Yemen’s health system has been wrecked by war, but Britain is still helping the Saudis bomb it – even during the Covid-19 pandemic

  Tuesday 28 April 2020

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian people not to be afraid of the US and other bullying powers.

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad? The Kurdish delegation has much to discuss in Baghdad, from oil and budget to the disputed regions and government formation.

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak The refugee camps inside Syria and outside it are at stake of pandemic outbreak as they lack proper health care services and hygiene basics.

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Oil prices plunged for a second day in a row on Tuesday on concerns about dwindling global capacity to store more crude and fears that demand may be slow to recover even after countries ease restrictions to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

China Rejects Indian Criticism of Coronavirus Test Kits as ’Irresponsible’ Beijing has rebuked as unfair and irresponsible India’s decision to stop using Chinese testing kits for the novel coronavirus because of quality issues.

China Pans US Covid-19 Response, ‘Desperate’ Attempts to Pin Blame on Beijing Beijing has condemned Washington for shifting blame for Covid-19 pandemic squarely onto China’s shoulders.

Three Syrian Civilians Killed in Israeli Missile Attack At least three Syrian civilians were killed and four others injured after Israeli missiles hit residential areas in the Arab country’s al-Hujaira and al-Adliya towns near Damascus, the state-run SANA news agency said on Monday.

Egyptian TV Series Predicting Israel’s Near Destruction Angers Tel Aviv Israeli foreign ministry rebuked an Egyptian TV series that predicts the destruction of the occupation regime in less than 100 years after its establishment.

Oil prices skid on oversupply, storage capacity fears Oil prices fell on Monday on signs that worldwide oil storage is filling rapidly, raising concerns that production cuts will not come fast enough to fully offset the collapse in demand from the coronavirus pandemic.

North Korean Leader ‘Alive, Well’: South Korea North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly is “alive and well”.

Syria Downs Israeli Missiles over Damascus Syria has shot down a number of Israeli missiles in the skies over the capital, Damascus, before reaching their targets.

Saudi-Led Coalition Urges UAE-Sponsored Separatists to Return to Riyadh Deal Saudi-led coalition that has launched a bloody aggression on Yemen since 2015 has called on UAE-backed separatists that used to ally themselves with the invading force to return to a so-called de-confliction deal after they declared “self-rule” in the impoverished country’s south.

Israeli Regime’s Expansionsim Result of Trump’s Shameful Deal of Century Iran condemned Israeli regime’s attempts at expanding settlements and annexing parts of the occupied West Bank as measures that were encouraged by US President Donald Trump’s "disgraceful" deal of the century in clear violation of international law.

From Private Testing for Rich to Unrest in Banlieues, Coronavirus Is Highlighting France’s Stark Divide While billionaires isolate themselves at luxurious hideaways on the Mediterranean during the coronavirus outbreak, residents in deprived and crowded areas of France are now facing a surge in deaths, along with unrest on the streets.

Britons Do Not Trust in Govt’s Handling of Coronavirus Briton’s confidence in the government’s ability to handle the coronavirus crisis has fallen sharply, with less than half of people having faith in decisions made by ministers, according to the latest Opinium poll for the Observer.

Saudi TV’s Lionizing of Jewish Woman in Ramadan Angers Arabs A new series aired on the Saudi-owned MBC channel about the life of Jews in the Persian Gulf during the 1940s has generated controversy in the Arab world, with critics regarding the drama as an invitation to normalize ties with Israel.

Saudi Arabia to Borrow Billions to Survive Oil Price Crisis Saudi Arabia may be forced to borrow some $60 billion this year to cover its budget shortfall caused by the oil price free fall.

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian people not to be afraid of the US and other bullying powers.

Coronavirus Fatalities 70 Percent Down in Iran: Health Minister Iran is witnessing a “declining trend” in the number of fatalities and cases of new coronavirus infections as a result of bilateral cooperation between the people and the government, Islamic Republic’s Health Ministry said.

Leader of Group Peddling Bleach as Coronavirus ’Cure’ Wrote to Trump This week The leader of the most prominent group in the US peddling potentially lethal industrial bleach as a “miracle cure” for coronavirus wrote to Donald Trump at the White House this week

Coronavirus in Italy Started Unnoticed in January: Study A scientific study revealed that the first coronavirus infections in Italy date back to January, shedding new light on the origins of the outbreak in one of the world’s worst-affected countries.

Ansarullah Liberates Several Areas in Northern Yemen Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement has captured several areas in the Al-Jawf Governorate after a fierce battle with Saudi mercenaries.

British Govt. Warned of Coronavirus Last Year: Leaked Document British government was warned last year about the risk of the coronavirus and its potentially catastrophic social and economic consequences, a leaked secret document has revealed.

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Tuesday 28 April 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Ravaged by years of conflict, Yemen is facing the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Its health system has been decimated and many of its people are starving – but the flow of British weapons to Saudi Arabia has not stopped.

Britain’s role in fueling and sustaining Riyadh’s devastating bombing campaign in Yemen has always been despicable, but it becomes especially monstrous as the threat of Covid-19 looms over the war-torn country.

The UN's humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, Lise Grande, has warned the nation is in a “race against time” — and while there is currently only one confirmed case of the illness so far, the prospect of Covid-19 spreading there is a terrifying one. “The odds are stacked against us,” Grande said, citing restrictive operating conditions, lack of resources and the fact that “less than 50 percent of health facilities are fully functioning.” With limited testing capabilities (which may explain why there is only one confirmed case so far), Yemen has only been able to test a few thousand people and faces a shortage of ventilators and personal protective equipment.

None of this has stopped the bombs from falling. In fact, Saudi Arabia is still very much engaged in “indiscriminate bombing of civilians” – and Britain is still actively, but quietly, assisting in that endeavor. A two-week ceasefire declared by the Saudi-led coalition earlier was not accepted by Houthi rebels and fighting has continued, despite calls from the UN for a “global ceasefire” to focus on pandemic readiness.

British arms giant BAE Systems has seized on the Covid-19 crisis as an opportunity for self-promotion, branching out into manufacturing face shields and ventilators for the NHS in the UK. At the same time, Declassified UK found that flight data “appears to confirm” that BAE is still flying a cargo plane from its jet factory in England to the King Fahad Air Base in Ta’if, Saudi Arabia on a “weekly” basis, where its staff service a fleet of British Typhoon fighter jets used to indiscriminately bomb Yemen. While a 2019 court ruling forced the UK to pause any new export licenses to Riyadh, BAE said it continues to “support the UK government” in providing “equipment, support and training” to the Saudi military.

As Yemen desperately attempts to prepare for the worst with Covid-19, BAE has also advertised five vacancies for British expats to help support the Saudi air force, including for a “simulator instructor pilot” and an “armament technician supervisor,” the investigative website said.

Asked by Declassified UK how appropriate it was for the RAF to be supporting the Saudi air force during a pandemic, the Ministry of Defence provided no answer. Luckily for them, mainstream coverage of Britain’s role in fueling the Yemen conflict has been almost non-existent in recent weeks, so Britons are not left to ponder the same question. There have been a few exceptions, though.

A report in the Guardian noted that BAE has sold £15 billion worth of weapons to the Saudi military during the last five years. It quoted an expert who said the war had only been possible “because of arms companies and complicit governments willing to support it.” In fact, so great is British technical assistance to the Saudi air force, that if it were ceased “there wouldn’t be a jet in the sky” after seven to 14 days, one former BAE worker told Channel 4 in early April.

It’s an absurd situation that while the British military is promoting itself as playing “a leading role” in constructing temporary hospitals to tackle the coronavirus pandemic domestically, it has spent years playing a leading role in helping the Saudi air force flatten them in Yemen, killing children and health workers in the process. Adding to the irony, the UK this month announced $200 million in Covid-19 aid for developing nations, including Yemen.

 “There will also be extra support for Yemen, where only about 50% of health facilities are operational, due to the country's ongoing civil war,” the BBC reported, without a single mention of the fact that Britain itself has been the driving force behind the war. Very Pravda, indeed.

By the end of 2018, already 85,000 children in Yemen were estimated to have died of acute malnutrition, some too weak to even cry by the end of their lives. The BBC reported that too, by the way, again failing to mention Britain’s critical role in fueling and profiting handsomely from the tragedy.

With 10 million people on the brink of famine, Yemen is one of the most food-insecure nations in the world due to the armed conflict and partial blockades on humanitarian aid. With its already-decimated healthcare system, a Covid-19 outbreak now would be nothing short of catastrophic. It would no doubt be reported as such by British media — with just a few inconvenient facts left out.

Source: Rt

By: Danielle Ryan

