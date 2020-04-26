Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 26 April 2020

Editor's Choice

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian people not to be afraid of the US and other bullying powers.

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad? The Kurdish delegation has much to discuss in Baghdad, from oil and budget to the disputed regions and government formation.

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak The refugee camps inside Syria and outside it are at stake of pandemic outbreak as they lack proper health care services and hygiene basics.

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

News

Saudi TV’s Lionizing of Jewish Woman in Ramadan Angers Arabs

Saudi TV’s Lionizing of Jewish Woman in Ramadan Angers Arabs

A new series aired on the Saudi-owned MBC channel about the life of Jews in the Persian Gulf during the 1940s has generated controversy in the Arab world, with critics regarding the drama as an invitation to normalize ties with Israel.

Saudi Arabia to Borrow Billions to Survive Oil Price Crisis Saudi Arabia may be forced to borrow some $60 billion this year to cover its budget shortfall caused by the oil price free fall.

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian people not to be afraid of the US and other bullying powers.

Coronavirus Fatalities 70 Percent Down in Iran: Health Minister Iran is witnessing a “declining trend” in the number of fatalities and cases of new coronavirus infections as a result of bilateral cooperation between the people and the government, Islamic Republic’s Health Ministry said.

Leader of Group Peddling Bleach as Coronavirus ’Cure’ Wrote to Trump This week The leader of the most prominent group in the US peddling potentially lethal industrial bleach as a “miracle cure” for coronavirus wrote to Donald Trump at the White House this week

Coronavirus in Italy Started Unnoticed in January: Study A scientific study revealed that the first coronavirus infections in Italy date back to January, shedding new light on the origins of the outbreak in one of the world’s worst-affected countries.

Ansarullah Liberates Several Areas in Northern Yemen Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement has captured several areas in the Al-Jawf Governorate after a fierce battle with Saudi mercenaries.

British Govt. Warned of Coronavirus Last Year: Leaked Document British government was warned last year about the risk of the coronavirus and its potentially catastrophic social and economic consequences, a leaked secret document has revealed.

Prominent Saudi Rights Activist Dies in Prison: Report Abdullah al-Hamid, prominent Saudi Arabian rights activist, imprisoned since 2013, died on Thursday.

China Sends Medical Experts to Advise on North Korea’s Leader: Report A Chinese delegation, including medical experts, reportedly were deployed to North Korea to advise on Kim Jong Un.

Please Don’t Poison Yourself Because Trump Thinks It Could Be a Good Idea: Hilary Clinton Hillary Clinton blamed Donald Trump for suggesting scientists should investigate inserting disinfectants into the body as a way to cure COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus.

Iran More Successful in Coronavirus Fight than UK: London Mayor Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has hailed Iran’s endeavor in the containment of the deadly coronavirus pandemic despite Washington’s cruel sanctions, saying Tehran has even been more successful than Britain in this regard.

Neither US Nor Europe Can Lecture Iran on Its Missile Program: FM Zarif Neither the US nor its European allies, with their ‘flimsy’ misreading of the landmark nuclear deal of 2015, is allowed to ‘lecture’ the Islamic Republic on its missile program, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.

Rights Group Say Bin Salman Fails English Football Ownership Test A major human rights group has urged authorities in the English Premier League to dismiss a bid by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and allies to take over the ownership of a club, saying the controversial figure fails the very basic tests of ownership rules in the competition.

2 Died with Coronavirus Weeks before 1st US Virus Death US Health officials say two people died with the coronavirus in California weeks before the first reported death from the disease.

China Blames Australia for Copying US, Blaming Beijing for Pandemic China rebuked Australia for copying the US and attempting to frame Beijing as the party responsible for the coronavirus pandemic.

Iran Shoots First Military Satellite into Orbit Iran has successfully launched and placed its first military satellite into the orbit.

Man Who Filmed Police Murder of Eric Garner Says Prison Guards Threatened to Give Him COVID-19 WeCopwatch, an activist organization dedicated to the nonviolent observation of police, says that corrections officers threatened to deliberately infect Ramsey Orta for weeks before he tested positive.

US Crude Prices Turns Negative again The US crude West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is trading below zero following Monday’s historic crash, which saw prices enter negative territory for the first time ever.

Latest Stats Suggest UK Government Underreported Covid-19 Deaths by over 40 Percent Eye-watering fresh figures released by the UK’s Office for National Statistics reveal that the true extent of the Covid-19 death toll in England is likely 41 percent higher than the figures released by the UK government indicated.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

British Govt. Warned of Coronavirus Last Year: Leaked Document

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers

Ansarullah Liberates Several Areas in Northern Yemen

Will Participatory Government Help End Afghanistan Impasse?

Leader of Group Peddling Bleach as Coronavirus ’Cure’ Wrote to Trump This week

Coronavirus Fatalities 70 Percent Down in Iran: Health Minister

Coronavirus in Italy Started Unnoticed in January: Study

Three Bin Salman’s Weak Spots Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Saudi Arabia to Borrow Billions to Survive Oil Price Crisis

Saudi Arabia And Big Lie of Ceasefire In Yemen

1 in 3 Test Positive for Covid-19 Antibodies in Pilot Massachusetts Street Study

Man Who Filmed Police Murder of Eric Garner Says Prison Guards Threatened to Give Him COVID-19

US Covid-19 Deaths Pass 40,000

Bahrain Political Prisoners Struggle With Coronavirus Risks As They’re Denied Freedom

Trump Warns China of ‘Consequences’ over Covid-19 Pandemic

MBC’s Ramadan Drama; Saudi Effort To Eliminate Arab World’s Historical Memory

India Keeps Anti-Muslim Crackdown, Now Under Coronavirus Pandemic Excuse

Illegal Presence of US Forces Source of in West Asia: Iran

Latest Stats Suggest UK Government Underreported Covid-19 Deaths by over 40 Percent

IRGC’s Noor-1 Satellite: A new Chapter in Iran’s Defense Power

US Crude Prices Turns Negative again

Gunman Kills at Least 16 in Canada’s Worst Mass Shooting

Prominent Saudi Rights Activist Dies in Prison: Report

Leader of Group Peddling Bleach as Coronavirus ’Cure’ Wrote to Trump This week

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis?

Yemeni Officials Warn about Virus-Infected Masks Airdropped by Saudi-Led Forces

German State Minister Commits Suicide over Coronavirus Worries

Israeli PM Shares Part of TV Series as Proof of Iran Covid-19 Deaths Cover-up: Report

Iran’s COVID-19 Situation to Change Greatly in Coming Days: Minister

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq?

WHO Deeply Concerned about ‘Rapid Escalation’ of Covid-19 across World

Taliban to Release 20 Afghan Government Prisoners

Europe Exports Medical Goods to Iran in First INSTEX Transaction: Germany

US Lost Historic Opportunity to Correct Its Mistakes against Iran: President Rouhani

Iraqi New PM-Designate’s Chances, Challenges To Form Govt.

UAE Leader Calls Syrian President, Expresses Solidarity amid Coronavirus Outbreak

UK Could Be Worst-Hit Country by Coronavirus in Europe: Official

Suspicious US Moves In Iraq: Goals, Consequences

Coronavirus May Change Global Order: Sayyed Nasrallah

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Saudi TV’s Lionizing of Jewish Woman in Ramadan Angers Arabs

Sunday 26 April 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi TV’s Lionizing of Jewish Woman in Ramadan Angers Arabs

Related Content

MBC’s Ramadan Drama; Saudi Effort To Eliminate Arab World’s Historical Memory

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

A new series aired on the Saudi-owned MBC channel about the life of Jews in the Persian Gulf during the 1940s has generated controversy in the Arab world, with critics regarding the drama as an invitation to normalize ties with Israel. 

Umm Haroun, a daring account of the Jewish merchant communities that resided in Kuwait, premiered during Ramadan which is the most sacred month in the Islamic calendar. 

The series directed by Egypt’s Ahmed Gamal el-Adl in the United Arab Emirates stars a Kuwaiti actress who plays the role of a Jewish midwife of Turkish origin living in the Persian Gulf country before settling in the occupied Palestinian territories.

"Before our footsteps go missing and our lives fall into memory, we will be lost to time," a Jewish character says in Hebrew in the opening monologue of the first episode. "We are the Persian Gulf Jews who were born in the Persian Gulf lands.”

Hebrew-language outlet N12 reported on Sunday that many believe Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is involved in the series as he is interested in closer relations between the kingdom and Israel.

Several critics took to social media to express their outrage at the series, saying it portrays Jews as suffering from “injustices” in an Arab country.

“We have many successful and heroic women in the Persian Gulf,” protested Hana al-Qahtan. “Why do we need to turn a Jewish woman into a hero in our dramas?”

Another social media user Ahmed Madani tweeted that he does not understand why an Arab television channel would broadcast a series about a Jewish woman during Ramadan.

“Would Israel ever produce a series about a Muslim woman in its prisons?” he asked. “What about the injustices done to the Palestinians? Why not produce a documentary about the suffering of Palestinians?”

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas which is based in the Gaza Strip denounced the TV series as a “political and cultural attempt to introduce the Zionist project to Persian Gulf society.”

“The character of Umm Haroun reminds me of [ex-Israeli prime minister] Golda Meir, the head of the occupation, who was a murderous criminal,” said senior Hamas official Ra’fat Murra. “This is the goal of normalization: hatred, slow killing and internal destruction." 

Murra said the series aims to falsify history and gradually introduce Persian Gulf society to normalization with the Zionist occupation, at a time when some Arab rulers are panting to build close ties with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to protect their thrones.

The al-Quds news network reported that 13 Palestinian groups and organizations had, in a joint statement, urged the Saudi-owned channel to stop airing Umm Haroun.

Israel has full diplomatic relations with only two Arab states, Egypt and Jordan, but latest reports suggest that the regime is working behind the scenes to establish formal contacts with Persian Gulf Arab states such as Saudi Arabia.

Critics say Riyadh’s flirtation with Tel Aviv would undermine global efforts to isolate Israel and defend the Palestinian cause.

Saudi Arabia welcomed US President Donald Trump’s pro-Israel “deal of the century,” which was unveiled in late January and rejected by all Palestinian groups.

Source: Press TV

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Saudi Arabia Umm Haroun

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Coronavirus Exposes Impact of Air Pollution
Holy Month of Ramadan Begins amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Libyas UN-Recognized Govt on Offensive
Iran Unveils Two Air Defense Systems
Coronavirus Exposes Impact of Air Pollution

Coronavirus Exposes Impact of Air Pollution

Israelis Protest against Netanyahu in al-Quds after Emergency Govt Formation Deal
Syrian Villagers Hurl Stone at American Troops near Qamishli
Syrian Army Seizes Arms Left by Terrorists in Daraa
We Need to Get Back to Work, Protesters Decry Shelter-in-Place Order in Pennsylvania