Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 25 April 2020

Editor's Choice

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad?

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad? The Kurdish delegation has much to discuss in Baghdad, from oil and budget to the disputed regions and government formation.

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak The refugee camps inside Syria and outside it are at stake of pandemic outbreak as they lack proper health care services and hygiene basics.

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

News

Iran More Successful in Coronavirus Fight than UK: London Mayor

Iran More Successful in Coronavirus Fight than UK: London Mayor

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has hailed Iran’s endeavor in the containment of the deadly coronavirus pandemic despite Washington’s cruel sanctions, saying Tehran has even been more successful than Britain in this regard.

Neither US Nor Europe Can Lecture Iran on Its Missile Program: FM Zarif Neither the US nor its European allies, with their ‘flimsy’ misreading of the landmark nuclear deal of 2015, is allowed to ‘lecture’ the Islamic Republic on its missile program, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.

Rights Group Say Bin Salman Fails English Football Ownership Test A major human rights group has urged authorities in the English Premier League to dismiss a bid by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and allies to take over the ownership of a club, saying the controversial figure fails the very basic tests of ownership rules in the competition.

2 Died with Coronavirus Weeks before 1st US Virus Death US Health officials say two people died with the coronavirus in California weeks before the first reported death from the disease.

China Blames Australia for Copying US, Blaming Beijing for Pandemic China rebuked Australia for copying the US and attempting to frame Beijing as the party responsible for the coronavirus pandemic.

Iran Shoots First Military Satellite into Orbit Iran has successfully launched and placed its first military satellite into the orbit.

Man Who Filmed Police Murder of Eric Garner Says Prison Guards Threatened to Give Him COVID-19 WeCopwatch, an activist organization dedicated to the nonviolent observation of police, says that corrections officers threatened to deliberately infect Ramsey Orta for weeks before he tested positive.

US Crude Prices Turns Negative again The US crude West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is trading below zero following Monday’s historic crash, which saw prices enter negative territory for the first time ever.

Latest Stats Suggest UK Government Underreported Covid-19 Deaths by over 40 Percent Eye-watering fresh figures released by the UK’s Office for National Statistics reveal that the true extent of the Covid-19 death toll in England is likely 41 percent higher than the figures released by the UK government indicated.

Life with Coronavirus Must be Considered New Normal: WHO Life with the new coronavirus must be considered a new normal until vaccination or effective treatment is developed for the disease caused by the pathogen (COVID-19), the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

Coronavirus Shows West’s Failure, Immorality: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad says the ongoing global crisis caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic has exposed Western countries’ failure and immorality.

CNN Claims N Korea Leader in Grave Danger after Surgery North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, is in grave danger after undergoing a previous surgery, CNN claimed nameless US government source.

US Oil Prices Back in Positive Territory after Historical Collapse US oil prices rebounded back into positive territory Tuesday, a day after a historic plunge into negative territory for the first time as a coronavirus-triggered collapse in demand leaves the world awash in crude.

Syria Intercepts Israeli Missiles over Palmyra Syria has intercepted a number of Israeli missiles over the ancient city of Palmyra in the central province of Homs.

Iran Increases Range of Naval Missiles to 700km: IRGC Navy Commander Iran has increased the range of its naval missiles to 700 kilometers despite US Sanctions, the commander of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy said on Monday.

Kim Never Sent ‘Nice Note’ to Trump: North Korea South Korea rejected US president’s claim that he received a positive letter from Kim Jong Un, urging Donald Trump to refrain from using his relations with the North Korean leader for “selfish purposes.”

Oil prices Hit $15 for First Time in 21 Years Oil Prices plunged into their lowest level in more than 2 years as result of crumbling demand for crude

Pakistan, India Spar over Treatment of Minorities, Coronavirus Response Pakistani Premier accused Indian government of deliberately targeting Muslims to divert attention from its poor response to the coronavirus epidemic.

South Koreans Return to Work, Crowd Parks, Malls as Social Distancing Rules Ease South Koreans are returning to work and crowding shopping malls, parks, golf courses and some restaurants as South Korea relaxes social distancing rules amid a continued downward trend in

Gunman Kills at Least 16 in Canada’s Worst Mass Shooting A Canadian gunman who at one point masqueraded as a policeman killed at least 16 people in the province of Nova Scotia during a 12-hour rampage, in what was the worst act of mass murder the country has seen in 30 years.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Neither US Nor Europe Can Lecture Iran on Its Missile Program: FM Zarif

Iran More Successful in Coronavirus Fight than UK: London Mayor

Rights Group Say Bin Salman Fails English Football Ownership Test

What’s Behind Trump Threat To Attack Iranian Naval Boats?

IRGC’s Noor-1 Satellite: A new Chapter in Iran’s Defense Power

Man Who Filmed Police Murder of Eric Garner Says Prison Guards Threatened to Give Him COVID-19

Covid-19 Outbreak Started Months Earlier, NOT in Wuhan: Cambridge Study

US Covid-19 Deaths Pass 40,000

Trump Warns China of ‘Consequences’ over Covid-19 Pandemic

Oil prices Hit $15 for First Time in 21 Years

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad?

What’s Behind Trump’s WHO Funding Halt?

Why Is US Remodeling Its Military Presence In Guam?

Syria Intercepts Israeli Missiles over Palmyra

Rights Group Say Bin Salman Fails English Football Ownership Test

Iran Shoots First Military Satellite into Orbit

Latest Stats Suggest UK Government Underreported Covid-19 Deaths by over 40 Percent

Trump Claims China Must be Hiding True Covid-19 Fatalities

2 Died with Coronavirus Weeks before 1st US Virus Death

Gunman Kills at Least 16 in Canada’s Worst Mass Shooting

German State Minister Commits Suicide over Coronavirus Worries

UAE Leader Calls Syrian President, Expresses Solidarity amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Yemeni Officials Warn about Virus-Infected Masks Airdropped by Saudi-Led Forces

Boko Haram Kills at Least 92 soldiers in Chad

Europe Exports Medical Goods to Iran in First INSTEX Transaction: Germany

Iran’s COVID-19 Situation to Change Greatly in Coming Days: Minister

US COVID-19 Cases Surge Tenfold as China’s Wuhan Reports Zero New Cases

US Lost Historic Opportunity to Correct Its Mistakes against Iran: President Rouhani

Three Theories Why Iraq’s Saleh Named Al-Zurfi PM-Designate

Suspicious US Moves In Iraq: Goals, Consequences

Taliban to Release 20 Afghan Government Prisoners

Sudan’s Defense Minister Dies of Heart Attack in South

Amid Sanctions and Military Mobilization, Maduro Pens Letter Urging Americans to Question Trump

Blast on Pipeline Stops Iran’s Gas Exports to Turkey

UK Could Be Worst-Hit Country by Coronavirus in Europe: Official

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Iran More Successful in Coronavirus Fight than UK: London Mayor

Saturday 25 April 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Iran More Successful in Coronavirus Fight than UK: London Mayor
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has hailed Iran’s endeavor in the containment of the deadly coronavirus pandemic despite Washington’s cruel sanctions, saying Tehran has even been more successful than Britain in this regard.

Speaking in a video conversation with Tehran’s Mayor Pirouz Hanachi on Friday, Khan said most of the required measures taken in London are similar to those employed in Iran.

He added that London has set strict quarantine regulations since March 23 and people were just allowed to leave their houses for buying food, going to the doctor, conducting sports exercises only once a day and going to special jobs.

Pointing on public transportation in London, Khan noted that the Underground only transfers five percent of passengers and 15 percent of people take the bus.

The London mayor also elaborated on the efforts made by British scientists to treat the novel coronavirus and said a new vaccine recently made by the Oxford University would be tested soon.

Britain is also testing a kind of antibody taken from coronavirus-infected patients who have recovered, he said, adding that an ultimate outcome remains far.

He further vowed to hold talks with British officials about problems caused in the way of Iran's fight due to the sanctions, expressing hope that the bans would be lifted as soon as possible.

Iran has been doing its utmost to contain the respiratory disease caused by COVID-19 despite the hardships caused by the sanctions.

Tehran has repeatedly said it does not want Washington’s help in the fight, but wants the White House to lift the illegal economic sanctions so that Iran could mobilize its own resources to tackle the pandemic.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has not only defied international calls on Washington in recent weeks to halt the draconian sanctions, but has even slapped more such restrictive measures on the Islamic Republic.

Washington re-imposed its sanctions on Iran in May 2018 after unilaterally leaving a historic nuclear accord with the Islamic Republic and other countries that has been endorsed by the UN Security Council.

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdolnaser Hemmati wrote last month to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to request a $5 billion emergency loan for funding Tehran’s needs in these circumstances.

However, the US has moved to block Iran’s request for the loan, according to various reports.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on April 21 that the European Union should fulfill its duties at a time that Washington’s sanctions have caused serious problems for the Iranian people.

Iran fighting against coronavirus, sanctions simultaneously: Hanachi

The mayor of Tehran, for his part, said Iran is fighting against the new coronavirus and sanctions simultaneously.

Hanachi said sanctions have caused many problems for public transportation system in Iran "but Tehran Municipality has carried out effective measures for transferring passengers during the coronavirus pandemic while observing health protocols."

He added that in spite of the COVID-19 outbreak, startup markets started their activities in Iran and most of the services which used to be offered in person are now presented online.

He noted that Tehran Municipality made its efforts to observe all protocols and health standards in the burial service of the coronavirus victims.

The Iranian administration has recently unveiled six products in the field of diagnosing, screening and combating the new coronavirus, as the country’s officials press on with containment measures to handle the epidemiological crisis.

Source: Press TV

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran London Sadiq Khan Coronavirus

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Libyas UN-Recognized Govt on Offensive
Iran Unveils Two Air Defense Systems
Thousands Protest against Netanyahu in Tel Aviv over Corruption Charges
Iranian Army Acquires Combat-Capable Drones with 1,500km Range
Libyas UN-Recognized Govt on Offensive

Libyas UN-Recognized Govt on Offensive

Syrian Army Seizes Arms Left by Terrorists in Daraa
We Need to Get Back to Work, Protesters Decry Shelter-in-Place Order in Pennsylvania
Hungry, Jobless Americans Turning to Food Banks to Survive Pandemic
Istanbul Brought to Standstill by Cornavirus Lockdown