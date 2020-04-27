Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 27 April 2020

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian people not to be afraid of the US and other bullying powers.

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad? The Kurdish delegation has much to discuss in Baghdad, from oil and budget to the disputed regions and government formation.

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak The refugee camps inside Syria and outside it are at stake of pandemic outbreak as they lack proper health care services and hygiene basics.

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Egyptian TV Series Predicting Israel's Near Destruction Angers Tel Aviv

Egyptian TV Series Predicting Israel’s Near Destruction Angers Tel Aviv

Israeli foreign ministry rebuked an Egyptian TV series that predicts the destruction of the occupation regime in less than 100 years after its establishment.

Oil prices skid on oversupply, storage capacity fears Oil prices fell on Monday on signs that worldwide oil storage is filling rapidly, raising concerns that production cuts will not come fast enough to fully offset the collapse in demand from the coronavirus pandemic.

North Korean Leader ‘Alive, Well’: South Korea North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly is “alive and well”.

Syria Downs Israeli Missiles over Damascus Syria has shot down a number of Israeli missiles in the skies over the capital, Damascus, before reaching their targets.

Saudi-Led Coalition Urges UAE-Sponsored Separatists to Return to Riyadh Deal Saudi-led coalition that has launched a bloody aggression on Yemen since 2015 has called on UAE-backed separatists that used to ally themselves with the invading force to return to a so-called de-confliction deal after they declared “self-rule” in the impoverished country’s south.

Israeli Regime’s Expansionsim Result of Trump’s Shameful Deal of Century Iran condemned Israeli regime’s attempts at expanding settlements and annexing parts of the occupied West Bank as measures that were encouraged by US President Donald Trump’s "disgraceful" deal of the century in clear violation of international law.

From Private Testing for Rich to Unrest in Banlieues, Coronavirus Is Highlighting France’s Stark Divide While billionaires isolate themselves at luxurious hideaways on the Mediterranean during the coronavirus outbreak, residents in deprived and crowded areas of France are now facing a surge in deaths, along with unrest on the streets.

Britons Do Not Trust in Govt’s Handling of Coronavirus Briton’s confidence in the government’s ability to handle the coronavirus crisis has fallen sharply, with less than half of people having faith in decisions made by ministers, according to the latest Opinium poll for the Observer.

Saudi TV’s Lionizing of Jewish Woman in Ramadan Angers Arabs A new series aired on the Saudi-owned MBC channel about the life of Jews in the Persian Gulf during the 1940s has generated controversy in the Arab world, with critics regarding the drama as an invitation to normalize ties with Israel.

Saudi Arabia to Borrow Billions to Survive Oil Price Crisis Saudi Arabia may be forced to borrow some $60 billion this year to cover its budget shortfall caused by the oil price free fall.

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian people not to be afraid of the US and other bullying powers.

Coronavirus Fatalities 70 Percent Down in Iran: Health Minister Iran is witnessing a “declining trend” in the number of fatalities and cases of new coronavirus infections as a result of bilateral cooperation between the people and the government, Islamic Republic’s Health Ministry said.

Leader of Group Peddling Bleach as Coronavirus ’Cure’ Wrote to Trump This week The leader of the most prominent group in the US peddling potentially lethal industrial bleach as a “miracle cure” for coronavirus wrote to Donald Trump at the White House this week

Coronavirus in Italy Started Unnoticed in January: Study A scientific study revealed that the first coronavirus infections in Italy date back to January, shedding new light on the origins of the outbreak in one of the world’s worst-affected countries.

Ansarullah Liberates Several Areas in Northern Yemen Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement has captured several areas in the Al-Jawf Governorate after a fierce battle with Saudi mercenaries.

British Govt. Warned of Coronavirus Last Year: Leaked Document British government was warned last year about the risk of the coronavirus and its potentially catastrophic social and economic consequences, a leaked secret document has revealed.

Prominent Saudi Rights Activist Dies in Prison: Report Abdullah al-Hamid, prominent Saudi Arabian rights activist, imprisoned since 2013, died on Thursday.

China Sends Medical Experts to Advise on North Korea’s Leader: Report A Chinese delegation, including medical experts, reportedly were deployed to North Korea to advise on Kim Jong Un.

Please Don’t Poison Yourself Because Trump Thinks It Could Be a Good Idea: Hilary Clinton Hillary Clinton blamed Donald Trump for suggesting scientists should investigate inserting disinfectants into the body as a way to cure COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus.

Iran More Successful in Coronavirus Fight than UK: London Mayor Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has hailed Iran’s endeavor in the containment of the deadly coronavirus pandemic despite Washington’s cruel sanctions, saying Tehran has even been more successful than Britain in this regard.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Egyptian TV Series Predicting Israel's Near Destruction Angers Tel Aviv

Egyptian TV Series Predicting Israel’s Near Destruction Angers Tel Aviv
Alwaght- Israeli foreign ministry rebuked an Egyptian TV series that predicts the destruction of the occupation regime in less than 100 years after its establishment.

The ministry said in a statement on Sunday that the series is “unfortunate and completely unacceptable” especially because the two sides have had “a peace treaty for the past 41 years”.

The show titled “El-Nehaya”, which means “The End” in Arabic, is set in the year 2120 and narrates the story of a computer engineer living in a world dominated by cyborg clones.

“The End” is one of many TV series premiering during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan that began last week.

In the first episode, students are seen learning about the war to liberate Jerusalem al-Quds.

The teacher says “America was the central supporter of the Zionist state”, while a holographic map of a divided US is shown in the front of the classroom.

"When the time came for the Arab states to get rid of their sworn enemy, a war broke out that was named the war to liberate al-Quds", the teacher says, adding "the war ended quickly and brought about the destruction of the Zionist state of Israel less than 100 years after its establishment."

The teacher also tells the students that "most of the Jews in Israel ran away and returned to their countries of origin in Europe."

The series, which was authorized by the Egyptian government’s censor, was produced by Synergy -- one of Egypt’s largest production companies which has strong government connections.

The first episode of the drama was removed from Youtube.

Amr Samir Atif, the writer of the series, told The Associated Press that the destruction of Israel is a possible future in the absence of real peace and true stability in the region. "Peace should be based on justice,” he said. 

Israel has full diplomatic relations with only two Arab states, Egypt and Jordan.

In January last year, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi acknowledged that his administration had maintained very deep relations with the Tel Aviv regime and was engaged in military cooperation with Israel in the restive Sinai Peninsula.

Public opinion in Egypt, however, has remained largely against normalized ties with Israel.

Television series are an integral part of the Ramadan tradition in Arab countries. 

A new series aired on the Saudi-owned MBC channel about the life of Jews in the Persian Gulf during the 1940s has generated controversy in the Arab world, with critics regarding the drama as an invitation to normalize ties with Israel. 

Hebrew-language outlet N12 reported on Sunday that many believe Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is involved in the series as he is interested in closer relations between the kingdom and Israel.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas said the series aims to falsify history and gradually introduce Persian Gulf society to normalization with Israel, at a time when some Arab rulers are panting for close ties with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to protect their thrones.

 

