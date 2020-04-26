Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 26 April 2020

Editor's Choice

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian people not to be afraid of the US and other bullying powers.

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad? The Kurdish delegation has much to discuss in Baghdad, from oil and budget to the disputed regions and government formation.

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak The refugee camps inside Syria and outside it are at stake of pandemic outbreak as they lack proper health care services and hygiene basics.

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

News

Saudi TV’s Lionizing of Jewish Woman in Ramadan Angers Arabs

Saudi TV’s Lionizing of Jewish Woman in Ramadan Angers Arabs

A new series aired on the Saudi-owned MBC channel about the life of Jews in the Persian Gulf during the 1940s has generated controversy in the Arab world, with critics regarding the drama as an invitation to normalize ties with Israel.

Saudi Arabia to Borrow Billions to Survive Oil Price Crisis Saudi Arabia may be forced to borrow some $60 billion this year to cover its budget shortfall caused by the oil price free fall.

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian people not to be afraid of the US and other bullying powers.

Coronavirus Fatalities 70 Percent Down in Iran: Health Minister Iran is witnessing a “declining trend” in the number of fatalities and cases of new coronavirus infections as a result of bilateral cooperation between the people and the government, Islamic Republic’s Health Ministry said.

Leader of Group Peddling Bleach as Coronavirus ’Cure’ Wrote to Trump This week The leader of the most prominent group in the US peddling potentially lethal industrial bleach as a “miracle cure” for coronavirus wrote to Donald Trump at the White House this week

Coronavirus in Italy Started Unnoticed in January: Study A scientific study revealed that the first coronavirus infections in Italy date back to January, shedding new light on the origins of the outbreak in one of the world’s worst-affected countries.

Ansarullah Liberates Several Areas in Northern Yemen Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement has captured several areas in the Al-Jawf Governorate after a fierce battle with Saudi mercenaries.

British Govt. Warned of Coronavirus Last Year: Leaked Document British government was warned last year about the risk of the coronavirus and its potentially catastrophic social and economic consequences, a leaked secret document has revealed.

Prominent Saudi Rights Activist Dies in Prison: Report Abdullah al-Hamid, prominent Saudi Arabian rights activist, imprisoned since 2013, died on Thursday.

China Sends Medical Experts to Advise on North Korea’s Leader: Report A Chinese delegation, including medical experts, reportedly were deployed to North Korea to advise on Kim Jong Un.

Please Don’t Poison Yourself Because Trump Thinks It Could Be a Good Idea: Hilary Clinton Hillary Clinton blamed Donald Trump for suggesting scientists should investigate inserting disinfectants into the body as a way to cure COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus.

Iran More Successful in Coronavirus Fight than UK: London Mayor Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has hailed Iran’s endeavor in the containment of the deadly coronavirus pandemic despite Washington’s cruel sanctions, saying Tehran has even been more successful than Britain in this regard.

Neither US Nor Europe Can Lecture Iran on Its Missile Program: FM Zarif Neither the US nor its European allies, with their ‘flimsy’ misreading of the landmark nuclear deal of 2015, is allowed to ‘lecture’ the Islamic Republic on its missile program, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.

Rights Group Say Bin Salman Fails English Football Ownership Test A major human rights group has urged authorities in the English Premier League to dismiss a bid by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and allies to take over the ownership of a club, saying the controversial figure fails the very basic tests of ownership rules in the competition.

2 Died with Coronavirus Weeks before 1st US Virus Death US Health officials say two people died with the coronavirus in California weeks before the first reported death from the disease.

China Blames Australia for Copying US, Blaming Beijing for Pandemic China rebuked Australia for copying the US and attempting to frame Beijing as the party responsible for the coronavirus pandemic.

Iran Shoots First Military Satellite into Orbit Iran has successfully launched and placed its first military satellite into the orbit.

Man Who Filmed Police Murder of Eric Garner Says Prison Guards Threatened to Give Him COVID-19 WeCopwatch, an activist organization dedicated to the nonviolent observation of police, says that corrections officers threatened to deliberately infect Ramsey Orta for weeks before he tested positive.

US Crude Prices Turns Negative again The US crude West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is trading below zero following Monday’s historic crash, which saw prices enter negative territory for the first time ever.

Latest Stats Suggest UK Government Underreported Covid-19 Deaths by over 40 Percent Eye-watering fresh figures released by the UK’s Office for National Statistics reveal that the true extent of the Covid-19 death toll in England is likely 41 percent higher than the figures released by the UK government indicated.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

British Govt. Warned of Coronavirus Last Year: Leaked Document

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers

Ansarullah Liberates Several Areas in Northern Yemen

Will Participatory Government Help End Afghanistan Impasse?

Leader of Group Peddling Bleach as Coronavirus ’Cure’ Wrote to Trump This week

Coronavirus Fatalities 70 Percent Down in Iran: Health Minister

Coronavirus in Italy Started Unnoticed in January: Study

Three Bin Salman’s Weak Spots Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Saudi Arabia to Borrow Billions to Survive Oil Price Crisis

Saudi Arabia And Big Lie of Ceasefire In Yemen

1 in 3 Test Positive for Covid-19 Antibodies in Pilot Massachusetts Street Study

Man Who Filmed Police Murder of Eric Garner Says Prison Guards Threatened to Give Him COVID-19

US Covid-19 Deaths Pass 40,000

Bahrain Political Prisoners Struggle With Coronavirus Risks As They’re Denied Freedom

Trump Warns China of ‘Consequences’ over Covid-19 Pandemic

MBC’s Ramadan Drama; Saudi Effort To Eliminate Arab World’s Historical Memory

India Keeps Anti-Muslim Crackdown, Now Under Coronavirus Pandemic Excuse

Illegal Presence of US Forces Source of in West Asia: Iran

Latest Stats Suggest UK Government Underreported Covid-19 Deaths by over 40 Percent

IRGC’s Noor-1 Satellite: A new Chapter in Iran’s Defense Power

US Crude Prices Turns Negative again

Gunman Kills at Least 16 in Canada’s Worst Mass Shooting

Prominent Saudi Rights Activist Dies in Prison: Report

Leader of Group Peddling Bleach as Coronavirus ’Cure’ Wrote to Trump This week

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis?

Yemeni Officials Warn about Virus-Infected Masks Airdropped by Saudi-Led Forces

German State Minister Commits Suicide over Coronavirus Worries

Israeli PM Shares Part of TV Series as Proof of Iran Covid-19 Deaths Cover-up: Report

Iran’s COVID-19 Situation to Change Greatly in Coming Days: Minister

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq?

WHO Deeply Concerned about ‘Rapid Escalation’ of Covid-19 across World

Taliban to Release 20 Afghan Government Prisoners

Europe Exports Medical Goods to Iran in First INSTEX Transaction: Germany

US Lost Historic Opportunity to Correct Its Mistakes against Iran: President Rouhani

Iraqi New PM-Designate’s Chances, Challenges To Form Govt.

UAE Leader Calls Syrian President, Expresses Solidarity amid Coronavirus Outbreak

UK Could Be Worst-Hit Country by Coronavirus in Europe: Official

Suspicious US Moves In Iraq: Goals, Consequences

Coronavirus May Change Global Order: Sayyed Nasrallah

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Coronavirus Fatalities 70 Percent Down in Iran: Health Minister

Sunday 26 April 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Coronavirus Fatalities 70 Percent Down in Iran: Health Minister
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Iran is witnessing a “declining trend” in the number of fatalities and cases of new coronavirus infections as a result of bilateral cooperation between the people and the government, Islamic Republic's Health Ministry said.

Iraj Harirchi, the deputy minister of health, announced in Tehran Saturday that more than 50 percent of coronavirus cases, and about 70 percent of coronavirus-related deaths have decreased across the country, Press TV reported.

“There is a declining trend in corona disease in most provinces and this has been the result of effective actions by the people and the government," Harirchi said.

"I would like to emphasize that at a time when smart and gradual social distancing takes place, any violation can have serious and irreparable consequences," he added.

The deputy health minister also predicted that there would be “two to three outbreaks” over a year in most of the world's countries before the discovery of corona vaccines and drugs, underlining that people should stick to the stay-at-home slogan and avoid unnecessary commuting.

Rouhani: People should continue to take warnings seriously

In a meeting of senior officials in charge of the National Headquarters for Managing and Fighting the Coronavirus in Tehran on Saturday, President Hassan Rouhani expressed optimism that the chain of transmission would break “to some extent” in the country as long as people continue to follow the guidelines drawn up by the government.

“We are on the path to control the disease but if the level of warnings and awareness of the people decreases, the disease may peak,” Rouhani said. “In this situation, we have to reinstate the restrictions. Of course, we hope that people will continue to take warnings seriously and not leave home except for their livelihood.”

“The path to fighting and controlling this disease definitely cannot be traversed without the support of the people."

Iran's Health Ministry announced a day earlier that the country was no longer "in the red" as the daily death toll from the coronavirus had begun to slow.

Kianoush Jahanpour, the health ministry's spokesman, said on Friday that 93 people had died in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll since the pandemic first emerged to 5,574.

More than 66,000 people were reported to have recovered from the infectious disease.

Jahanpour said out of 88,194 confirmed cases, 66,596 patients had been released from hospital and recovered from the illness.

"None of our provinces are in the red, but warnings remain, and the situation will not be considered normal at all," the Health Ministry's spokesman tweeted on Friday.

Jahanpour called on Iranians to continue to respect social distancing measures, avoid large crowds and frequently wash their hands.

Iran has been doing its utmost to contain the respiratory disease caused by COVID-19 despite the hardships caused by US sanctions.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has not only defied international calls on Washington in recent weeks to halt the draconian sanctions, but has even slapped more such restrictive measures on the Islamic Republic.

Washington re-imposed its sanctions on Iran in May 2018 after unilaterally leaving a historic nuclear accord with the Islamic Republic and other countries that has been endorsed by the UN Security Council.

Washington claims that it has exempted foodstuffs and medicine from the bans, something that Tehran entirely disputes.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran Coronavirus Health Minister

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Coronavirus Exposes Impact of Air Pollution
Holy Month of Ramadan Begins amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Libyas UN-Recognized Govt on Offensive
Iran Unveils Two Air Defense Systems
Coronavirus Exposes Impact of Air Pollution

Coronavirus Exposes Impact of Air Pollution

Israelis Protest against Netanyahu in al-Quds after Emergency Govt Formation Deal
Syrian Villagers Hurl Stone at American Troops near Qamishli
Syrian Army Seizes Arms Left by Terrorists in Daraa
We Need to Get Back to Work, Protesters Decry Shelter-in-Place Order in Pennsylvania