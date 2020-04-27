Is Bin Zayed Selling Bin Salman For Yemen’s Socotra?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian people not to be afraid of the US and other bullying powers.

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad? The Kurdish delegation has much to discuss in Baghdad, from oil and budget to the disputed regions and government formation.

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak The refugee camps inside Syria and outside it are at stake of pandemic outbreak as they lack proper health care services and hygiene basics.

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Three Syrian Civilians Killed in Israeli Missile Attack

Three Syrian Civilians Killed in Israeli Missile Attack

At least three Syrian civilians were killed and four others injured after Israeli missiles hit residential areas in the Arab country’s al-Hujaira and al-Adliya towns near Damascus, the state-run SANA news agency said on Monday.

Egyptian TV Series Predicting Israel’s Near Destruction Angers Tel Aviv Israeli foreign ministry rebuked an Egyptian TV series that predicts the destruction of the occupation regime in less than 100 years after its establishment.

Oil prices skid on oversupply, storage capacity fears Oil prices fell on Monday on signs that worldwide oil storage is filling rapidly, raising concerns that production cuts will not come fast enough to fully offset the collapse in demand from the coronavirus pandemic.

North Korean Leader ‘Alive, Well’: South Korea North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly is “alive and well”.

Syria Downs Israeli Missiles over Damascus Syria has shot down a number of Israeli missiles in the skies over the capital, Damascus, before reaching their targets.

Saudi-Led Coalition Urges UAE-Sponsored Separatists to Return to Riyadh Deal Saudi-led coalition that has launched a bloody aggression on Yemen since 2015 has called on UAE-backed separatists that used to ally themselves with the invading force to return to a so-called de-confliction deal after they declared “self-rule” in the impoverished country’s south.

Israeli Regime’s Expansionsim Result of Trump’s Shameful Deal of Century Iran condemned Israeli regime’s attempts at expanding settlements and annexing parts of the occupied West Bank as measures that were encouraged by US President Donald Trump’s "disgraceful" deal of the century in clear violation of international law.

From Private Testing for Rich to Unrest in Banlieues, Coronavirus Is Highlighting France’s Stark Divide While billionaires isolate themselves at luxurious hideaways on the Mediterranean during the coronavirus outbreak, residents in deprived and crowded areas of France are now facing a surge in deaths, along with unrest on the streets.

Britons Do Not Trust in Govt’s Handling of Coronavirus Briton’s confidence in the government’s ability to handle the coronavirus crisis has fallen sharply, with less than half of people having faith in decisions made by ministers, according to the latest Opinium poll for the Observer.

Saudi TV’s Lionizing of Jewish Woman in Ramadan Angers Arabs A new series aired on the Saudi-owned MBC channel about the life of Jews in the Persian Gulf during the 1940s has generated controversy in the Arab world, with critics regarding the drama as an invitation to normalize ties with Israel.

Saudi Arabia to Borrow Billions to Survive Oil Price Crisis Saudi Arabia may be forced to borrow some $60 billion this year to cover its budget shortfall caused by the oil price free fall.

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian people not to be afraid of the US and other bullying powers.

Coronavirus Fatalities 70 Percent Down in Iran: Health Minister Iran is witnessing a “declining trend” in the number of fatalities and cases of new coronavirus infections as a result of bilateral cooperation between the people and the government, Islamic Republic’s Health Ministry said.

Leader of Group Peddling Bleach as Coronavirus ’Cure’ Wrote to Trump This week The leader of the most prominent group in the US peddling potentially lethal industrial bleach as a “miracle cure” for coronavirus wrote to Donald Trump at the White House this week

Coronavirus in Italy Started Unnoticed in January: Study A scientific study revealed that the first coronavirus infections in Italy date back to January, shedding new light on the origins of the outbreak in one of the world’s worst-affected countries.

Ansarullah Liberates Several Areas in Northern Yemen Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement has captured several areas in the Al-Jawf Governorate after a fierce battle with Saudi mercenaries.

British Govt. Warned of Coronavirus Last Year: Leaked Document British government was warned last year about the risk of the coronavirus and its potentially catastrophic social and economic consequences, a leaked secret document has revealed.

Prominent Saudi Rights Activist Dies in Prison: Report Abdullah al-Hamid, prominent Saudi Arabian rights activist, imprisoned since 2013, died on Thursday.

China Sends Medical Experts to Advise on North Korea’s Leader: Report A Chinese delegation, including medical experts, reportedly were deployed to North Korea to advise on Kim Jong Un.

Please Don’t Poison Yourself Because Trump Thinks It Could Be a Good Idea: Hilary Clinton Hillary Clinton blamed Donald Trump for suggesting scientists should investigate inserting disinfectants into the body as a way to cure COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus.

Analysis

Is Bin Zayed Selling Bin Salman For Yemen’s Socotra?

Tuesday 28 April 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Is Bin Zayed Selling Bin Salman For Yemen’s Socotra?

Alwaght- Southern Transitional Council (STC) in Yemen on Saturday announced self-rule in Aden and other southern cities, following accusations to the resigned President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi of violating Riyadh agreement. 

In a statement published on Saturday morning, the STC said that it will hold the administration of the port city of Aden and other cities and that the Mansour government will no longer be allowed a role in this part of the country. 

Saudi-Emirati clashing goals in the middle of Yemen war 

When Saudi Arabia waged its war on Yemen five years ago, its media promoted the idea that the Arab kingdom will play as the leader of the aggression and thus the top actor. However, as time went by, the United Arab Emirates entered the Yemen war more calculatedly. Some sources said that the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was originally encouraged to wage the war by the Emiratis. 

Then it became clear that the UAE intended to dominate southern Yemen regions, mainly the Socotra Island for its strategic position in dominance over the Gulf of Aden and the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait. That was while the naïve Saudi prince sought flexing of muscles to other regional actors behind his Yemen campaign. 

Yemen's developments over the past five years boosted the premise that the UAE held no common goals with the Saudis in the bloody war on Yemen. The occasional clashes of the proxy forces of Abu Dhabi and Riyadh bear witness to this theory. 

Recently, an official in the fugitive government of Hadi told Qatar’s Aljazeera that the UAE was behind a rebellion of the Hadi-led armed units in Socotra to push a military coup against the Saudi-backed Hadi administration. 

The official further said that Abu Dhabi is seeking to destabilize Socotra and if possible stir a deadly conflict on the island, as on the other side the STC is pushing forward with its separatism. “Abu Dhabi is using over 270 militia fighters it earlier trained to fuel a rebellion in Socotra,” he told Aljazeera. 

He added that the Emirati government had plans to bribe 13 officers of the pro-Hadi forces into arranging a coup against Saudi-supported president but failed to do so. He further said that the UAE exploited a weekly commercial flight that is claimed to be chartered to transfer aids to the civilians in Socotra to transfer its militant mercenaries. 

These developments come while Saudi Arabia issued a statement urging the southern separatists to withdraw their independence announcement.    

The statement read: “The situation in Aden should return to its earlier form. The Southern Transitional Council’s measures are contrary to the Riyadh agreement.” Khaled bin Salman, the deputy Saudi defense minister, claimed that the Saudi kingdom has always supported security and stability in Yemen and so the conditions should return to their normality. 

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said that the Saudi and Emirati forces operating in Yemen should work towards the realization of peace and Yemeni people’s interests. Social media users were blunter in dealing with the development, saying that the UAE betrayed Saudi Arabia by backing the STC self-rule. 

Clear enough, the UAE objectives in Yemen run counter to the Saudi strategy there. While the Saudis sought to prove to the regional players that they are strong and largely failed to do so, the Emiratis since the beginning pursued their specific goals in the Yemen war. This was made clear to Riyadh when the UAE last year said it gradually steps out of the war and continued its mission using its trained mercenary militias. 

Reactions to self-rule declaration 

The government of Mansour, since the beginning having the cover of Saudi Arabia, described the STC move as the resumption of the armed rebellion and a full derailment from the Riyadh agreement, reached on November 5 last year following several-month negotiations. 

Hadi’s Foreign Minister Mohammad al-Hadhrami said that the STC will be held accountable for all of the dangerous and tragic consequences of the announcement. 

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, the head of the Supreme Revolutionary Committee of Yemen, in a Twitter message responded to the southern separatist body to form a self-ruling administration in the south of the country. 

“Who obstructs the Riyadh agreement? Do not go to the weakest, to describe it as rebellious or announcing a new [Operation Decisive] Storm against it, before revealing that you liked the south as you claim. And now implement the Riyadh agreement so as not to confirm what we said about it (empty agreement),” he said addressing Hadi and the Saudis. 

In December last year, the senior Ansarullah Movement’s official used the same description in a Twitter post on the agreement. He said: “Implement the Riyadh agreement so it is not said that it is an empty agreement. Didn't you say it is an achievement?” 

It seems that the STC has announced self-rule in full coordination with Abu Dhabi and this can be used as a cover by Abu Dhabi for the full seizure of Socotra. 

Although stated stances show that Riyadh was not informed of the decision or at least did not agree with it, what is clear is that is the Saudi desperation with the management of Yemen case. Actually, the country not only failed to realize its goals in Yemen but also day by day sunk deeper in a quagmire it created with its own hands. 

Regarding shaky position of the Saudi crown prince and the impasse in the war with the powerful Ansarullah, it seems that Abu Dhabi has seized the opportunity very well and is dictating its wishes to Riyadh. Now the Saudis are put in a position by the UAE that have no way but accepting what Abu Dhabi dictates in Yemen to save their regional face. It is anticipated that even if in practice Riyadh is double-crossed by its ally the UAE in Yemen, it will deny the betrayal in its official stances.

Tags :

Yemen Saudi Arabia Bin Salman UAE Socotra STC

