Will Participatory Government Help End Afghanistan Impasse?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 26 April 2020

Editor's Choice

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian people not to be afraid of the US and other bullying powers.

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad? The Kurdish delegation has much to discuss in Baghdad, from oil and budget to the disputed regions and government formation.

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak The refugee camps inside Syria and outside it are at stake of pandemic outbreak as they lack proper health care services and hygiene basics.

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

News

Saudi TV’s Lionizing of Jewish Woman in Ramadan Angers Arabs

Saudi TV’s Lionizing of Jewish Woman in Ramadan Angers Arabs

A new series aired on the Saudi-owned MBC channel about the life of Jews in the Persian Gulf during the 1940s has generated controversy in the Arab world, with critics regarding the drama as an invitation to normalize ties with Israel.

Saudi Arabia to Borrow Billions to Survive Oil Price Crisis Saudi Arabia may be forced to borrow some $60 billion this year to cover its budget shortfall caused by the oil price free fall.

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian people not to be afraid of the US and other bullying powers.

Coronavirus Fatalities 70 Percent Down in Iran: Health Minister Iran is witnessing a “declining trend” in the number of fatalities and cases of new coronavirus infections as a result of bilateral cooperation between the people and the government, Islamic Republic’s Health Ministry said.

Leader of Group Peddling Bleach as Coronavirus ’Cure’ Wrote to Trump This week The leader of the most prominent group in the US peddling potentially lethal industrial bleach as a “miracle cure” for coronavirus wrote to Donald Trump at the White House this week

Coronavirus in Italy Started Unnoticed in January: Study A scientific study revealed that the first coronavirus infections in Italy date back to January, shedding new light on the origins of the outbreak in one of the world’s worst-affected countries.

Ansarullah Liberates Several Areas in Northern Yemen Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement has captured several areas in the Al-Jawf Governorate after a fierce battle with Saudi mercenaries.

British Govt. Warned of Coronavirus Last Year: Leaked Document British government was warned last year about the risk of the coronavirus and its potentially catastrophic social and economic consequences, a leaked secret document has revealed.

Prominent Saudi Rights Activist Dies in Prison: Report Abdullah al-Hamid, prominent Saudi Arabian rights activist, imprisoned since 2013, died on Thursday.

China Sends Medical Experts to Advise on North Korea’s Leader: Report A Chinese delegation, including medical experts, reportedly were deployed to North Korea to advise on Kim Jong Un.

Please Don’t Poison Yourself Because Trump Thinks It Could Be a Good Idea: Hilary Clinton Hillary Clinton blamed Donald Trump for suggesting scientists should investigate inserting disinfectants into the body as a way to cure COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus.

Iran More Successful in Coronavirus Fight than UK: London Mayor Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has hailed Iran’s endeavor in the containment of the deadly coronavirus pandemic despite Washington’s cruel sanctions, saying Tehran has even been more successful than Britain in this regard.

Neither US Nor Europe Can Lecture Iran on Its Missile Program: FM Zarif Neither the US nor its European allies, with their ‘flimsy’ misreading of the landmark nuclear deal of 2015, is allowed to ‘lecture’ the Islamic Republic on its missile program, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.

Rights Group Say Bin Salman Fails English Football Ownership Test A major human rights group has urged authorities in the English Premier League to dismiss a bid by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and allies to take over the ownership of a club, saying the controversial figure fails the very basic tests of ownership rules in the competition.

2 Died with Coronavirus Weeks before 1st US Virus Death US Health officials say two people died with the coronavirus in California weeks before the first reported death from the disease.

China Blames Australia for Copying US, Blaming Beijing for Pandemic China rebuked Australia for copying the US and attempting to frame Beijing as the party responsible for the coronavirus pandemic.

Iran Shoots First Military Satellite into Orbit Iran has successfully launched and placed its first military satellite into the orbit.

Man Who Filmed Police Murder of Eric Garner Says Prison Guards Threatened to Give Him COVID-19 WeCopwatch, an activist organization dedicated to the nonviolent observation of police, says that corrections officers threatened to deliberately infect Ramsey Orta for weeks before he tested positive.

US Crude Prices Turns Negative again The US crude West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is trading below zero following Monday’s historic crash, which saw prices enter negative territory for the first time ever.

Latest Stats Suggest UK Government Underreported Covid-19 Deaths by over 40 Percent Eye-watering fresh figures released by the UK’s Office for National Statistics reveal that the true extent of the Covid-19 death toll in England is likely 41 percent higher than the figures released by the UK government indicated.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

British Govt. Warned of Coronavirus Last Year: Leaked Document

Iran Leader Urges People Not to Be Afraid of US, Bullying Powers

Ansarullah Liberates Several Areas in Northern Yemen

Will Participatory Government Help End Afghanistan Impasse?

Leader of Group Peddling Bleach as Coronavirus ’Cure’ Wrote to Trump This week

Coronavirus Fatalities 70 Percent Down in Iran: Health Minister

Coronavirus in Italy Started Unnoticed in January: Study

Three Bin Salman’s Weak Spots Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Saudi Arabia to Borrow Billions to Survive Oil Price Crisis

Saudi Arabia And Big Lie of Ceasefire In Yemen

1 in 3 Test Positive for Covid-19 Antibodies in Pilot Massachusetts Street Study

Man Who Filmed Police Murder of Eric Garner Says Prison Guards Threatened to Give Him COVID-19

US Covid-19 Deaths Pass 40,000

Bahrain Political Prisoners Struggle With Coronavirus Risks As They’re Denied Freedom

Trump Warns China of ‘Consequences’ over Covid-19 Pandemic

MBC’s Ramadan Drama; Saudi Effort To Eliminate Arab World’s Historical Memory

India Keeps Anti-Muslim Crackdown, Now Under Coronavirus Pandemic Excuse

Illegal Presence of US Forces Source of in West Asia: Iran

Latest Stats Suggest UK Government Underreported Covid-19 Deaths by over 40 Percent

IRGC’s Noor-1 Satellite: A new Chapter in Iran’s Defense Power

US Crude Prices Turns Negative again

Gunman Kills at Least 16 in Canada’s Worst Mass Shooting

Prominent Saudi Rights Activist Dies in Prison: Report

Leader of Group Peddling Bleach as Coronavirus ’Cure’ Wrote to Trump This week

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis?

Yemeni Officials Warn about Virus-Infected Masks Airdropped by Saudi-Led Forces

German State Minister Commits Suicide over Coronavirus Worries

Israeli PM Shares Part of TV Series as Proof of Iran Covid-19 Deaths Cover-up: Report

Iran’s COVID-19 Situation to Change Greatly in Coming Days: Minister

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq?

WHO Deeply Concerned about ‘Rapid Escalation’ of Covid-19 across World

Taliban to Release 20 Afghan Government Prisoners

Europe Exports Medical Goods to Iran in First INSTEX Transaction: Germany

US Lost Historic Opportunity to Correct Its Mistakes against Iran: President Rouhani

Iraqi New PM-Designate’s Chances, Challenges To Form Govt.

UAE Leader Calls Syrian President, Expresses Solidarity amid Coronavirus Outbreak

UK Could Be Worst-Hit Country by Coronavirus in Europe: Official

Suspicious US Moves In Iraq: Goals, Consequences

Coronavirus May Change Global Order: Sayyed Nasrallah

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Will Participatory Government Help End Afghanistan Impasse?

Sunday 26 April 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Will Participatory Government Help End Afghanistan Impasse?

Related Content

US Cuts $1 Billion in Aid to Afghanistan after Pompeo Fails to Press Rivals Agree on New Govt

Where Is Afghanistan Going After Two Rivals Took Presidential Oath?

US-Taliban Deal: Peace Agreement Or US Defeat In Afghanistan War?

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Half a year after the presidential elections in Afghanistan, the government is yet to be formed in the country. 

The two main rivals of the election, Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, still pose as challenges to each other. Abdullah’s election team, calling itself “Team Stability and Unity” has rejected the election results that were announced on February 18 which said Ghani is the winner of the race. 

Despite that, informed resources recently said that the two sides have plans for a power-sharing government to get the country out of the current political impasse. 

A participatory government in Afghanistan 

The suggestion for a shared government was made by sources close to Abdullah and reports said that the leadership council of the TSU led by Abdullah has approved to form a government with Ghani. 

Batur Dustam, the chief of the central council of National Islamic Movement, in comments on the initiative said that TSU’s initiative emphasizes on “realization of the rightful ideals and will of the people, cancelation of the fraudulent election results, election system alteration, municipality elections, and broader executive powers to the governors.” 

It seems that what pushes Abdullah to such a suggestion is concerns about the future of the country and the indecision of the peace negotiations with the Taliban insurgent group. 

The obstacles ahead of the power-sharing government 

Growing distrust: There is no doubt that the growing mistrust of the two rivals in each other is the main hurdle ahead of a power-sharing government. This factor is, from another aspect, caused by the unsuccessful performance of the government of Ghani when he led the national unity government since 2014. 

According to the 2014 deal, the Loya Jirga, a tribal assembly, was set to negotiate the creation of a prime minister post beside the presidency. But Ghani then declined to accept the idea. As a result, Abdullah who was supposed to serve as the cabinet CEO temporarily remained in the post until the election was held in September 2019. PM post was never created. 

Although there have been suggestions by Ghani to Abdullah for taking part in the power, the latter proposed a separate initiative calling it “participatory government” and asking for guarantees for distribution of the power. Ghani has so far not released a positive stance to the initiative. He is unlikely to accept the idea as Abdullah’s team eyes 60 percent of the power in a participatory government in which it can appoint local and national officials. 

Ghani may get the public to the side of his rejection by arguing that the initiative is in violation of the constitution of Afghanistan. 

In fact, beside Abdullah’s distrust, Ghani is worried about losing his power and losing his upper hand in the political developments. 

Ethno-sectarian diversity: Another challenge ahead of an agreement between the two sides is the existence of diverse ethno-sectarian groups and parties inside the two major camps. 

Even when Abdullah unveiled the participatory government proposal, some groups and parties close to him clashed over accepting or rejecting his initiative. 

In the Abdullah-led TSU, political and sectarian figures like former foreign minister Zalmai Rassoul, the brothers of the former president Hamed Karzai, former governor of Nangarhar Province Gul Agha Sherzai, Vice President Amrullah Saleh, General Abdulla Rashid Dostum, and former Vice President Ahmad Zia Massoud, and also some affiliates of Hizb-e-Islami led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar are members. This shows the diverse ethnopolitical makeup of the alliance. 

Some of these groups may choose, against Abdulah’s will, not to enter a deal with Ghani. This can present a big obstacle ahead of the agreement. Perhaps in case of an agreement, TSU will see defections. 

On the opposite side, Ghani’s team is similar when it comes to the spectrum of politics and ethnicity, something making an accord between the two seriously difficult. 

From another aspect, each of these ethical and political groups expects shares from power. If a possible power-sharing agreement does not meet their expectations, clearly it will find ahead of it the opposition of them. This is a major challenge to the participatory government. 

Future of peace talks 

Additionally, one of the important issues related to the future government is the negotiations with the Taliban. Some experts say that what has caused Abdullah to make a suggestion to participate in the government of Ghani is the peace talks with the insurgent group and its return to the country’s political scene. 

Following the election results announcement, Abdullah appeared to be not satisfied with less than the cancellation of the “fraudulent votes.” But now with his proposal, he seems to have modified the ceiling of his earlier demands. Modification of his demands may stem from his bigger worry about quitting the negotiations with the Taliban by a considerable part of the Afghanistan society. 

In other words, Abdullah who represents the Hazara ethnical group and the northern community in the politics, is worried that by seizing the power by Ghani and following the peace process with the Taliban, the power will be monopolized by the Pashtun community that includes Ghani camp and the Taliban. The seizure of power by the Pashtuns will cause a difficult situation for Abdullah and the Hazaras. So, by a participatory government proposal, Abdullah on the one hand seeks to prevent monopolization of the power by the Pashtuns and on the other hand save the share of the Hazaras and other ethnopolitical groups in the power structure. One of the main terms of Abdullah’s initiative is the formation of the “ministry of reconciliation” under his supervision to pursue the peace talks with the Taliban, though the negotiations are yet to be concluded and they cannot reach a comprehensive result until a government is formed in Kabul.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Afghanistan Ghani Abdullah Government Election

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Coronavirus Exposes Impact of Air Pollution
Holy Month of Ramadan Begins amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Libyas UN-Recognized Govt on Offensive
Iran Unveils Two Air Defense Systems
Coronavirus Exposes Impact of Air Pollution

Coronavirus Exposes Impact of Air Pollution

Israelis Protest against Netanyahu in al-Quds after Emergency Govt Formation Deal
Syrian Villagers Hurl Stone at American Troops near Qamishli
Syrian Army Seizes Arms Left by Terrorists in Daraa
We Need to Get Back to Work, Protesters Decry Shelter-in-Place Order in Pennsylvania