  Saturday 25 April 2020

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad?

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad? The Kurdish delegation has much to discuss in Baghdad, from oil and budget to the disputed regions and government formation.

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak The refugee camps inside Syria and outside it are at stake of pandemic outbreak as they lack proper health care services and hygiene basics.

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

Leader of Group Peddling Bleach as Coronavirus ’Cure’ Wrote to Trump This week

The leader of the most prominent group in the US peddling potentially lethal industrial bleach as a “miracle cure” for coronavirus wrote to Donald Trump at the White House this week

Coronavirus in Italy Started Unnoticed in January: Study A scientific study revealed that the first coronavirus infections in Italy date back to January, shedding new light on the origins of the outbreak in one of the world’s worst-affected countries.

Ansarullah Liberates Several Areas in Northern Yemen Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement has captured several areas in the Al-Jawf Governorate after a fierce battle with Saudi mercenaries.

British Govt. Warned of Coronavirus Last Year: Leaked Document British government was warned last year about the risk of the coronavirus and its potentially catastrophic social and economic consequences, a leaked secret document has revealed.

Prominent Saudi Rights Activist Dies in Prison: Report Abdullah al-Hamid, prominent Saudi Arabian rights activist, imprisoned since 2013, died on Thursday.

China Sends Medical Experts to Advise on North Korea’s Leader: Report A Chinese delegation, including medical experts, reportedly were deployed to North Korea to advise on Kim Jong Un.

Please Don’t Poison Yourself Because Trump Thinks It Could Be a Good Idea: Hilary Clinton Hillary Clinton blamed Donald Trump for suggesting scientists should investigate inserting disinfectants into the body as a way to cure COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus.

Iran More Successful in Coronavirus Fight than UK: London Mayor Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has hailed Iran’s endeavor in the containment of the deadly coronavirus pandemic despite Washington’s cruel sanctions, saying Tehran has even been more successful than Britain in this regard.

Neither US Nor Europe Can Lecture Iran on Its Missile Program: FM Zarif Neither the US nor its European allies, with their ‘flimsy’ misreading of the landmark nuclear deal of 2015, is allowed to ‘lecture’ the Islamic Republic on its missile program, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.

Rights Group Say Bin Salman Fails English Football Ownership Test A major human rights group has urged authorities in the English Premier League to dismiss a bid by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and allies to take over the ownership of a club, saying the controversial figure fails the very basic tests of ownership rules in the competition.

2 Died with Coronavirus Weeks before 1st US Virus Death US Health officials say two people died with the coronavirus in California weeks before the first reported death from the disease.

China Blames Australia for Copying US, Blaming Beijing for Pandemic China rebuked Australia for copying the US and attempting to frame Beijing as the party responsible for the coronavirus pandemic.

Iran Shoots First Military Satellite into Orbit Iran has successfully launched and placed its first military satellite into the orbit.

Man Who Filmed Police Murder of Eric Garner Says Prison Guards Threatened to Give Him COVID-19 WeCopwatch, an activist organization dedicated to the nonviolent observation of police, says that corrections officers threatened to deliberately infect Ramsey Orta for weeks before he tested positive.

US Crude Prices Turns Negative again The US crude West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is trading below zero following Monday’s historic crash, which saw prices enter negative territory for the first time ever.

Latest Stats Suggest UK Government Underreported Covid-19 Deaths by over 40 Percent Eye-watering fresh figures released by the UK’s Office for National Statistics reveal that the true extent of the Covid-19 death toll in England is likely 41 percent higher than the figures released by the UK government indicated.

Life with Coronavirus Must be Considered New Normal: WHO Life with the new coronavirus must be considered a new normal until vaccination or effective treatment is developed for the disease caused by the pathogen (COVID-19), the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

Coronavirus Shows West’s Failure, Immorality: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad says the ongoing global crisis caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic has exposed Western countries’ failure and immorality.

CNN Claims N Korea Leader in Grave Danger after Surgery North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, is in grave danger after undergoing a previous surgery, CNN claimed nameless US government source.

US Oil Prices Back in Positive Territory after Historical Collapse US oil prices rebounded back into positive territory Tuesday, a day after a historic plunge into negative territory for the first time as a coronavirus-triggered collapse in demand leaves the world awash in crude.

Ansarullah Liberates Several Areas in Northern Yemen

Saturday 25 April 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Ansarullah Liberates Several Areas in Northern Yemen
Alwaght- Yemen's Ansarullah resistance movement has captured several areas in the Al-Jawf Governorate after a fierce battle with Saudi mercenaries.

According to the Ansarullah,”a wide-scale operation was launched, as we began to advance towards the Al-Marazeeq (upper and lower plateau) and Bir al-Marazeeq, and to control it after completing the purification of the city of Al-Hazm (Al-Jouf Center) from remnants of mercenaries. ”

A source told the Yemen-based newspaper, Saba, that the Ansarullah forces also “took control of Tabab, the entire military camp, Jabal Al-Ashsha and the village of Al-Khusf”

The source pointed out, “The enemy’s attempt to regain its positions with intense encroachment turned into a disaster for them.”

According to Saba, during the attack, “a large number of dead and wounded, including commanders, fell from the Yemeni army, and weapons and equipment were seized.”

The Yemeni Minister of Information, Muammar Al-Iryani, announced on April 8, the of the  strategic camp and Aljdafar east of the Al-Hazm Directorate, following an attack by the Yemeni army from several axes.

The Ansarullah forces are now on the offensive in northern Yemen again after taking a brief hiatus to fend off several attacks by Saudi mercenaries in the Al-Jawf, Marib, and Al-Bayda governorates.

 

