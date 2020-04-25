Saudis Launched Oil Price War after MBS-Putin Shouting Match: Report

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 25 April 2020

Editor's Choice

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad?

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad? The Kurdish delegation has much to discuss in Baghdad, from oil and budget to the disputed regions and government formation.

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak The refugee camps inside Syria and outside it are at stake of pandemic outbreak as they lack proper health care services and hygiene basics.

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

News

Prominent Saudi Rights Activist Dies in Prison: Report

Prominent Saudi Rights Activist Dies in Prison: Report

Abdullah al-Hamid, prominent Saudi Arabian rights activist, imprisoned since 2013, died on Thursday.

China Sends Medical Experts to Advise on North Korea’s Leader: Report A Chinese delegation, including medical experts, reportedly were deployed to North Korea to advise on Kim Jong Un.

Please Don’t Poison Yourself Because Trump Thinks It Could Be a Good Idea: Hilary Clinton Hillary Clinton blamed Donald Trump for suggesting scientists should investigate inserting disinfectants into the body as a way to cure COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus.

Iran More Successful in Coronavirus Fight than UK: London Mayor Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has hailed Iran’s endeavor in the containment of the deadly coronavirus pandemic despite Washington’s cruel sanctions, saying Tehran has even been more successful than Britain in this regard.

Neither US Nor Europe Can Lecture Iran on Its Missile Program: FM Zarif Neither the US nor its European allies, with their ‘flimsy’ misreading of the landmark nuclear deal of 2015, is allowed to ‘lecture’ the Islamic Republic on its missile program, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.

Rights Group Say Bin Salman Fails English Football Ownership Test A major human rights group has urged authorities in the English Premier League to dismiss a bid by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and allies to take over the ownership of a club, saying the controversial figure fails the very basic tests of ownership rules in the competition.

2 Died with Coronavirus Weeks before 1st US Virus Death US Health officials say two people died with the coronavirus in California weeks before the first reported death from the disease.

China Blames Australia for Copying US, Blaming Beijing for Pandemic China rebuked Australia for copying the US and attempting to frame Beijing as the party responsible for the coronavirus pandemic.

Iran Shoots First Military Satellite into Orbit Iran has successfully launched and placed its first military satellite into the orbit.

Man Who Filmed Police Murder of Eric Garner Says Prison Guards Threatened to Give Him COVID-19 WeCopwatch, an activist organization dedicated to the nonviolent observation of police, says that corrections officers threatened to deliberately infect Ramsey Orta for weeks before he tested positive.

US Crude Prices Turns Negative again The US crude West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is trading below zero following Monday’s historic crash, which saw prices enter negative territory for the first time ever.

Latest Stats Suggest UK Government Underreported Covid-19 Deaths by over 40 Percent Eye-watering fresh figures released by the UK’s Office for National Statistics reveal that the true extent of the Covid-19 death toll in England is likely 41 percent higher than the figures released by the UK government indicated.

Life with Coronavirus Must be Considered New Normal: WHO Life with the new coronavirus must be considered a new normal until vaccination or effective treatment is developed for the disease caused by the pathogen (COVID-19), the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

Coronavirus Shows West’s Failure, Immorality: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad says the ongoing global crisis caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic has exposed Western countries’ failure and immorality.

CNN Claims N Korea Leader in Grave Danger after Surgery North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, is in grave danger after undergoing a previous surgery, CNN claimed nameless US government source.

US Oil Prices Back in Positive Territory after Historical Collapse US oil prices rebounded back into positive territory Tuesday, a day after a historic plunge into negative territory for the first time as a coronavirus-triggered collapse in demand leaves the world awash in crude.

Syria Intercepts Israeli Missiles over Palmyra Syria has intercepted a number of Israeli missiles over the ancient city of Palmyra in the central province of Homs.

Iran Increases Range of Naval Missiles to 700km: IRGC Navy Commander Iran has increased the range of its naval missiles to 700 kilometers despite US Sanctions, the commander of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy said on Monday.

Kim Never Sent ‘Nice Note’ to Trump: North Korea South Korea rejected US president’s claim that he received a positive letter from Kim Jong Un, urging Donald Trump to refrain from using his relations with the North Korean leader for “selfish purposes.”

Oil prices Hit $15 for First Time in 21 Years Oil Prices plunged into their lowest level in more than 2 years as result of crumbling demand for crude

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Neither US Nor Europe Can Lecture Iran on Its Missile Program: FM Zarif

Iran More Successful in Coronavirus Fight than UK: London Mayor

Prominent Saudi Rights Activist Dies in Prison: Report

Saudis Launched Oil Price War after MBS-Putin Shouting Match: Report

Rights Group Say Bin Salman Fails English Football Ownership Test

Please Don’t Poison Yourself Because Trump Thinks It Could Be a Good Idea: Hilary Clinton

China Sends Medical Experts to Advise on North Korea’s Leader: Report

IRGC’s Noor-1 Satellite: A new Chapter in Iran’s Defense Power

What’s Behind Trump Threat To Attack Iranian Naval Boats?

Iran Shoots First Military Satellite into Orbit

Latest Stats Suggest UK Government Underreported Covid-19 Deaths by over 40 Percent

1 in 3 Test Positive for Covid-19 Antibodies in Pilot Massachusetts Street Study

Trump Claims China Must be Hiding True Covid-19 Fatalities

What’s Behind Trump’s WHO Funding Halt?

2 Died with Coronavirus Weeks before 1st US Virus Death

Kim Never Sent ‘Nice Note’ to Trump: North Korea

Life with Coronavirus Must be Considered New Normal: WHO

China Blames Australia for Copying US, Blaming Beijing for Pandemic

Syria Intercepts Israeli Missiles over Palmyra

Trump Warns China of ‘Consequences’ over Covid-19 Pandemic

Iran Increases Range of Naval Missiles to 700km: IRGC Navy Commander

IRGC’s Noor-1 Satellite: A new Chapter in Iran’s Defense Power

If New Data Suggesting Covid-19 No More Lethal Than FLU Is Correct, Should The World Reverse Its Lockdown Strategy?

American Clinics Report up to 400% Rise in Abortion Requests amid Coronavirus Epidemic

German State Minister Commits Suicide over Coronavirus Worries

Suspicious US Moves In Iraq: Goals, Consequences

Taliban to Release 20 Afghan Government Prisoners

Coronavirus May Change Global Order: Sayyed Nasrallah

Saudi Fighter Jets Bomb Yemen despite Declaring Truce

US Senators Press Saudi Arabia to Put Oil Cut in Motion

Leader Hails Iranian Nation for ‘Shining’ Performance in Anti-Coronavirus Fight

North Korea Test-Fires Multiple Cruise Missiles

Iran Judiciary Chief Concerned on Coronavirus Threat to Palestinians in Israeli Jails

Yemen Reports First Coronavirus Case amid Saudi Aggression

Oil Prices Jump 12 Percent as Reports Suggests Producers Agreement on Output Cuts

Global COVID-19 Cases Near 2mn, Fatalities Pass 120K

Latest Stats Suggest UK Government Underreported Covid-19 Deaths by over 40 Percent

Iran Identifies COVID-19 Genome Sequencing Data for First Time

What’s Behind Trump’s WHO Funding Halt?

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Report

Saudis Launched Oil Price War after MBS-Putin Shouting Match: Report

Saturday 25 April 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Saudis Launched Oil Price War after MBS-Putin Shouting Match: Report
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Saudi officials with knowledge of the disastrous call told Middle East Eye that the row threatened to undo months of detente between the two countries, in which a significant arms trade was also agreed.

The call took place just before an Opec+ meeting on March 6, in which major oil producers failed to agree a deal on cutting production despite falling global demand as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Just before that meeting there was a call between Putin and MBS. MBS was very aggressive and gave an ultimatum. He threatened that if there is no agreement, Saudi would start a price war.

"The conversation was very personal. They shouted at each other. Putin refused the ultimatum and the call ended badly,” the Saudi official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Before getting aggressive with Putin, bin Salman checked in with Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor, who has been described as “the prince's most important defender inside the White House”, according to a second source who also spoke on condition of anonymity.

“The call [to Putin] had Trump’s blessing through Kushner. Kushner did not ask MBS to do it, but Kushner knew about it and did not veto it. Bin Salman drew his own conclusions,” the source said.

Oil prices plummeted after the meeting in which OPEC, Russia and other countries failed to agree on proposed cuts of 1.5 million barrels a day. Reports of the meeting suggested that Saudi Arabia had tried to "strong arm" Russia, with one industry analyst commenting: "We have just witnessed the perils of backing Putin into a corner."

The collapsing oil price was initially hailed by Trump, who presented it as an opportunity to fill up the US’s own reserves with cheap oil.

“We’re going to fill it right up to the top, saving the American taxpayer billions and billions of dollars, helping our oil industry [and furthering] that wonderful goal - which we’ve achieved, which nobody thought was possible - of energy independence,” he said.

But the White House subsequently reversed course after protests from US oil producers, many of whom have invested in more costly shale oil extraction and require significantly higher prices in order to break even.

Quiet diplomacy

The Saudi row with Putin over oil production undid months of quiet diplomacy between Moscow and Riyadh. This began when Putin seized on Trump’s non-reaction to strikes on two Saudi Aramco gas separation plants last September.

Speaking in Ankara in September last year after a meeting with Turkish and Iranian leaders, Putin offered to sell Saudi Arabia its own air-defense systems.

“We are ready to provide respective assistance to Saudi Arabia, and it would be enough for the political leadership of Saudi Arabia to make a wise government decision - as the leaders of Iran did in their time by purchasing S-300 and as President Erdogan did by purchasing the latest S-400 ‘Triumph’ air defense systems from Russia,” Putin said.

In mid-January, Saudi Arabia decided in principle to buy the Russian Pantsir S1M SPAAGM system, MEE sources revealed.

“They did not sign any contracts. They decided to buy the system, but they put some conditions. The Saudis wanted part of the Russian system to be manufactured at home. They were serious about the system. This was three months after the attack on Aramco,” the official revealed.

The Russian missile system is relatively new. It was unveiled at a Russian Ministry of Defense show early last year. The Russian MoD describes it as being designed to protect small military and military-industrial infrastructures, engaging aerial targets flying at low altitudes.

Putin’s link man

The link man in these negotiations was a Putin insider called Kirill Dmitriev, the head of Russia’s $10 billion state investment vehicle RDIF. Dmitriev told CNBC in October last year that Russia was not trying to fill the void left by the United States in the Middle East.

“Really we are not talking about, you know, the strategic partnerships that Saudi has with the US, and what we are doing is not against the US. It’s actually building something that is very positive,” Dmitriev said.

“And building something that helps the Saudi economy, the Russian economy - and builds the friendship between our nations.”

He added: “We had lots of differences during Soviet times. We had lots of differences in many politics in the Middle East. But now I can report to you that we made really breakthrough and this is a breakthrough because President Putin and King Salman and now Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman really believed that it’s possible to bring Russia and Saudi Arabia closer together.”

RDIF has investment partnerships with two Saudi sovereign wealth funds, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), which is chaired by Mohammed bin Salman, and the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA). Saudi Aramco has also invested in Russian oil firm Novomet. Other mutual investment announcements were planned before the atmosphere turned sour over the oil row.

By October last year Saudi Arabia had invested $2.5bn of a $10bn investment pledge in Russian energy, infrastructure and technology.

Seychelles meeting

Dmitriev was introduced to bin Salman by the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed. Dmitriev also attended a meeting in the Seychelles which attracted the attention of Robert Mueller, the Special Counsel investigating allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 US election.

Dmitriev has been named as the Russian whom Erik Prince had met “for a drink” in the Four Seasons hotel on the Indian Ocean archipelago in January 2017. Prince, who founded the American private military contractor firm Blackwater (now called Academi), is now based in the UAE and has close ties and business contracts with the Emirati government.

Prince admitted meeting Dmitriev in testimony to the US Congress but denied it was official. Prince said he met Dmitriev on the recommendation of UAE officials, but mostly discussed private investments.

"They said, 'Oh, there's this Russian guy that's also here to see us. Might be useful for you to meet him,'" Prince stated to Congress.

However Prince's account of the meeting was undermined by the Mueller Report.

Mueller revealed that George Nader, a fixer for MBZ and convicted pedophile who is currently in custody in the US facing new child pornography charges, had arranged for them to meet after Dmitriev sought an introduction to a Trump transition team member in order to begin improving US-Russia ties.

The report described Dmitriev as reporting directly to Putin who, it said, he often referred to as his "boss".

By the time Saudi Arabia sought a new partner in Russia, Dmitriev had key credentials to conduct negotiations with Saudi Arabia and bin Salman personally.

These were cemented in a bizarre ceremony in which Dmitriev was awarded the Order of King Abdulaziz, the highest civilian honor in the kingdom.

Dmitriev later played a key role in securing a Russian-Saudi agreement on oil, announced on 12 April, when OPEC+ finally agreed to reduce global production by about 10 percent. By then, the oil price had already slipped to about half of what it was at the time of the rupture.

The deal was agreed amid a series of phone calls between leaders in Moscow, Riyadh and Washington.

On April 10, the Kremlin announced that Putin had spoken to bin Salman and that the "two had agreed on further Russian-Saudi contacts" in the context of cutting oil production. 

On April 12, Putin had a telephone conversation with Trump and Saudi Arabia's King Salman to confirm the OPEC+ agreement. Trump subsequently congratulated Putin and King Salman on agreeing the deal in a tweet.

But the deal was not enough to prevent oil markets sliding to historic lows on Monday, with oil prices in US crude oil futures plunging into negative territory and ending the day trading at -$37.63, with oil storage facilities unable to cope with the surplus supply.

Asked whether he would consider halting US imports of Saudi oil to support the domestic industry, Trump said: "We'll look into it."

From yacht to not

Dmitriev met bin Salman on February 22, when the Saudi crown prince began to become concerned at the fall in oil prices, according to MEE's sources.

“By then, the virus became obvious and the oil price started to come down. He came as an envoy from Putin and discussed these issues. That meeting was not bad, but MBS expressed concern that our budget cannot tolerate the fall in prices,” an official told MEE.

Dmitriev asked bin Salman whether he could moor his yacht off the shores of Saudi Arabia. “Relations at that time were good,” the source said.

Source: Middle East Eye

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Oil Price Saudi Arabia Russia

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Holy Month of Ramadan Begins amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Libyas UN-Recognized Govt on Offensive
Iran Unveils Two Air Defense Systems
Thousands Protest against Netanyahu in Tel Aviv over Corruption Charges
Holy Month of Ramadan Begins amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Holy Month of Ramadan Begins amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Syrian Villagers Hurl Stone at American Troops near Qamishli
Syrian Army Seizes Arms Left by Terrorists in Daraa
We Need to Get Back to Work, Protesters Decry Shelter-in-Place Order in Pennsylvania
Hungry, Jobless Americans Turning to Food Banks to Survive Pandemic