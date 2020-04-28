Libya Caught Between Proxy War And International Differences

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 28 April 2020

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers

Iran's leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian people not to be afraid of the US and other bullying powers.

The Kurdish delegation has much to discuss in Baghdad, from oil and budget to the disputed regions and government formation.

The refugee camps inside Syria and outside it are at stake of pandemic outbreak as they lack proper health care services and hygiene basics.

Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

The country's economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Oil prices plunged for a second day in a row on Tuesday on concerns about dwindling global capacity to store more crude and fears that demand may be slow to recover even after countries ease restrictions to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

China Rejects Indian Criticism of Coronavirus Test Kits as ’Irresponsible’ Beijing has rebuked as unfair and irresponsible India’s decision to stop using Chinese testing kits for the novel coronavirus because of quality issues.

China Pans US Covid-19 Response, ‘Desperate’ Attempts to Pin Blame on Beijing Beijing has condemned Washington for shifting blame for Covid-19 pandemic squarely onto China’s shoulders.

Three Syrian Civilians Killed in Israeli Missile Attack At least three Syrian civilians were killed and four others injured after Israeli missiles hit residential areas in the Arab country’s al-Hujaira and al-Adliya towns near Damascus, the state-run SANA news agency said on Monday.

Egyptian TV Series Predicting Israel’s Near Destruction Angers Tel Aviv Israeli foreign ministry rebuked an Egyptian TV series that predicts the destruction of the occupation regime in less than 100 years after its establishment.

Oil prices skid on oversupply, storage capacity fears Oil prices fell on Monday on signs that worldwide oil storage is filling rapidly, raising concerns that production cuts will not come fast enough to fully offset the collapse in demand from the coronavirus pandemic.

North Korean Leader ‘Alive, Well’: South Korea North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly is “alive and well”.

Syria Downs Israeli Missiles over Damascus Syria has shot down a number of Israeli missiles in the skies over the capital, Damascus, before reaching their targets.

Saudi-Led Coalition Urges UAE-Sponsored Separatists to Return to Riyadh Deal Saudi-led coalition that has launched a bloody aggression on Yemen since 2015 has called on UAE-backed separatists that used to ally themselves with the invading force to return to a so-called de-confliction deal after they declared “self-rule” in the impoverished country’s south.

Israeli Regime’s Expansionsim Result of Trump’s Shameful Deal of Century Iran condemned Israeli regime’s attempts at expanding settlements and annexing parts of the occupied West Bank as measures that were encouraged by US President Donald Trump’s "disgraceful" deal of the century in clear violation of international law.

From Private Testing for Rich to Unrest in Banlieues, Coronavirus Is Highlighting France’s Stark Divide While billionaires isolate themselves at luxurious hideaways on the Mediterranean during the coronavirus outbreak, residents in deprived and crowded areas of France are now facing a surge in deaths, along with unrest on the streets.

Britons Do Not Trust in Govt’s Handling of Coronavirus Briton’s confidence in the government’s ability to handle the coronavirus crisis has fallen sharply, with less than half of people having faith in decisions made by ministers, according to the latest Opinium poll for the Observer.

Saudi TV’s Lionizing of Jewish Woman in Ramadan Angers Arabs A new series aired on the Saudi-owned MBC channel about the life of Jews in the Persian Gulf during the 1940s has generated controversy in the Arab world, with critics regarding the drama as an invitation to normalize ties with Israel.

Saudi Arabia to Borrow Billions to Survive Oil Price Crisis Saudi Arabia may be forced to borrow some $60 billion this year to cover its budget shortfall caused by the oil price free fall.

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian people not to be afraid of the US and other bullying powers.

Coronavirus Fatalities 70 Percent Down in Iran: Health Minister Iran is witnessing a “declining trend” in the number of fatalities and cases of new coronavirus infections as a result of bilateral cooperation between the people and the government, Islamic Republic’s Health Ministry said.

Leader of Group Peddling Bleach as Coronavirus ’Cure’ Wrote to Trump This week The leader of the most prominent group in the US peddling potentially lethal industrial bleach as a “miracle cure” for coronavirus wrote to Donald Trump at the White House this week

Coronavirus in Italy Started Unnoticed in January: Study A scientific study revealed that the first coronavirus infections in Italy date back to January, shedding new light on the origins of the outbreak in one of the world’s worst-affected countries.

Ansarullah Liberates Several Areas in Northern Yemen Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement has captured several areas in the Al-Jawf Governorate after a fierce battle with Saudi mercenaries.

British Govt. Warned of Coronavirus Last Year: Leaked Document British government was warned last year about the risk of the coronavirus and its potentially catastrophic social and economic consequences, a leaked secret document has revealed.

China Rejects Indian Criticism of Coronavirus Test Kits as ’Irresponsible’

Three Syrian Civilians Killed in Israeli Missile Attack

Is Bin Zayed Selling Bin Salman For Yemen’s Socotra?

Oil Prices Fall on Brimming Storage, Bleak Recovery Prospects

Yemen’s health system has been wrecked by war, but Britain is still helping the Saudis bomb it – even during the Covid-19 pandemic

China Pans US Covid-19 Response, ‘Desperate’ Attempts to Pin Blame on Beijing

Libya Caught Between Proxy War And International Differences

Bahrain Political Prisoners Struggle With Coronavirus Risks As They’re Denied Freedom

2 Died with Coronavirus Weeks before 1st US Virus Death

Iran Shoots First Military Satellite into Orbit

What’s Behind Egyptian Emergency State Amendment?

British Govt. Warned of Coronavirus Last Year: Leaked Document

Saudi Arabia And Big Lie of Ceasefire In Yemen

Saudi Arabia to Borrow Billions to Survive Oil Price Crisis

Saudis Launched Oil Price War after MBS-Putin Shouting Match: Report

China Blames Australia for Copying US, Blaming Beijing for Pandemic

IRGC’s Noor-1 Satellite: A new Chapter in Iran’s Defense Power

What’s Behind Trump Threat To Attack Iranian Naval Boats?

Please Don’t Poison Yourself Because Trump Thinks It Could Be a Good Idea: Hilary Clinton

China Sends Medical Experts to Advise on North Korea’s Leader: Report

India Keeps Anti-Muslim Crackdown, Now Under Coronavirus Pandemic Excuse

Oil prices skid on oversupply, storage capacity fears

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis?

Man Who Filmed Police Murder of Eric Garner Says Prison Guards Threatened to Give Him COVID-19

Europe Exports Medical Goods to Iran in First INSTEX Transaction: Germany

US Leads Global Wave of Nations Stealing, Seizing, Diverting Coronavirus Equipment

Iran’s COVID-19 Situation to Change Greatly in Coming Days: Minister

If New Data Suggesting Covid-19 No More Lethal Than FLU Is Correct, Should The World Reverse Its Lockdown Strategy?

COVID-19: The Zionist Underpinnings of Israel’s Violent Crackdown on Haredi Jews

Suspicious US Moves In Iraq: Goals, Consequences

US Coronavirus Toll Surpasses Italy’s Deaths

Future Of Bin Salman, His Plans Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Yemeni Ansurullah Urges Saudi-Led Coalition to Consider Mediation Proposal

WHO Deeply Concerned about ‘Rapid Escalation’ of Covid-19 across World

US Lost Historic Opportunity to Correct Its Mistakes against Iran: President Rouhani

Iraqi New PM-Designate’s Chances, Challenges To Form Govt.

Iran Shoots First Military Satellite into Orbit

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Alwaght- Despite UN Secretary-General Antonia Guterres' call for a ceasefire in the global conflicts to focus on passing the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, over the past few days Libya witnessed severe clashes between the forces of Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Prime Minister Faiz Seraj and the eastern forces loyal to General Khalifa Haftar. 

General Haftar, a remnant of Muammar Gadhafi regime, has been hopeful that amid the global obsession with the pandemic outbreak he could seize the capital Tripoli as the seat of the internationally-recognized GNA. But not only he made no gains on the fronts but also his forces received the biggest defeat since he collected an army to overthrow the Tripoli-based government. In the recent clashes, the GNA forces managed to tighten their grip on the whole coastal cities west of the capital to the Tunisian border. 

Last week, the government forces, backed by Turkish-sponsored militia fighters, launched a surprise attack on the opposite side, recapturing from Haftar’s loyalists Sabratah, Al Ajaylat, Al Jamil, Surman, Al-Ajalat, Raftalin, and Zlatan, all along the western coast. 

Dream of Tripoli capture shatters 

Haftar-commanded Libyan National Army (LNA,) since April 2019 when began its assault on the capital, has managed to make rapid advances and move close to the gates of the capital to hold an upper hand in the confrontation. The general, confident of the financial and military support from such backers as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Russia, rejected requests by the Seraj government for the cessation of the fighting and declined to show any will for a political solution as he unwaveringly pushed towards the capital. 

The recent defeats, however, indicate how uncalculated and unrealistic his campaign was and how much he and his allies underestimated the power of the GNA and its allies. Very likely, Haftar based his calculations on the fight against the militias east of the country, where he succeeded to quell the tribal militant forces by pressuring them through an encirclement. The outcome was control of Benghazi and Derna, the two cities hosting huge oilfields. He took advantage of the massive military, economic, and diplomatic supports offered by the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt and set up tribal alliances that helped him gain control of the country’s “oil crescent.” 

But the Tripoli front has been largely different as the government forces in the capital and its suburbs managed to unite the ranks of the armed forces and the militants and face off Haftar’s push, an arrangement then enabled them to move to offensive from defensive position. 

A shock was given to Haftar when Seraj managed to deepen the GNA influence in the six important western cities under Haftar forces’ control. The six cities all are located along the western coast that connects Tripoli to the border with Tunisia within 150 kilometers. 

Economically, restoration of control of these cities can remove all the trade obstacles with Tunisia and return the business to the normal form, namely before the attack by Haftar loyalists in January 2019. This triumph can ease the economic pressure on the GNA that has been mounting since oil exports from eastern oilfields dropped. 

The Tripoli government did not have international military support as massive as Haftar’s but it established military and political alliances with the active tribal forces and thus thwarted the attacks with the help of Turkey. 

On January 2, the Turkish parliament approved President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s plan to deploy troops and heavy weaponry to Libya. In return, the GNA signed two pacts with Ankara, one for maritime borders demarcation in the Mediterranean Sea and the other for security and defense partnership. The pacts helped protect the capital as they justified Turkish military presence on the Libyan soil. On the one hand, Turkey refers its troop deployment to the internationally-legitimate GNA request and on the other hand justifies its military presence in the Eastern Mediterranean region under the cover of protecting its interests. 

Upon the parliament’s approval of the military deployment to Libya, Erdogan said that the Turkish forces in the North African country could help create a balance of power with the UAE and Egyptian proxies. 

Definitely, a major development in the war took place when the GNA recovered its air power on the strength of the Turkish backing. The Turkish army’s drone units made a difference in the battle. There is evidence of the Turkish fighter jets intervention, giving GNA a military boost. On Tuesday, Greece announced that its air force detected Turkish jets en route to Libya. At least 16 F-16s belonging to the Turkish air force were deployed to Libya on Friday, the Greek military said. 

Hours after the Greek statement, the Turkish ministry of defense stated that its armed forces conducted surprise air and sea drills in the Eastern Mediterranean. A day after the so-called Turkish military drills, the GNA forces launched an attack to seize Tarhuna town 61 kilometers to southeastern Tripoli, where the anti-Tripoli command center is located, taking a strategic step in the course of the several-months war. 

The successes of the GNA and its militant allies will certainly deal a major blow to the Haftar’s military ambitions to seize the capital and also to his regional allies. Now, the GNA forces have seized large amounts of weapons and ammunition from the opposite side. The weapons, ammunition, and armored vehicles delivered to Haftar by the UAE will certainly boost the GNA militarily, as they will negatively impact the position of the thousands of mercenary forces like Russia’s Wagner security company and Sudan’s Rapid Support Force commanded by General Mohammad Hamdan Dagalo. Fear of defeat pushed Abu Dhabi to ask Dagalo to deploy more forces to the Libyan battlegrounds. 

Rays of hope amid international pro-ceasefire efforts collapse 

Over the past year, all diplomatic efforts to end the conflict between Libyan warring sides met their failure. Berlin conference on Libya, held in January, failed to properly execute the truce despite gathering the major actors and announcing an agreement towards a peaceful solution to the conflict and emphasizing the respect to the UN arms embargo on Libya. These countries failed to adhere to their commitment to stop arms delivery to Libyan sides. As a result, Qassan Salama, the UN special envoy to Libya, on March 2 announced his resignation via a Twitter message, indicating that peace outlook is dimmer than before amid international sides’ failure to stay committed to the terms of Berlin agreement. 

A major part of this failure stems from the severe disunity among the Europeans that leads to the inability of the EU to take united measures towards the conflict in Libya. The conflict of interests, especially between Italy and France, resoundingly affects the dynamicity of the Libyan war. For Italy, Libya is not only a historical colony but also a geostrategically and geoeconomically important country that is hard to be left alone. Italy also deems Libya the bedstone of its national security especially when it comes to combating illegal migration and human trafficking. France, in its turn, has strategic interests in Libya. Its interests vary from the fight against radicalism and terrorism and illegal migration to the trade and energy resources. 

Certainly, the recent Libyan developments will leave deep impacts on the future of the country. If General Haftar loses his command center, this can mark the end of his military ambitions which have the large-scale backing of foreign actors. 

This is a big win for the GNA and may introduce a change to the trend of the confrontation, as control of Tripoli since the beginning was an ultimate goal for the warlord and his foreign backers. Losing this objective can trigger further efforts and return to a political solution that Haftar and his allies have repeatedly rejected with reliance on their supposed capability to settle the crisis with an outright win on the battleground. Perhaps the results of the recent confrontations motivate Haftar and his sponsors to review their strategy to capture Tripoli and seek a peaceful political solution instead.

 

Libya War Haftar Turkey Proxies Oil GNA

