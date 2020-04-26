Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers

Alwaght- Iran's leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian people not to be afraid of the US and other bullying powers.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks on Saturday after taking part in a Qur'an recitation event to mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan. The Leader attended the event via videoconference in line with guidelines to avoid gatherings to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, Press TV reported.

"Fear of the US will result in bitter outcomes and we have witnessed in previous years that some of our statesmen's fear of the US caused difficult problems for them," the Leader stated.

The Leader urged fearlessness and steadfastness in the face of enemies and said some Muslim states have suffered humiliation as a result of disregarding their own might and being intimidated by tyrannical powers.

Ayatollah Khamenei congratulated the advent of the holy month of Ramadan and called on Muslims to act upon the teachings of the holy Qur’an that could save all humanity.

The Leader added that Qur’an has guidelines for resolving the problems of human beings and stated that some verses of the holy book teach people social relations that they need in their lives.

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that obeying the practical guidelines of Qur'an is the only way to save humanity from cruelty, discrimination, war, insecurity, depression of values and to establish security, health and welfare.

The holy Qur'an instructed human beings to use their wealth and power for the development of other humans' lives and help the needy people, the Leader stated.

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that the holy Qur’an teaches Muslims not to trust despots at all.

During the ceremony, a number of reciters read out verses of the holy Qur'an in their melodious voices.

In a statement on Friday, the Leader's office declared Saturday, April 25, as the first day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.

The beginning of the most sacred month of the Islamic calendar comes as Muslims across the world are battling the coronavirus pandemic. Measures to contain the spread of the virus will prevent many Muslims from breaking their daylong fast in large masses as they normally do.