, in 2018 a deal was struck when PM Adel Abdul Mahdi assumed the power in Baghdad. According to the deal, Baghdad agreed to make monthly pays to about half of the KRG state employees in return for the daily delivery of oil produced by the autonomous region. In the 2019 federal budget, the budget pay to Erbil was tied to the latter’s delivery of about 250,000 oil barrels per day. But now the central government argues that the Kurds have not adhered to their commitments made under the agreement. 

Erbil disloyalty and OPEC oil agreement 

In the present situation, the main reasoning by Baghdad to cut off Erbil’s budget is related to the KRG’s lack of commitment to handing over the agreed-upon oil amounts and also OPEC’s agreement on output cuts. The Kurdish region says that only 23 percent of the oil sales, equal to $60 million, was given to the finance ministry to pay the employee wages and the rest was spent to repay the debts. Baghdad argues that they failed to stand on their agreement promises. Moreover, according to an OPEC agreement, Iraq should cut its oil output. Baghdad asked the Kurdish region to reduce its oil production in accordance with the collective cap. In response, the KRG officials say they cannot reduce their production. 

The results coming out of the Kurdish negotiations with Baghdad show that the Kurds have agreed to hand over the amounts of oil seen in 2019 for delivery to Baghdad in exchange for restoring their share from the federal budget. Baghdad has rejected the offer, asking for being given other revenues of the autonomous region. It argues that oil, especially now that it is cheap, cannot be met with pays to the Kurdish government employees. The only remedy for the KRG in the current conditions appears to be lying in handing over the gas produced in the northern region as well as half of the border crossings and customs revenues. This option still stands on the table, though they are yet to agree on it. 

Resignation of Iraqi Finance Minister Fuad Hussein 

Some sources suggest that the insistence by the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on stay of Finance Minister Fuad Hussein in his post is the origin of the current crisis between Erbil and Baghdad. Yousef Mohammad Sadeq, the head of the Change Movement in the Iraqi parliament, and Ghaleb Mohammad, a lawmaker from the same party, argue that the main drive behind cutting KRG’s budget is the stay of Hussein in his post. They say that Hussein once paid the autonomous region the budget just against the cabinet’s will. That is now motivating the Iraqi parties to press for his resignation. 

Budget; a tool for pressure and political reckoning 

From the viewpoint of the KDP leaders and mainly PM Masrour Barzani, the budget is a pressure instrument held by Baghdad for the political reckoning. The KDP believes that some parties and lawmakers representing the autonomous region in Baghdad who five years ago asked the central government to cut off the budget and employees' pays now are asking Baghdad to do the same. The essence is that Baghdad uses the budget instrumentally, as a political weapon to undermine Erbil and fuel discontent of the region’s residents with the KRG. To this aim, representatives of some Kurdish parties have teamed up with Baghdad.

 

