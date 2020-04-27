Three Syrian Civilians Killed in Israeli Missile Attack

Alwaght- At least three Syrian civilians were killed and four others injured after Israeli missiles hit residential areas in the Arab country's al-Hujaira and al-Adliya towns near Damascus, the state-run SANA news agency said on Monday.

Describing the attack as an "Israeli aggression" carried out from Lebanese airspace, SANA said the military "shot down a number of missiles before they reached their targets".

Israel's aggressive moves have been viewed by observers as an attempt to weaken the Damascus government as it increasingly gains the upper hand in its fight against terrorist groups.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups that are wreaking havoc in the country.

Syrian government forces have taken back many areas once controlled by the terrorist groups. The government and allied forces are currently busy fighting last bastions of militants in the northwestern province of Idlib and areas in the neighboring Aleppo province.