Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 27 April 2020

Editor's Choice

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian people not to be afraid of the US and other bullying powers.

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad? The Kurdish delegation has much to discuss in Baghdad, from oil and budget to the disputed regions and government formation.

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak The refugee camps inside Syria and outside it are at stake of pandemic outbreak as they lack proper health care services and hygiene basics.

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

News

North Korean Leader ‘Alive, Well’: South Korea

North Korean Leader ‘Alive, Well’: South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly is “alive and well”.

Syria Downs Israeli Missiles over Damascus Syria has shot down a number of Israeli missiles in the skies over the capital, Damascus, before reaching their targets.

Saudi-Led Coalition Urges UAE-Sponsored Separatists to Return to Riyadh Deal Saudi-led coalition that has launched a bloody aggression on Yemen since 2015 has called on UAE-backed separatists that used to ally themselves with the invading force to return to a so-called de-confliction deal after they declared “self-rule” in the impoverished country’s south.

Israeli Regime’s Expansionsim Result of Trump’s Shameful Deal of Century Iran condemned Israeli regime’s attempts at expanding settlements and annexing parts of the occupied West Bank as measures that were encouraged by US President Donald Trump’s "disgraceful" deal of the century in clear violation of international law.

From Private Testing for Rich to Unrest in Banlieues, Coronavirus Is Highlighting France’s Stark Divide While billionaires isolate themselves at luxurious hideaways on the Mediterranean during the coronavirus outbreak, residents in deprived and crowded areas of France are now facing a surge in deaths, along with unrest on the streets.

Britons Do Not Trust in Govt’s Handling of Coronavirus Briton’s confidence in the government’s ability to handle the coronavirus crisis has fallen sharply, with less than half of people having faith in decisions made by ministers, according to the latest Opinium poll for the Observer.

Saudi TV’s Lionizing of Jewish Woman in Ramadan Angers Arabs A new series aired on the Saudi-owned MBC channel about the life of Jews in the Persian Gulf during the 1940s has generated controversy in the Arab world, with critics regarding the drama as an invitation to normalize ties with Israel.

Saudi Arabia to Borrow Billions to Survive Oil Price Crisis Saudi Arabia may be forced to borrow some $60 billion this year to cover its budget shortfall caused by the oil price free fall.

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian people not to be afraid of the US and other bullying powers.

Coronavirus Fatalities 70 Percent Down in Iran: Health Minister Iran is witnessing a “declining trend” in the number of fatalities and cases of new coronavirus infections as a result of bilateral cooperation between the people and the government, Islamic Republic’s Health Ministry said.

Leader of Group Peddling Bleach as Coronavirus ’Cure’ Wrote to Trump This week The leader of the most prominent group in the US peddling potentially lethal industrial bleach as a “miracle cure” for coronavirus wrote to Donald Trump at the White House this week

Coronavirus in Italy Started Unnoticed in January: Study A scientific study revealed that the first coronavirus infections in Italy date back to January, shedding new light on the origins of the outbreak in one of the world’s worst-affected countries.

Ansarullah Liberates Several Areas in Northern Yemen Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement has captured several areas in the Al-Jawf Governorate after a fierce battle with Saudi mercenaries.

British Govt. Warned of Coronavirus Last Year: Leaked Document British government was warned last year about the risk of the coronavirus and its potentially catastrophic social and economic consequences, a leaked secret document has revealed.

Prominent Saudi Rights Activist Dies in Prison: Report Abdullah al-Hamid, prominent Saudi Arabian rights activist, imprisoned since 2013, died on Thursday.

China Sends Medical Experts to Advise on North Korea’s Leader: Report A Chinese delegation, including medical experts, reportedly were deployed to North Korea to advise on Kim Jong Un.

Please Don’t Poison Yourself Because Trump Thinks It Could Be a Good Idea: Hilary Clinton Hillary Clinton blamed Donald Trump for suggesting scientists should investigate inserting disinfectants into the body as a way to cure COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus.

Iran More Successful in Coronavirus Fight than UK: London Mayor Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has hailed Iran’s endeavor in the containment of the deadly coronavirus pandemic despite Washington’s cruel sanctions, saying Tehran has even been more successful than Britain in this regard.

Neither US Nor Europe Can Lecture Iran on Its Missile Program: FM Zarif Neither the US nor its European allies, with their ‘flimsy’ misreading of the landmark nuclear deal of 2015, is allowed to ‘lecture’ the Islamic Republic on its missile program, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.

Rights Group Say Bin Salman Fails English Football Ownership Test A major human rights group has urged authorities in the English Premier League to dismiss a bid by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and allies to take over the ownership of a club, saying the controversial figure fails the very basic tests of ownership rules in the competition.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Three Bin Salman’s Weak Spots Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

From Private Testing for Rich to Unrest in Banlieues, Coronavirus Is Highlighting France’s Stark Divide

North Korean Leader ‘Alive, Well’: South Korea

Syria Downs Israeli Missiles over Damascus

Israeli Regime’s Expansionsim Result of Trump’s Shameful Deal of Century

Saudi-Led Coalition Urges UAE-Sponsored Separatists to Return to Riyadh Deal

Britons Do Not Trust in Govt’s Handling of Coronavirus

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad?

Iran Shoots First Military Satellite into Orbit

Latest Stats Suggest UK Government Underreported Covid-19 Deaths by over 40 Percent

Man Who Filmed Police Murder of Eric Garner Says Prison Guards Threatened to Give Him COVID-19

Why Is US Remodeling Its Military Presence In Guam?

Leader of Group Peddling Bleach as Coronavirus ’Cure’ Wrote to Trump This week

Life with Coronavirus Must be Considered New Normal: WHO

US Crude Prices Turns Negative again

2 Died with Coronavirus Weeks before 1st US Virus Death

CNN Claims N Korea Leader in Grave Danger after Surgery

What’s Behind Egyptian Emergency State Amendment?

US Oil Prices Back in Positive Territory after Historical Collapse

IRGC’s Noor-1 Satellite: A new Chapter in Iran’s Defense Power

Saudis Launched Oil Price War after MBS-Putin Shouting Match: Report

China Blames Australia for Copying US, Blaming Beijing for Pandemic

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis?

If New Data Suggesting Covid-19 No More Lethal Than FLU Is Correct, Should The World Reverse Its Lockdown Strategy?

WHO Deeply Concerned about ‘Rapid Escalation’ of Covid-19 across World

Amid Sanctions and Military Mobilization, Maduro Pens Letter Urging Americans to Question Trump

Iran Shoots First Military Satellite into Orbit

Zarif Rejects Trump’s Claim about Possible Iran Attack on US Forces in Iraq

American Clinics Report up to 400% Rise in Abortion Requests amid Coronavirus Epidemic

North Korea Test-Fires Multiple Cruise Missiles

Oil Prices Plunge after Producers’ Meeting Delayed

Israeli Regime Seeks Prisoner Swap with Hamas Resistance Movement

Idlib Ceasefire Uncertain Amid Turkey-Militants’ Differences

COVID-19: The Zionist Underpinnings of Israel’s Violent Crackdown on Haredi Jews

Yemen’s Renewed Retaliatory Missile Strikes On Saudi: Goals, Implications

Future Of Bin Salman, His Plans Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Post-Coronavirus World, Transition From Unipolar Order

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Saudi-Led Coalition Urges UAE-Sponsored Separatists to Return to Riyadh Deal

Monday 27 April 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi-Led Coalition Urges UAE-Sponsored Separatists to Return to Riyadh Deal
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Saudi-led coalition that has launched a bloody aggression on Yemen since 2015 has called on UAE-backed separatists that used to ally themselves with the invading force to return to a so-called de-confliction deal after they declared “self-rule” in the impoverished country’s south.

The coalition made the demand of the so-called Southern Transitional Council (STC) on Monday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The agreement that was signed in the Saudi capital in November last year ended heavy fighting between the STC and Saudi-backed militants that had erupted after the former took the southern Yemeni city of Aden.

On Sunday, the council broke ranks with the Saudi-led coalition again by announcing “self-administration” in southern Yemen.

It also accused the Riyadh-backed government of former Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi of corruption and mismanagement.

The Saudi-led coalition invaded Yemen in March 2015 to restore power to Hadi’s government. The regime had fled Yemen earlier amid a power crisis, refusing to stay behind and join negotiations with Yemen’s popular Houthi Ansarullah movement.

The invasion has killed tens of thousands of Yemenis and pushed the entire country close to the brink of an all-out famine.

The coalition, meanwhile, threatened the UAE-backed forces by saying that any steps that contradicted the Riyadh agreement had to be cancelled, and demanded an end to any escalation.

A day earlier, Mohammed al-Hadhrami, the foreign minister of the self-proclaimed Hadi regime, had also said the STC “will bear alone the dangerous and catastrophic consequences for such an announcement.”

Observers say both the clashes that preceded the Riyadh deal and the Emirati-backed forces’ recent declaration serve to lay bare existing differences between the kingdom and Abu Dhabi concerning the direction of the war that has fallen short of all of its objectives.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Yemen Saudi Arabia UAE Separatists

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Coronavirus Exposes Impact of Air Pollution
Holy Month of Ramadan Begins amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Libyas UN-Recognized Govt on Offensive
Iran Unveils Two Air Defense Systems
Coronavirus Exposes Impact of Air Pollution

Coronavirus Exposes Impact of Air Pollution

Israelis Protest against Netanyahu in al-Quds after Emergency Govt Formation Deal
Syrian Villagers Hurl Stone at American Troops near Qamishli
Syrian Army Seizes Arms Left by Terrorists in Daraa
We Need to Get Back to Work, Protesters Decry Shelter-in-Place Order in Pennsylvania