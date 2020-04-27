Trump Joins Anti-Turkish Ranks By Remembering Armenian Genocide

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 27 April 2020

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers

Iran's leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian people not to be afraid of the US and other bullying powers.

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad? The Kurdish delegation has much to discuss in Baghdad, from oil and budget to the disputed regions and government formation.

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak The refugee camps inside Syria and outside it are at stake of pandemic outbreak as they lack proper health care services and hygiene basics.

What's Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country's economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Egyptian TV Series Predicting Israel’s Near Destruction Angers Tel Aviv

Egyptian TV Series Predicting Israel’s Near Destruction Angers Tel Aviv

Israeli foreign ministry rebuked an Egyptian TV series that predicts the destruction of the occupation regime in less than 100 years after its establishment.

Oil prices skid on oversupply, storage capacity fears Oil prices fell on Monday on signs that worldwide oil storage is filling rapidly, raising concerns that production cuts will not come fast enough to fully offset the collapse in demand from the coronavirus pandemic.

North Korean Leader ‘Alive, Well’: South Korea North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly is “alive and well”.

Syria Downs Israeli Missiles over Damascus Syria has shot down a number of Israeli missiles in the skies over the capital, Damascus, before reaching their targets.

Saudi-Led Coalition Urges UAE-Sponsored Separatists to Return to Riyadh Deal Saudi-led coalition that has launched a bloody aggression on Yemen since 2015 has called on UAE-backed separatists that used to ally themselves with the invading force to return to a so-called de-confliction deal after they declared “self-rule” in the impoverished country’s south.

Israeli Regime’s Expansionsim Result of Trump’s Shameful Deal of Century Iran condemned Israeli regime’s attempts at expanding settlements and annexing parts of the occupied West Bank as measures that were encouraged by US President Donald Trump’s "disgraceful" deal of the century in clear violation of international law.

From Private Testing for Rich to Unrest in Banlieues, Coronavirus Is Highlighting France’s Stark Divide While billionaires isolate themselves at luxurious hideaways on the Mediterranean during the coronavirus outbreak, residents in deprived and crowded areas of France are now facing a surge in deaths, along with unrest on the streets.

Britons Do Not Trust in Govt’s Handling of Coronavirus Briton’s confidence in the government’s ability to handle the coronavirus crisis has fallen sharply, with less than half of people having faith in decisions made by ministers, according to the latest Opinium poll for the Observer.

Saudi TV’s Lionizing of Jewish Woman in Ramadan Angers Arabs A new series aired on the Saudi-owned MBC channel about the life of Jews in the Persian Gulf during the 1940s has generated controversy in the Arab world, with critics regarding the drama as an invitation to normalize ties with Israel.

Saudi Arabia to Borrow Billions to Survive Oil Price Crisis Saudi Arabia may be forced to borrow some $60 billion this year to cover its budget shortfall caused by the oil price free fall.

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian people not to be afraid of the US and other bullying powers.

Coronavirus Fatalities 70 Percent Down in Iran: Health Minister Iran is witnessing a “declining trend” in the number of fatalities and cases of new coronavirus infections as a result of bilateral cooperation between the people and the government, Islamic Republic’s Health Ministry said.

Leader of Group Peddling Bleach as Coronavirus ’Cure’ Wrote to Trump This week The leader of the most prominent group in the US peddling potentially lethal industrial bleach as a “miracle cure” for coronavirus wrote to Donald Trump at the White House this week

Coronavirus in Italy Started Unnoticed in January: Study A scientific study revealed that the first coronavirus infections in Italy date back to January, shedding new light on the origins of the outbreak in one of the world’s worst-affected countries.

Ansarullah Liberates Several Areas in Northern Yemen Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement has captured several areas in the Al-Jawf Governorate after a fierce battle with Saudi mercenaries.

British Govt. Warned of Coronavirus Last Year: Leaked Document British government was warned last year about the risk of the coronavirus and its potentially catastrophic social and economic consequences, a leaked secret document has revealed.

Prominent Saudi Rights Activist Dies in Prison: Report Abdullah al-Hamid, prominent Saudi Arabian rights activist, imprisoned since 2013, died on Thursday.

China Sends Medical Experts to Advise on North Korea’s Leader: Report A Chinese delegation, including medical experts, reportedly were deployed to North Korea to advise on Kim Jong Un.

Please Don’t Poison Yourself Because Trump Thinks It Could Be a Good Idea: Hilary Clinton Hillary Clinton blamed Donald Trump for suggesting scientists should investigate inserting disinfectants into the body as a way to cure COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus.

Iran More Successful in Coronavirus Fight than UK: London Mayor Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has hailed Iran’s endeavor in the containment of the deadly coronavirus pandemic despite Washington’s cruel sanctions, saying Tehran has even been more successful than Britain in this regard.

alwaght.com
Trump Joins Anti-Turkish Ranks By Remembering Armenian Genocide

Monday 27 April 2020

Monday 27 April 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Trump Joins Anti-Turkish Ranks By Remembering Armenian Genocide

Alwaght- On Friday, the US President Donald Trump published a statement in which he remembered the massacring of Armenians in 1915. He used the phrase “meds yeghern” which in the Armenian language means the great crime. 

In the most important part of his statement, Trump said: “On this day, we bear witness to the strength and resiliency of the Armenian people in the face of tragedy. We are fortunate that so many Armenians have brought their rich culture to our shores and contributed so much to our country, including decorated soldiers, celebrated entertainers, renowned architects, and successful businesspeople.” 

The significance of Donald Trump’s new stance is that just contrary to the Congress that in December 2019 recognized the “Armenian genocide” he did not use the word genocide to describe the incident. 

Upon the release of the statement, Turkish officials reacted. The country's ambassador to Washington Serdar Kilic in response said: “This statement, made with domestic political considerations, has no validity for us. We reject the claims put forward in this statement.” 

The statement raises a question: What are the impacts this statement leaves on Turkish-American relations? Before answering this question, we need to in brief shed light on the Armenian genocide and the Turkish reasons in self-defense. 

Armenian genocide and Ottoman Turks’ self-defense claims    

The Armenian genocide describes a set of measures and killings that took place in a three-year period in the final years of the Ottoman Empire in a variety of ways. Armenia has always argued that the actions by the Ottoman Empire that had Armenia as its subject led to the death of 1.5 million Armenians. Armenians say that these people between 1915 and 1917 went victims to systematic massacring, displacing, and impoverishing. 

According to the claims, the Ottoman Empire in WWI systematically persecuted and massacred the Armenians. Despite that, there is no consensus among the political observers and historians about the incident. Some historians suggest that the Ottoman measures took some hundreds of thousands of lives while others insist that some 1.5 million Armenians were killed. 

So far, over 30 countries recognized the Armenian genocide. For the first time, France as a European power talked about the Armenian genocide in 2001. Germany’s parliament in 2016 followed a similar path, something caused a diplomatic crisis between Berlin and Ankara. Three years after Germany, the US Congress recognized the genocide. 

Although every year new countries join the Armenian genocide recognition, the Turkish officials during the whole decades of the modern-day Turkey, which emerged from the ashes of the Ottoman Empire in 1924, denied the accusations of genocidal actions against the Armenians. They argue that the developments associated with Armenians were simply part of the WWI process. To put it differently, although the Turkish government approves of the happening, it denies that it was systematic. It keeps responding severely to any stances describing it systematic. 

Proof that US advocacy to human rights is politically-motivated 

The Trump statement in the present situation can be viewed from the viewpoint of criticism against the US claims that it supports human rights. When on December 12 the Congress voted to approve the recognition of the Armenian genocide, Trump simply stood in the face of the lawmakers and rejected to officialize the act in order to preserve the relations with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey. A couple of months later, the US human rights approach appears to have changed and Trump, motivated by the policy objectives, is accentuating the Armenian genocide. 

This approach shift has a clear thing to tell the world: Human rights, as more than once has been made clear to the world by the American behavior and double standards, have a political concept in the US and are set with political and economic interests and ambitions. The recent Trump stance is no exception. 

Hopes about the continuation of Washington-Ankara alliance shattering 

The recent statement by the US leader can mark an end to the strategic alliance of Washington and Ankara. Although over the past years the two countries’ ties were frayed following a wide range of differences over an array of issues, there were hopes of mending. But now Trump’s statement could mark an end to their troubled friendship. Actually, either Trump wins a second term or the Democratic Joe Biden wins the November 3 presidential election in the US, no positive outlook for the American-Turkish relations could be anticipated. 

The decline of bilateral cooperation gathers pace 

The most important outcome of chill in the two countries’ relations over the past months is the downturn of the economic and military partnership that has been up for decades as the two NATO members developed firm trade and military relationship. 

Factors like the Turkish purchase of the S-400 missile defenses from Russia as the strategic rival to the West, Turkish military operations in northern Syria against the US-aligned Syrian Kurds, and mismatch of Ankara’s policies with the overall NATO policies in West Asia and even on the international stage all certainly negatively influence the trade, security, and military relations of the two countries. 

It can be concluded that in the near future, Trump’s highlight of the Armenian genocide will work as a propellant of the US-Turkey movement towards cooperation scale-down.

